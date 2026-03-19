Vikings bring back Carson Wentz, adding to QB depth

Dan Graziano says he believes the Vikings might have signed Kyler Murray to bring the best out of J.J. McCarthy, rather than to make Murray the starter. (1:39)

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EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms with quarterback Carson Wentz on a one-year deal Thursday, adding to their depth in a key year for them at the position.

Wentz, who started five games last season as the Vikings' backup, joins a group that includes newcomer Kyler Murray along with incumbents J.J. McCarthy and Max Brosmer. The Vikings have been determined to upgrade the position after injuries and poor performances were largely responsible for them missing the playoffs in 2023 and 2025.

Speaking last week after signing Murray, coach Kevin O'Connell declined to name a starter or to discuss in detail his plans for the position. Murray is the heavy favorite to win the job, but the Vikings have not fully given up on McCarthy. Adding Wentz puts McCarthy in competition for both the starting role with Murray, and the No. 2 spot with Wentz. If nothing else, Wentz could give the Vikings a more reliable No. 3 quarterback than Brosmer proved to be as an undrafted rookie last season.

Wentz, 33, grew up in North Dakota as a Vikings fan and is returning to a team in consecutive years for the first time since 2020, his final year with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Vikings signed him after training camp last summer to replace Sam Howell as McCarthy's backup, and he was thrust into the starting lineup in Week 3 after McCarthy suffered a high right ankle sprain. Wentz became the first player in NFL history to start at least one game in six consecutive seasons, each for a different team, but his playing time in 2025 proved to be the most substantial he had received in years.

He led the Vikings to a 2-3 record, playing the final 2½ games with a dislocated left shoulder. He finally succumbed to season-ending surgery after a Week 8 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Over that stretch, he threw for 1,216 yards and six touchdowns with five interceptions. The Vikings produced four of their top five offensive performances based on total yards in his starts.

Brosmer took over as McCarthy's backup following Wentz's surgery, but he had a steep learning curve as an undrafted rookie. In two starts and seven total appearances, Brosmer produced a 14.3 QBR. That ranked No. 57 of the 62 NFL quarterbacks who made at least one start in 2025.