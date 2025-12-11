Which NFL quarterbacks have the most rushing touchdowns?

The most troublesome quarterbacks for opposing defenses are often those who are able to make plays with both their arm and their legs. One of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL today is Buffalo Bills signal-caller Josh Allen.
The 2024 NFL MVP entered the Bills' 2025 Week 13 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers looking to lift Buffalo out of a funk that saw the five-time defending AFC East champions lose two of three games and relinquish their hold on first place in the division.
With the Bills leading the Steelers 16-7 in the fourth quarter and Allen already with one passing touchdown, the 6-foot-5, 237-pound three-time Pro Bowler put the game out of reach with an 8-yard score on the ground.
The rushing touchdown marked the 76th of Allen's career, breaking a tie with Cam Newton for the most by a quarterback. Here is a look at the quarterbacks with the most career rushing touchdowns in NFL history:
Josh Allen*, 77
Cam Newton, 75
Jalen Hurts*, 63
Otto Graham, 44
Steve Young, 43
Jack Kemp, 40
Y.A. Tittle, 39
Kordell Stewart, 38
Steve McNair, 37
Tobin Rote, 37
Aaron Rodgers*, 36
Michael Vick, 36
Lamar Jackson*, 35
Randall Cunningham, 35
Steve Grogan, 35
Daunte Culpepper, 34
John Elway, 33
Kyler Murray*, 32
Terry Bradshaw, 32
Fran Tarkenton, 32
Dak Prescott*, 31
Russell Wilson*, 31
*Active
