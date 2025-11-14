Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- At different points this season, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has talked about how help is on the way for a beleaguered defense.

On Monday against the Las Vegas Raiders, that help will arrive with the returns from serious knee injuries of linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and rookie cornerback Shavon Revel, as well as the trade-deadline pickups of All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and linebacker Logan Wilson.

Overshown and Revel have practiced for the last three weeks, while Williams and Logan have gone through two practices this week after being acquired before the Cowboys' bye week.

In addition to getting ready to play, they also have had to deal with the tragic loss of teammate Marshawn Kneeland.

"We've got to keep Marshawn's legacy alive and that was smiling every day, enjoying the grit and hard work that comes with this," Overshown said. "That's playing with a passion when we get out there with our brothers and more importantly, it's us doing it the Marshawn Kneeland way."

The Cowboys entered Week 11 with the 31st ranked defense in terms of yards (397.4) and points (30.8) per game. Teams have converted a league-best 52.6% of the time on third down vs. Dallas.

Any bit of help will do.

Overshown suffered torn anterior cruciate, medial collateral and posterior cruciate ligaments in his right knee against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 9, 2024. At the time, it was no guarantee Overshown would be able to play at all in 2025. The only sign of Overshown's injury will be a brace he wears on his knee.

"I just want him to play free," Brian Schottenheimer said. "I really do. I don't want to put too much pressure on D-Mo. He hasn't played in a long time, but he hasn't forgotten how to play either. But I will know this - he will be running to the football. He will be making plays."

At the time of his injury, Overshown was the Cowboys second-leading tackler and had 5.5 sacks. The Cowboys have discussed a pitch count with Overshown.

"That's what you want to do coming off of any injury, especially for a guy that ain't played in 300-something days," Overshown said. "But we already know, man, it's winning football time. So when the time comes, when the situation comes, if I'm at that play count or that limit, we already done made the conversations where look, (if) it's a play that needs to be made, I got to be on the field."

Williams, acquired from the New York Jets for a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 first-round pick and defensive tackle Mazi Smith, has not played since Oct. 26 with the Jets having their bye week heading into the trade deadline.

Last week, Williams said he put himself through a "mock game," with a number of sprints to make sure he was OK physically heading into the Raiders game. He said this is the longest he has gone without playing while healthy.

He is expected to start alongside Kenny Clark Monday.

"I haven't played a game in a long, little minute so I'm super excited," Williams said. "Not only play a football game but to play for this organization, to play for this team, to play for the guys in our defensive line room ... It's been on my like front-most importance. They took chance on me and traded for me. Doing the things that they feel like I can come and do and contribute and help this organization go in right direction, that's all I plan to do."

Wilson said his role remains up in the air, but he has spent extra hours with linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi.

"Just kind of controlling the controllables, what I can trying to learn this system," Wilson said. "Each and every day there's been new things and it's not going to happen overnight. It's going to take a little bit, but to me I'm doing my best to learn it the best I can."

Revel was the Cowboys' third round pick, No. 76 overall, but the organization knew he would need time to get back from a torn ACL he suffered last September at East Carolina. Like Overshown, he is wearing a brace, but he feels like he is ready for whatever action he is given, likely in a reserve role.

"It's kind of nerve wracking, but once I touch that field, I know what I can do," Revel said. "And I feel like they know what I can do. But I know my body and I know I can play the game and be confident."