Texans lose TE Dalton Schultz (calf) for rest of game

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The Houston Texans lost their second-best pass catcher Sunday as tight end Dalton Schultz was ruled out for the rest of the divisional round playoff game against the New England Patriots with a calf injury.

During Houston's second drive, Schultz caught a 42-yard reception that moved the Texans to the Patriots' 27-yard line. The drive ended up in a field goal pushing the score to 7-3 with 5:29 remaining in the first quarter.

After that drive, Schultz immediately went to the locker room with a calf injury, and he was ruled out midway through the second quarter.

Houston came into the game without Pro Bowl wideout Nico Collins, who had 1,117 receiving yards and six touchdowns in the regular season. But in Houston's 30-6 wild-card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, Collins suffered a concussion.

Schultz finished the regular season with 777 receiving yards, second most on the Texans.