ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- First-Team All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown hasn't been participating in the Detroit Lions' off-season practices after undergoing an offseason knee surgery. However, he anticipates being ready for training camp in late July.

"I had a surgery on my knee after the season just to clean some stuff up, so I've been rehabbing that, but I should be good to go for training camp," St. Brown said following Thursday's practice. St. Brown, 25, is entering his fifth season as one of the league's premier receivers.

In 2024, he started in all 17 games and led the Lions in receiving yards (1,263), receptions (115) and receiving touchdowns (12).

The 2021 fourth-round pick, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, has also logged the third-most 100-yard receiving games in team history with 19.

After a 15-win season in 2024, St. Brown says the mindset in Detroit is "Super Bowl or nothing."

"At this point, we want to win a Super Bowl; that's it," St. Brown said. "Obviously, we've got to make the playoffs to win the Super Bowl, but that's understood by everyone, so, we want to win the Super Bowl. Plain and simple."

After capturing back-to-back NFC North titles, the Lions will face one of the league's toughest schedules this year. Detroit is scheduled for five prime-time games in 2025, in addition to its annual Thanksgiving Day game, versus the Packers on Nov. 27, and a matchup at Minnesota on Dec. 25.

Lions coach Dan Campbell and St. Brown say they're ready for the challenge as they look forward to training camp next month.

"I'm excited for the way it's laid out. I love the home games, I love the road games, I love the night games -- not as much," Campbell said of the tough schedule. "We've got some 1 o'clock this year, which is good. But, we'll be ready. I don't care how it lines up. We've got to be ready to go, and we will be."

Campbell also provided an updated time frame on the return of linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, who suffered a torn right ACL in last season's Thanksgiving Day game.

"Conservatively? November. ... Yeah, that's probably the best way to say it. Probably November. Somewhere in there."

Rodriguez, 26, recorded 43 tackles and 2.0 sacks in 10 games (six starts) before sustaining the season-ending injury.

Information from Field Level Media was used in this report.