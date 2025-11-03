Panthers kick a game-winning field goal to beat the Packers and move to 5-4 on the season. (1:18)

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Tucker Kraft's breakout season with the Green Bay Packers is over.

Tests on Monday confirmed that the tight end tore the ACL in his right knee in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Adam Schefter. The Packers feared that would be the case and were bracing to play the rest of this season without their leading receiver.

Kraft was on pace for more than 70 catches and 1,100 yards, which would have been the best marks by a tight end in Packers history.

"It's going to be tough, but you've got to attack it head on," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Sunday of the possible loss of Kraft. "We've got to do a great job of putting our guys in good positions to showcase what they can do."

Luke Musgrave, who was actually picked one round earlier than Kraft in the 2023 draft, now takes over as the No. 1 tight end. Musgrave was a second-round pick (No. 42 overall), while Kraft was a third rounder (No. 78 overall).

"Yeah, absolutely, and he's going to have to be," LaFleur said when asked if Musgrave is ready for a bigger role. "Both him and [John] Fitz[Patrick]. It's unfortunate because, more than anything, I know how much Tuck puts into this and he's a big part of our team, a great leader, and it's hard to replace that. But that happens with teams across the league."

Kraft's injury occurred while blocking on a running play, and it appeared Packers guard Sean Rhyan got cut blocked into Kraft.

"I got f------ cut on my pull, so I don't know what happened," Rhyan said. "All I know is that mother f------'s helmet was into my knees. He went low on me, so I had to try to avoid my knees getting clipped out, too. So it's one of those things of terrible circumstances and s---, just didn't come out right for us."

The Packers (5-2-1) also finished Sunday's game without receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder), left guard Aaron Banks (stinger) and defensive tackle Colby Wooden (shoulder). They play the Philadelphia Eagles next Monday night.