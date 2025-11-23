Will Compton boldly predicts the Chiefs will get blown out by the Colts on Sunday. (1:30)

'The dynasty is over!' Compton declares Colts will blow out Chiefs (1:30)

Open Extended Reactions

Sunday's NFL Week 12 action will start with a number of exciting games at 1 p.m. ET.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy and the Minnesota Vikings look to end a two-game losing streak and knock off the Green Bay Packers. With New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (concussion) out, Jameis Winston will get the start against the Detroit Lions. And the Indianapolis Colts will visit the Kansas City Chiefs in what is sure to be a battle.

Follow along here for real-time updates and analysis ahead of Sunday's games: