Stephen A. Smith is impressed with what he has seen from the Patriots but still puts them below other AFC teams. (2:25)

Open Extended Reactions

Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season featured some exciting finishes, including double-digit comebacks in the second half by the Bears and Texans on Sunday. The slate concluded at Lambeau Field for "Monday Night Football," where the defending champion Eagles beat the Packers in a defensive struggle.

How do these teams fit in our updated Power Rankings? We restacked the NFL heading into Week 11, which includes byes for the Colts and Saints. In addition to the 1-32 rankings, we asked our NFL Nation reporters to pick the non-quarterback MVP from each roster. The Patriots' Drake Maye (+250 odds at ESPN BET) and the Rams' Matthew Stafford (+300) lead the actual MVP race, but who else deserves a shoutout?

Let's get into it with the No. 1 team, which shifted again from last week. Our power panel of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities evaluated how NFL teams stack up against one another, ranking them from 1 to 32.

Jump to a team:

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN

CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND

JAX | KC | LAC | LAR | LV | MIA | MIN

NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF

SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Week 10 result: Beat the Packers 10-7

Week 10 ranking: 2

Non-QB MVP: WR DeVonta Smith

He leads all Eagles skill players with 48 catches, 657 receiving yards and catches of 20-plus yards (nine), which speaks to his big-play ability and quarterback Jalen Hurts' trust in him downfield. Smith was on pace for a career high in receiving yards (1,250) entering Monday. The former Heisman Trophy winner plays in a run-based system and shares the field with receiver A.J. Brown and running back Saquon Barkley, making gaudy stats harder to come by. Though a team-first player, Smith said he has goals of making the Pro Bowl and being named All-Pro. He has put himself in position to have a shot at it. -- Tim McManus

Week 10 result: Beat the 49ers 42-26

Week 10 ranking: 5

Non-QB MVP: WR Puka Nacua

This season, Nacua had the most catches by a player in his team's first five games in league history (52). He has since sat out time because of an ankle sprain and ribs injury, but he's still Sean McVay's go-to in got-to-have-it situations. On Sunday, that was a fourth-and-3 in the third quarter when Nacua caught a pass from Stafford and then stretched for the first down. Nacua is third in receiving yards this season (775), despite sitting out almost two full games. -- Sarah Barshop

Week 10 result: Beat the Falcons 31-25 (OT)

Week 10 ranking: 3

Non-QB MVP: RB Jonathan Taylor

Team MVP? Heck, Taylor is making a serious bid for the NFL MVP this season. He put together a performance for the ages in Berlin, rushing for 244 yards and scoring a walk-off touchdown in overtime. He is doing it all, leading the NFL in rushing yards (1,139), rushing touchdowns (15) and yards per attempt (6.0). It's rare to see running backs take over a game in today's NFL, but he is making a habit of it. That seems pretty valuable. -- Stephen Holder

Week 10 result: Beat the Buccaneers 28-23

Week 10 ranking: 8

Non-QB MVP: WR Stefon Diggs

There's the stat line: 50 receptions for 554 yards and three touchdowns. And then there's the leadership, as Diggs has been a force multiplier to help bring out the best in others. In Sunday's win, running back TreVeyon Henderson credited Diggs with an inspirational halftime talk that sparked the rookie's touchdowns of 55 and 69 yards in the second half. Diggs also recovered the game-sealing onside kick, reflecting how he has mostly come through in the critical moments. -- Mike Reiss

Week 10 result: Beat the Cardinals 44-22

Week 10 ranking: 9

Non-QB MVP: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

It's an easy call. Outside of the Colts' Taylor, arguably no non-quarterback has meant more to his team's success than Smith-Njigba. He became the first player to surpass 1,000 receiving yards this season when he caught five passes for 93 yards and a touchdown Sunday. He leads the league in receiving by more than 200 yards, and if he can keep up his scorching pace, he'll (barely) break Calvin Johnson's single-season record of 1,964. To further put into perspective how valuable he has been, Smith-Njigba leads the league with a 39.3% target share; no other player has more than 34.1% of his team's targets. -- Brady Henderson

play 1:10 Leonard Williams: Game vs. Rams gives us a chance to see where we're at Leonard Williams joins Rich Eisen to preview the Seahawks' matchup vs. the Rams in Week 11.

Week 10 result: Beat the Commanders 44-22

Week 10 ranking: 6

Non-QB MVP: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

St. Brown is a two-time first-team All-Pro who has proved to be one of the squad's hardest workers, which has set the tone in Detroit since his arrival as a fourth-round pick out of USC in 2021. Through the first nine games, St. Brown joined Herman Moore (1995) as the only players in franchise history to record at least 60 receptions and eight receiving touchdowns. He did this all despite undergoing offseason knee surgery. -- Eric Woodyard

Week 10 result: Lost to the Dolphins 30-13

Week 10 ranking: 1

Non-QB MVP: RB James Cook III

Cook's performance has been vital to the Bills offense this season, as the team is 1-3 when he rushes for under 100 yards. He is second in the league in rushing yards per game (102.2), succeeding behind an offensive line that has helped the Bills be third in yards before contact per rush (3.13). The ground game overall has been a positive for an offense that has significant issues elsewhere. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Week 10 result: Lost to the Patriots 28-23

Week 10 ranking: 4

Non-QB MVP: S Tykee Smith

Rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has a compelling case for this honor, but the Bucs are very pleased with the progress of Smith in Year 2. He has been Tampa's most versatile defender with one interception, nine pass deflections, two sacks, a fumble recovery and 74 tackles. The last Tampa defensive back to stuff a stat sheet this way was Antoine Winfield Jr. in 2023 -- right before becoming the league's highest-paid safety at the time. Tampa has built a winner off promising draft picks, and Smith fits that mold. -- Jeremy Fowler

Week 10 result: Beat the Raiders 10-7

Week 10 ranking: 7

Non-QB MVP: LB Nik Bonitto

Bonitto is putting together a formidable Defensive Player of the Year campaign, but he is surrounded by defensive players who are producing Pro Bowl seasons. And in reality, much like when a coach gives game balls to the entire defense after a win, the Broncos' MVP is really coordinator Vance Joseph's swirling, aggressive, bring-it-on, man-to-man coverage scheme. Bonitto and Zach Allen lead the league in quarterback hits, Bonitto's quick pressure rate leads the league, the Broncos lead the league in defensive EPA and 30 of the team's league-leading 46 sacks have come with four or fewer rushers. At times this season, Bonitto and the Broncos have presented a front that can't be blocked. -- Jeff Legwold

play 0:55 Schefter: Alex Singleton will miss time after surgery for testicular cancer Adam Schefter reports on Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton's announcement that he had surgery for testicular cancer.

Week 10 result: Beat the Steelers 25-10

Week 10 ranking: 13

Non-QB MVP: LB Khalil Mack

The Chargers are 5-1 when Mack plays and 2-2 when he's out. At 34, his presence changes the way this defense performs. Opposing offenses have to account for Mack with chip blocks and double-teams, and he makes this defense one of the league's best at stopping the run. He has four sacks in his six games, including one for a safety Sunday night. -- Kris Rhim

Week 10 result: Bye

Week 10 ranking: 10

Non-QB MVP: RB Kareem Hunt

Some fans might not think of Hunt, but consider this: In a limited role on offense, he has been essential to the team's success on fourth down. The Chiefs have converted 16 of their 20 attempts on fourth down, which is tied for the third-best rate in the league. Hunt has been the one to convert on 10 of those snaps. When they have converted on do-or-die plays, the Chiefs often end their possession by scoring points (54 total). -- Nate Taylor

Breaking news from Adam Schefter Download the ESPN app and enable Adam Schefter's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

Week 10 result: Lost to the Eagles 10-7

Week 10 ranking: 11

Non-QB MVP: Edge Micah Parsons

It might have been Tucker Kraft, who was on pace to set franchise tight end receiving records until he tore his ACL in Week 9. But Parsons' impact on defense has been just as significant. Not only has he made plays for himself, leading the NFL with 34 quarterback pressures, but he has also helped others find success. Defensive end Rashan Gary equaled his 2024 sack total of 7.5 in the first eight games of this season. Gary appears to be on his way to his first double-digit sack season. -- Rob Demovsky

Week 10 result: Lost to the Rams 42-26

Week 10 ranking: 14

Non-QB MVP: RB Christian McCaffrey

It's hard to imagine where the Niners would be without McCaffrey's versatility and production. He ranks second in the NFL in scrimmage yards (1,318) despite averaging just 3.5 yards per carry. But McCaffrey's receiving skills have allowed him to continue to produce, as he leads the Niners in receptions (69) and receiving yards (692). In fact, McCaffrey remains on pace to break Marshall Faulk's single-season record of 1,048 receiving yards by a running back. On an offense that has spent all or large chunks of the season without quarterback Brock Purdy, wideouts Brandon Aiyuk and Ricky Pearsall and tight end George Kittle, McCaffrey has been the constant. -- Nick Wagoner

Week 10 result: Beat the Giants 24-20

Week 10 ranking: 17

Non-QB MVP: G Joe Thuney

The back-to-back first-team All-Pro left guard has been a model of consistency for the Bears' offensive line. The stability Thuney provides up front allowed for a relatively seamless transition when Chicago switched left tackles in Week 6. It has also led to better protection for quarterback Caleb Williams, who went two games (vs. Cowboys, Giants) without taking a sack and has taken 14 on the season. Thuney is a big reason for that. Through the first eight games, he played every offensive snap (533) while giving up only one quarterback hit and zero sacks. -- Courtney Cronin

play 1:57 Stephen A.: Caleb Williams is showing us what he's made of Stephen A. Smith explains why the Bears need to rally around Caleb Williams if they want to make the playoffs with a tough schedule ahead.

Week 10 result: Beat the Vikings 27-19

Week 10 ranking: 19

Non-QB MVP: S Kyle Hamilton

Since Baltimore moved Hamilton closer to the line of scrimmage in Week 6, the Ravens have been one of the best defenses in the league. Baltimore has given up an average of 14.5 points over the past four games, which ranks third best in the NFL in that span. Hamilton brings an air of unpredictability because offenses don't know whether he is blitzing or dropping back in coverage. As a result, the Ravens have totaled more turnovers forced (eight) than touchdowns allowed (five) since shifting Hamilton inside the box. -- Jamison Hensley

Week 10 result: Lost to the Chargers 25-10

Week 10 ranking: 12

Non-QB MVP: K Chris Boswell

Though he missed a 45-yard field goal attempt Sunday night, Boswell has been the Steelers' most reliable scoring option this season. He has made 17 of 20 attempts, going 7 of 7 from 50 yards or beyond. In the past three games, when the Steelers scored touchdowns on only half of their red zone trips, Boswell made 7 of 8 field goals. He nailed all four attempts -- three of 50-plus yards -- against Green Bay. -- Brooke Pryor

Week 10 result: Lost to the Texans 36-29

Week 10 ranking: 15

Non-QB MVP: RB Travis Etienne Jr.

He has been the Jaguars' best player all season and is on pace for a career-high 1,239 yards rushing. He's averaging 4.9 yards per carry, which would be the second highest of his career if it holds. With Travis Hunter on IR and Brian Thomas Jr. dealing with an ankle injury, the offense has pretty much run through Etienne the past two games. -- Mike DiRocco

Week 10 result: Beat the Jaguars 36-29

Week 10 ranking: 20

Non-QB MVP: RT Tytus Howard

Howard has performed as a premier right tackle, giving up the third-lowest pressure rate among tackles with at least 200 pass blocking snaps (4.6). His time to pressure rate is also top 10, as it takes 3.28 seconds to allow pressure -- the ninth longest among right tackles. For an offensive line going through a lot of changes, he has been a constant. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Week 10 result: Lost to the Saints 17-7

Week 10 ranking: 16

Non-QB MVP: RB Rico Dowdle

Despite an off performance Sunday, Dowdle has been by far the biggest bright spot of the offense. He had a team-record 479 scrimmage yards during a two-game stretch when Chuba Hubbard was out, and he also had 141 scrimmage yards in an upset of the Packers. He's among the league leaders in rushing (788 yards) after beginning the season as Hubbard's backup. -- David Newton

Week 10 result: Lost to the Ravens 27-19

Week 10 ranking: 18

Non-QB MVP: WR Justin Jefferson

Jefferson has been the most consistent producer on the roster despite a passing game that has toggled between two quarterbacks and ranks No. 22 in passing yards per game. Playing with quarterbacks J.J. McCarthy and Carson Wentz, Jefferson has the ninth-most receiving yards per game (76.2). And on a team that has been ravaged by injuries, he has hardly come off the field. Jefferson has played 95.8% of the Vikings' offensive snaps and run an average of 34.2 routes per game -- eighth most in the league. -- Kevin Seifert

play 1:09 Why Justin Jefferson is Stephania Bell's fantasy loser of Week 10 Stephania Bell voices her frustration with Justin Jefferson's fantasy season despite being the top receiver for the Vikings.

Week 10 result: Bye

Week 10 ranking: 21

Non-QB MVP: WR George Pickens

It's either Pickens or running back Javonte Williams. Pickens gets the nod for what he did when CeeDee Lamb was out for three games because of a high ankle sprain. He caught 19 passes for 359 yards and four touchdowns with two 100-yard games. Unfortunately, the Cowboys went just 1-1-1 in those meetings despite averaging 34.0 points. Williams, on pace for a 1,352-yard, 15-touchdown season, has been one of Dallas' best free agent signings in years, but Pickens' big-play ability changes games. -- Todd Archer

Week 10 result: Lost to the Seahawks 44-22

Week 10 ranking: 22

Non-QB MVP: LB Josh Sweat

Sweat has become one of the most disruptive defensive players in the NFL, sitting fifth in the league in sacks (8.0) and tied for first in forced fumbles on sacks (three). He's also ranked eighth in pressure percentage (13.2%) and fifth in sack percentage (4.1%). Sweat's best two-season stretch came in 2021-22, when Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon was the Eagles' defensive coordinator. He's looking to have the same impact in Arizona, where he has become the cornerstone of their defense. -- Josh Weinfuss

Week 10 result: Lost to the Colts 31-25 (OT)

Week 10 ranking: 25

Non-QB MVP: RB Bijan Robinson

Without Robinson, the Falcons' offense would not have much to show for it. Coming into Week 10, the third-year running back was responsible for 38% of his team's total yardage. He is third in the NFL in yards from scrimmage (1,146). He has the second-most receiving yards for Atlanta (467) and has been a security blanket for quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in the passing game. In Week 6 against the Bills, Robinson willed the Falcons to a victory with 238 yards from scrimmage and a rushing touchdown. -- Marc Raimondi

play 1:23 What is causing Bijan Robinson's fantasy slump? Daniel Dopp breaks down Bijan Robinson's lack of red zone touches in a game where Tyler Allgeier got the opportunities vs. the Colts.

Week 10 result: Bye

Week 10 ranking: 23

Non-QB MVP: WR Ja'Marr Chase

Even in another bad season for the Bengals, Chase could be a back-to-back All-Pro receiver. He leads the NFL in receptions (76) and is second in total receiving yards (831). For him to win back-to-back triple crowns, he'll need a big boost in touchdowns. He has five in nine games, which is tied for 14th. But with quarterback Joe Burrow out, Chase has proved to be an elite player with the ball in his hands. According to ESPN Research, 49.1% of his total yards have come after the catch, the most of any receiver this season. -- Ben Baby

Week 10 result: Lost to the Lions 44-22

Week 10 ranking: 24

Non-QB MVP: LT Laremy Tunsil

In a disaster of a season, Washington at least knows it has a high-quality left tackle. They traded three draft picks in March to acquire Tunsil, who has given Washington its best tackle since Trent Williams. Tunsil has worked with rookie right tackle Josh Conerly Jr. as well, counseling him through tough games and helping with technique. Tunsil will be 32 next season and his contract expires after 2026, but the Commanders will try to extend him -- otherwise the trade would have been a bad one. -- John Keim

Week 10 result: Beat the Bills 30-13

Week 10 ranking: 27

Non-QB MVP: RB De'Von Achane

Without Achane, this Dolphins offense would be borderline unwatchable. So far, he has accounted for 32% of Miami's total yards from scrimmage and touched the ball 120 more times than his next-closest teammate. He is on pace to set career highs in both rushing yards and total yards. More importantly, he remains the focal point of the Dolphins' offense -- especially since the season-ending knee injury to Tyreek Hill. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Week 10 result: Beat the Panthers 17-7

Week 10 ranking: 30

Non-QB MVP: LB Demario Davis

Davis is still going strong a few months shy of his 37th birthday, leading the team with 91 tackles. On 99.4% of the defensive snaps this season, he has two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He almost had his first interception of the season Sunday before a penalty from safety Justin Reid negated it. Davis also remains a key leader and voice on the team despite the Saints' struggles this season. -- Katherine Terrell

Week 10 result: Lost to the Bears 24-20

Week 10 ranking: 26

Non-QB MVP: LB Brian Burns

He would be a Defensive Player of the Year contender if he were on a winning team. Burns is tied with the Browns' Myles Garrett for the most sacks (11). He's top three in tackles for loss (15) and quarterback hits (17). It's really not even close. Several Giants said they noticed him stepping up his game in the offseason, and that he was in for a massive season. It has turned out to be true. -- Jordan Raanan

play 0:51 Dan Orlovsky: Firing Brian Daboll a mistake by Giants Dan Orlovsky explains why Brian Daboll and Jaxson Dart should have been allowed to stay together on the Giants.

Week 10 result: Lost to the Jets 27-20

Week 10 ranking: 29

Non-QB MVP: DE Myles Garrett

Perennially in the discussion for the best player in the NFL, Garrett might be in the midst of his best NFL season. He's already up to 11 sacks, which is tied with the Giants' Burns for the league lead, and he ranks fourth in run stop percentage (6.6%). The added attention Garrett draws (31.7% double-team rate) has also freed up one-on-one opportunities on a defensive line that ranks first in pass rush win rate (54.2%). -- Daniel Oyefusi

Week 10 result: Beat the Browns 27-20

Week 10 ranking: 31

Non-QB MVP: RB Breece Hall

The Jets have a one-dimensional offense, and Hall is that dimension. Without him, they'd probably be winless. He's 10th in rushing yards (663) and ninth in yards from scrimmage (884); he should have more of the latter, but he's not utilized enough in the passing game. Hall also has a touchdown pass, which aren't plentiful on this team. (Starting quarterback Justin Fields has only six in eight starts.) Hall, a free agent after the season, is making a serious salary drive. -- Rich Cimini

Week 10 result: Lost to the Broncos 10-7

Week 10 ranking: 28

Non-QB MVP: DE Maxx Crosby

This shouldn't come as a surprise, of course. Even though Crosby currently has a career-low pressure rate (9.3%), he has still been the Raiders' best player. He has totaled 28 pressures, 13 quarterback hits and 5 sacks. He also has the third-most tackles for loss (13) in the league. Crosby's best performance this season came in Week 4 against the Bears. In that game, he totaled five tackles (three for loss), three passes deflections, a forced fumble and an interception. -- Ryan McFadden

Week 10 result: Bye

Week 10 ranking: 32

Non-QB MVP: WR Chimere Dike

If it wasn't for injury, Jeffery Simmons would be the easy pick. Other than Simmons, Dike has been the biggest source of excitement this season. The rookie is a threat to score whenever he fields a punt or kick. The thrill that comes from special teams is a complete change from the previous decade. Dike is the Titans' best bet to make the Pro Bowl and be named an All-Pro. He's leading the NFL in return yards off of kickoffs and punts (1,303). He has started to come on as of late as a receiver as well, highlighted by his 38-yard touchdown reception against the Patriots. -- Turron Davenport