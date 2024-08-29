2024-25 NHL schedule release: Top events to watch on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

The Florida Panthers closed out the 2023-24 NHL season by winning their first Stanley Cup title in their 30-year history. The Panthers' quest to repeat will take place on ESPN's family of networks and streaming services.

ESPN, ESPN+, ABC and Hulu will exclusively broadcast 100 games of the 2024-25 season, including the opening-night tripleheader Oct. 8 on ESPN. The action starts with the Seattle Kraken hosting the St. Louis Blues at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by the defending champion Panthers hanging their championship banner before taking on the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m., and finally a nightcap between the Chicago Blackhawks and the new Utah Hockey Club in Salt Lake City at 10 p.m. Coverage begins with ESPN's NHL studio show, "The Point," at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Here are key facts about the 2024-25 season.

What other games highlight ESPN's coverage this season?

NHL Frozen Frenzy -- Oct. 22 beginning at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+

Washington Capitals at Philadelphia Flyers

Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken

Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights

The additional 13 games will be available on NHL Power Play on ESPN+.

2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off

Feb. 13: USA vs. Finland -- 8 p.m. on ESPN

Feb. 15: Finland vs. Sweden -- 1 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+

Feb. 15: USA vs. Canada -- 8 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+

Feb. 20: Championship Game -- 8 p.m. on ESPN

Please note, the game schedule may be subject to change. For the most up-to-date schedule and details, visit here.

What is NHL Power Play?

In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available on NHL Power Play on ESPN+ -- available to all ESPN+ subscribers -- throughout the season.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate livestreams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of "Hockey Night in Canada," providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular-season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+.

How can fans access more NHL content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN NHL hub page for breaking news, analysis, stats and more.