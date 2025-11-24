Open Extended Reactions

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will return to practice this week but is considered a long shot to play versus the Broncos on Sunday night, coach Dan Quinn said.

Daniels has not yet been cleared for contact. He has not played since dislocating his left, non-throwing elbow in a loss to Seattle on Nov. 2. Daniels did not require surgery nor was there any structural damage to his elbow. The Commanders did not place him on injured reserve, indicating hope at the time for a possible return.

Quinn said they did not discuss internally shutting Daniels down for the season. At the time of the injury Washington fell to 3-6. The Commanders are now 3-8 heading into Sunday's matchup vs. Denver (9-2) but have lost six consecutive games.

Quinn said he's still not sure when Daniels will return.

"It's important that Jayden's getting going, learning to play this position at the highest level competitively," Quinn said. "Also doing it safely. Those are reps that you develop as well. It's a skill just like throwing and processing. All those things are important."

Daniels has already missed five games this season because of three different injuries. He sat out Weeks 3 and 4 with a sprained left knee, after it was hit by a defender's helmet at the end of a run.

He returned for three games then sustained a right hamstring injury on a sack vs. Dallas in Week 7. Daniels then returned for one game before sustaining the elbow injury with 7:39 remaining and Washington trailing the Seahawks 38-7. The drive began with 12:30 remaining in the game.

Afterward, Quinn said he did not regret leaving Daniels in the game but said the next day he should have removed him earlier.

Washington remains a longshot to make the playoffs. But, Quinn said, they still want Daniels to play so he can improve.

"You're just got to try to do what's best for the player," Quinn said. "We know what we're looking to do and how we want to do it, but by no means are we careless about that. It's important not just for Jayden, but important for our entire team."

If Daniels returns, it would help him to have a full complement of receivers. Washington opened the 21-day window for receiver Noah Brown, who has not played since Week 2 because of a groin injury. He missed most of training camp with groin and knee issues.

Terry McLaurin, who has missed seven of the past eight games because of a quad injury, could return soon though Quinn said he's not yet sure when that might happen. McLaurin accompanied the team to Madrid, Spain to continue his on-field rehab work.

Daniels left one game with a broken rib in 2024 but did not miss any games. He was pulled from the season finale with what Quinn said was a minor leg strain that was not an issue when practice began for the wild-card round of the playoffs the following week.

In six games this season Daniels -- the 2024 NFL offensive rookie of the year -- has thrown for 1,184 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions. He has also run for 262 yards and two scores.

Quinn said they would like to see the projected starting offense together to learn more about what they need moving forward. For Daniels, part of what they want to see is him playing the position as "safely as he possibly can."

"There's a skill that goes with that," Quinn said.