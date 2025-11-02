Panthers kick a game-winning field goal to beat the Packers and move to 5-4 on the season. (1:18)

Open Extended Reactions

The trolls were out once again in Week 9 of the NFL season, which brought stunning victories.

One of those surprising wins came from the Carolina Panthers' 16-13 road victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Carolina entered the game as 13.5 point underdogs, according to ESPN Bet, marking the largest upset this season. Panthers running back Rico Dowdle galloped for 130 yards and two touchdowns, becoming the third Panthers player over the last 10 seasons with 125 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Carolina clinched the win with a 49-yard field goal from Ryan Fitzgerald as time expired.

The Panthers made sure to bask in their huge victory, posting a graphic of a panther doing its own version of the Lambeau Leap -- rebranded as the "Panther Pounce" -- with the caption: "Pack it up."

Sunday also marked the 27th birthday for Packers quarterback Jordan Love. Earlier in the day, Green Bay wished Love a happy birthday with a caption: "Can't wait to see everyone at Jordan's birthday party today!" Carolina remembered the post, replying to it with a movie poster featuring Dowdle and defensive tackle Derrick Brown titled "Party Crashers," a spin on the 2005 film "Wedding Crashers."

Here are the top NFL trolls from Week 9.

The Pittsburgh Steelers snapped a two-game losing streak after taking down the Indianapolis Colts.

Pittsburgh's defense shined with five sacks and a whopping six forced turnovers, its second most in any game under head coach Mike Tomlin. The turnover total tied Indianapolis' most in a game over the last 45 years.

The Steelers leaned into the Colts' namesake, referencing the Greek myth of the Trojan horse.

The Greeks constructed the wooden horse to enter Troy during the Trojan War, persuading the Trojans that it was a peace offering. However, once the Trojans brought the horse inside the city, Greek soldiers jumped out and opened the gates for their army.

Not horsing around pic.twitter.com/N4rr659yen — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 2, 2025

A crucial NFC North matchup resulted in a road victory by the Minnesota Vikings over the Detroit Lions.

Starting in his first game since Sept. 14, Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy tossed 143 yards and two touchdowns, while running for another. Lions quarterback Jared Goff had 284 passing yards and two scores.

The back-and-forth matchup came down to the final possession of the game as Minnesota faced a third-and-five with 1:41 left in regulation. McCarthy connected with wide receiver Jalen Nailor for 16 yards to seal the Vikings' victory.

With the game being at Detroit's Ford Field, Minnesota acknowledged the Vikings' Michigan connections as McCarthy played for the University of Michigan, and Nailor played for Michigan State.

A Wolverine to a Spartan in Detroit.



Love to see it 💜 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 2, 2025

ESPN Research contributed to this report.