JACKSONVILLE, FLA. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' 2025 schedule was released along with the rest of the NFL slate Wednesday.

Jaguars fans are going to get an early look at one of the most high-profile, non-quarterback draft picks in franchise history in receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter when they open the season at home against Carolina. It's the first time the Jaguars have opened the season at home since 2020 -- a 27-20 victory that turned out to be the only game they won that season.

The Jaguars play four of their first six games at home, including a "Monday Night Football" matchup against defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs. They'll pay for that home stretch after the Week 8 bye, however, when they play on the road four times in a five-game stretch. The silver lining? The Jaguars do have favorable matchups in December for a late-season push.

Here's what's in store for the Jaguars:

Jaguars 2025 regular-season schedule

Week 1: Sept. 7 vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 2: Sept. 14 at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 3: Sept. 21 vs. Houston Texans

Week 4: Sept. 28 at San Francisco 49ers

Week 5: Oct. 6 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (MNF)

Week 6: Oct. 12 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 7: Oct. 19 vs. Los Angeles Rams (in London)

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: Nov. 2 at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 10: Nov. 9 at Houston Texans

Week 11: Nov. 16 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 12: Nov. 23 at Arizona Cardinals

Week 13: Nov. 30 at Tennessee Titans

Week 14: Dec. 7 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Week 15: Dec. 14 vs. New York Jets

Week 16: Dec. 21 at Denver Broncos

Week 17: Dec. 28 at Indianapolis Colts

Week 18: vs. Tennessee Titans*

*Dates for Week 18 are to be determined

Strength of schedule: Ninth-easiest (0.467)

Over/Under: 7.5

Biggest takeaway

This will be one of the franchise's most demanding travel schedules. With road trips to San Francisco, Las Vegas, Arizona and Denver along with another trip to London, the Jaguars will travel 29,006 miles in 2025, according to Bookies.com (measured from venue to venue in airline miles). The league did spread those West Coast trips throughout the season so the Jaguars don't have any back-to-back that may have prompted the team to stay out West for a week.

Circle this date: Oct. 6 vs. Chiefs

The Jaguars surprisingly ended up with a "Monday Night Football" game in Week 5 even though last season's MNF appearance against one of the league's best teams was a disaster (47-10 loss at Buffalo Bills).

This will be the third season in a row the Jaguars have played on Monday night -- the Jaguars haven't won a MNF game since 2011. They've had an even longer winless streak against the Chiefs: Their last victory came in 2009. They're 0-8 since (including playoffs).

Key stretch

If the Jaguars can find a way to play .500 football through Week 11 they have a favorable schedule to close the season. They play only one team that finished the 2024 season with a winning record (Denver) after Nov. 16 and have two matchups with Tennessee (the league's worst team in 2024) in the final six games.

That might be a needed stretch after Weeks 3-7 when they play four playoff teams (Houston, Kansas City, Seattle, L.A. Rams) that went a combined 45-23 in 2024.

Bold prediction

The Jaguars will head into the Chiefs matchup 4-0. After beating the Panthers in the season opener, they go on the road to upset a Bengals team has struggled at the start of the last two seasons (2-5 record in September games). The home matchup against Houston will be the first time the teams have played since linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair ended Trevor Lawrence's 2024 season with a questionable hit and the Jaguars should be ready to roll in a revenge game. They will then go out to San Francisco and upset the 49ers, who let 17 free agents (including key starters) walk this offseason.

How quickly can Travis Hunter make an impact on defense?

We should see Hunter work in Week 2 against the Bengals. Dealing with wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins will be the secondary's toughest matchup of the season, and that's one of the reasons the Jaguars drafted Hunter second overall. Even if he doesn't start opposite Tyson Campbell, the Jaguars' plan is to have him on the field in certain packages and situations. Expect Bengals QB Joe Burrow to aggressively go at him to see if they can take advantage of the rookie.