Sources: Packers working on extensions for Matt LaFleur, Brian Gutekunst

The Green Bay Packers are working to bring back coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst, each of whom is headed into the final year of his current deal, and the expectation is that there will be contract extensions for both, league sources told ESPN.

The Packers continue talking with both LaFleur and Gutekunst this weekend, working toward a positive resolution that is the more likely outcome, according to sources.

Sources told ESPN that they would be surprised if the Packers don't complete extensions with both LaFleur and Gutekunst.

Packers president Ed Policy, LaFleur and Gutekunst were spotted together Thursday night at the American Club in Kohler, Wisconsin. They discussed the future, and all are working to get something done to keep the trio intact.

Policy said in June that he would prefer not to have a lame-duck coach. LaFleur declined to answer last weekend whether he would be willing to coach the last year of his contract without an extension in place.

The Packers have gone 76-40-1 in the regular season under LaFleur and have made the playoffs in six of his seven seasons. But they have not reached the Super Bowl in that time and have not been to a conference championship game since the 2020 season, the second of back-to-back appearances in LaFleur's first two years.

Gutekunst has worked for the Packers since 1999 and has been their general manager since 2018. He hired LaFleur before the start of the 2019 season and helped orchestrate several organization-altering moves during his time as GM, including drafting quarterback Jordan Love in 2020, trading franchise icon Aaron Rodgers in 2023 and landing Micah Parsons in last summer's blockbuster trade with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Packers' season ended in disappointing fashion last Saturday night when they squandered an 18-point lead in a 31-27 loss to the rival Chicago Bears in the NFC wild-card round. Multiple high-profile Packers players, led by Parsons, publicly endorsed LaFleur in the days after the season-ending loss.