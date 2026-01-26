Reports: Philip Rivers withdraws from Bills coaching search

Stephen A. Smith, Ryan Clark and Cam Newton weigh in on how Philip Rivers would fit the Bills as head coach. (2:23)

Former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers has withdrawn from the Buffalo Bills' coaching search, according to multiple reports.

Rivers, who has never coached at the collegiate or professional level, was interviewed by the Bills on Friday in Florida.

But three days later, 44-year-old Rivers pulled his name from contention for the job opening.

The Bills, who are seeking a replacement for Sean McDermott, are scheduled to interview Denver Broncos pass game coordinator Davis Webb on Monday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Buffalo also is considering Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, who withdrew his name from the Cleveland Browns' coaching search Monday, sources told Schefter. Udinski also agreed to a new contract with the Jaguars that includes a raise for the 2026 season if he is not hired as the Bills' head coach, a source told Schefter.

Rivers, who came out of retirement as a player last month and started three games with the Indianapolis Colts, was considered one of Buffalo's more intriguing candidates. In between rejoining the Colts this year after first retiring following the 2020 season, he spent five years coaching a high school team in Alabama.

Rivers' decision to withdraw from the Buffalo search was first reported Monday by The Athletic.

Rivers gained extensive offensive knowledge and made valuable connections with coaches and players over his 18 NFL seasons, the first 16 with the Chargers. He also has the respect of Josh Allen in having mentored the Bills quarterback, with the two also sharing the same agent.

Allen is taking part in the interview process being led by general manager Brandon Beane and owner Terry Pegula.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.