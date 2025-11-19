FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd, who was shot in the abdomen early Sunday morning outside a Manhattan restaurant, was upgraded to stable condition as police continued to search for the gunman, a New York Police Department spokesman said Wednesday.

Boyd, 29, hospitalized in Manhattan, has underdone multiple procedures to have the bullet removed from his right lung, sources told ABC News. Jets coach Aaron Glenn addressed the matter for the first time, saying Boyd is "going to come out of this thing really, really well."

Police released surveillance footage and pictures of the man sought in the shooting, but no arrests have been made, police said.

🚨WANTED FOR AN ASSAULT: on Sunday, November 16, 2025, at approximately 2:06 A.M., in front of 156 West 38 Street, in the confines of the Midtown South Precinct, an unidentified individual discharged a firearm, striking a 29-year-old male victim in the abdomen. The... pic.twitter.com/cA6nzLeLEX — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) November 17, 2025

The shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. ET Sunday outside a midtown restaurant popular with celebrities. Boyd, a special teams standout placed on season-ending injured reserve in the preseason due to a shoulder injury, was accompanied by teammates Jamien Sherwood and Irvin Charles, a source told ESPN.

Boyd and his friends got into a scuffle outside the restaurant with a group that included the person police are looking for, police sources told ABC news. The confrontation led to the shooting, sources added. Boyd was transported by EMS to Bellevue Hospital, where he was initially listed in critical but stable condition.

Glenn said he spoke to Boyd shortly after the shooting. The Jets, who played last Thursday night, were on a mini bye over the weekend.

"That's what eases my mind, that he's in good spirits," Glenn said. "His wife and his kid, they're in good spirits, and he'll walk away from this just fine."

Glenn declined to speculate on how it might impact Boyd's career; he said they never discussed football during their conversation.

Boyd is one of one the league's top special teams players, according to Glenn. With his fourth team, Boyd signed a one-year, $1.6 million contract before the season.

The coach addressed the matter with the team on Monday. Although he didn't provide specifics, Glenn said, "You absolutely have to address this with the team, because you don't want anything like this to ever happen to anybody on your team, to anybody outside of the building and other teams."