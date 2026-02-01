Sources: Dolphins hiring Sean Duggan as defensive coordinator

Jeff Hafley joins "The Rich Eisen Show" and breaks down his strategy as he starts his new position as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. (1:57)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins are hiring former Green Bay Packers linebackers coach Sean Duggan as their defensive coordinator, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Sunday.

Duggan, 32, will join recently hired coach Jeff Hafley for the fourth time after previously coaching with him at Ohio State, Boston College and in Green Bay.

He has spent most of his 11-year coaching career at the collegiate level, including stops at Boston College, Hawai'i, UMass and Ohio State before joining Hafley's staff in Green Bay as a defensive assistant in 2024. He was promoted to linebackers coach last season.

Duggan takes over a Dolphins defense that ranked 22nd in yards allowed per game last season and 25th in defensive expected points added. While the unit as a whole will likely undergo changes, it features building blocks such as defensive tackles Zach Sieler, Kenneth Grant and Jordan Phillips, linebackers Jordyn Brooks, Bradley Chubb and Chop Robinson, and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

While he will have the title and role of defensive coordinator, Duggan will not call plays. Hafley said during his introductory news conference in January that he plans to call defensive plays because it's "important" to him.

"It's something that I love to do. It really connects me with that group," Hafley said. "I think it will bring a lot of energy to that side of the football, and I think the details will be exactly how I want them early on as we go."