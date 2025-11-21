Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Defensive end Travon Walker, receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and right tackle Anton Harrison are among five players the Jacksonville Jaguars ruled out of Sunday's game at Arizona because of injuries.

Walker suffered a knee injury in last week's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Thomas (ankle) and Harrison (knee/ankle) will miss their second consecutive game. Tight end Hunter Long (hip/knee) and linebacker Yasir Abdullah (finger) are also ruled out. Cornerbacks Jourdan Lewis (neck) and Jarrian Jones (quad) are listed as questionable.

There is some potential good news for the Jaguars, though: Tight end Brenton Strange could be making his return after missing five games because of a hip injury. He is questionable, and the team will have to move him to the active roster from IR by 4 p.m. ET Saturday if he is to play against the Cardinals.

Walker, who has 20 tackles and 2.5 sacks, did not practice this week. The No. 1 draft pick in 2022 missed one game earlier in the season with a broken left wrist that required surgery.