ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels said he was "super frustrated" with the entire season, but he said his injuries were freak ones that he couldn't avoid.

The Commanders shut Daniels down for the season thanks to a dislocated elbow that he aggravated during a Week 14 game at Minnesota. Daniels has yet to be cleared to play and coach Dan Quinn said he was unlikely to be available for Saturday's game vs. Philadelphia.

Their next game was on Dec. 25 and, because it would be a shortened week, the team did not feel comfortable playing him even if he were to be cleared.

"I don't want to miss games at all," Daniels said. "It's been a frustrating year, disappointing year. You learn from it and move forward."

He will continue to stay on the active roster so he'll be able to practice.

"I'm getting better," he said. "I didn't meet the markers to be cleared so now it's just focused on getting healthy and ready for next year."

And, he said, "Longevity is a big thing so you want to be smart with this."

It was not the follow-up to his successful rookie season that Daniels or anyone wanted. He was named the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2024 and was considered an MVP candidate entering the season. But he finished with only 1,262 passing yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed for 278 yards and two touchdowns.

Daniels said he's dealt with a lot of adversity this season because of the injuries, which limited him to seven games -- but only four that he finished. Daniels dislocated his non-throwing elbow with 7 minutes, 39 seconds left in a game Washington trailed Seattle, 38-7, when trying to score from inside the 5-yard line rather than attempt a pass.

He also missed two games with a sprained left knee in Week 2, caused when he was hit by a defender's helmet at the end of a run. But Daniels was able to stay in that game. He also missed one game after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 6 at Dallas.

Daniels, when asked if there were things he could do in the offseason to help avoid those types of injuries, said other than the hamstring injury, "I can't avoid the injuries I've dealt with. Those are freak accidents. You re-evaluate after each season."

Against Minnesota, Daniels was shoved to the ground while pursuing linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, who had intercepted him. Daniels landed on his left elbow, stayed on the ground for a minute after the play before bouncing up and running to the sideline, clearly frustrated.

After the game coach Dan Quinn said Daniels could have returned to the game -- he was never ruled out. But by Wednesday, Quinn said Daniels had "re-aggravated" the injury.

Daniels said, "Adrenaline is a hell of a drug. Things change when stuff settles down."

He said they did more tests the day after the game and that "I felt it."

Daniels wanted to keep playing but, because he wasn't cleared and because of the shortened week, the decision was made for him to stop.

"This was the right call," Quinn said, "even though it was a difficult one."

It was yet another blow to the Commanders' season that has been highlighted by injuries. Washington has had a dozen starters miss at least one game because of an injury and nine have missed at least seven games.

For Daniels, he'll now focus on doing whatever they need in practice -- he said he will at times run scout team when they're running Washington's concepts. He'll stay after practice for extra work.

He said he'll pick the brain of some defensive coaches about coverages.

"Be out there, be supportive and bring the juice and energy," Daniels said.

Marcus Mariota, who will start in his place, understands Daniels' situation. He missed a combined 15 games in his first five seasons with Tennessee.

"They're building for the future and he should feel confident in that they're making a decision that they feel is best for the entire organization," Mariota said. "At the same time, it's tough as an athlete. You want to be out there. We all understand that."