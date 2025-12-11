        <
          Which NFL quarterbacks have the most rushing touchdowns?

          Josh Allen set the record for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in November 2025. Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire
          • Keith Jenkins
          Dec 11, 2025, 09:52 PM

          The most troublesome quarterbacks for opposing defenses are often those who are able to make plays with both their arm and their legs. One of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL today is Buffalo Bills signal-caller Josh Allen.

          The 2024 NFL MVP entered the Bills' 2025 Week 13 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers looking to lift Buffalo out of a funk that saw the five-time defending AFC East champions lose two of three games and relinquish their hold on first place in the division.

          With the Bills leading the Steelers 16-7 in the fourth quarter and Allen already with one passing touchdown, the 6-foot-5, 237-pound three-time Pro Bowler put the game out of reach with an 8-yard score on the ground.

          The rushing touchdown marked the 76th of Allen's career, breaking a tie with Cam Newton for the most by a quarterback. Here is a look at the quarterbacks with the most career rushing touchdowns in NFL history:

          *Active

