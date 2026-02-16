V'landys finds the solution to a problem that didn't really exist

Open Extended Reactions

With the ARLC announcing a change to the State of Origin eligibility rules to allow top-tier internationals to play, the question must be asked: Why?

Players who meet the eligibility rules of being born in either state, having moved to either state before the age of 13 or having a father who played State of Origin can now also represent England or New Zealand and still play Origin. Previously only players representing Tier 2 international teams could play Origin.

There have really only been a handful of players that have fallen into this category over the years, headlined recently by the likes of Victor Radley and Addin Fonua-Blake, who could both now pull on a Blues jersey. Fonua-Blake switched his allegiances to Tonga, but remained ineligible to play Origin based on his first international outing with New Zealand.

Addin Fonua-Blake of Tonga takes on the Australia defence. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Those two obviously felt a greater devotion to the nations of their heritage, rather than the state of their birth. Players are well aware of the decision they are making when they choose to represent England or New Zealand ahead of the opportunity to play Origin football. That level of commitment is what you expect from a player who is pulling on an international jersey.

The original argument against this change was that State of Origin is supposed to be the proving ground for the strongest possible Kangaroos team. We have already witnessed the dilution of that function with several players choosing to represent their family heritage in the Tier 2 Pacific Island teams. The argument there being that the Tier 2 teams need all the help they can get and should not be punished because their players want to play Origin.

Now, for example, if the best six props available for State of Origin selection have also chosen to represent Pacific Island teams, England or New Zealand, how will a front row consisting of players plucked straight from the NRL fair when thrown into an international against these Origin-hardened goliaths? Are we that keen to see the international game grow that we are willing to strengthen England and New Zealand? Is the next step to open eligibility up to anyone playing in the NRL?

Victor Radley of England. Jess Hornby/Getty Images

The State of Origin concept has proven to be one of the most successful sporting endeavours in the history of Australian domestic sport. The television ratings and live crowds have been consistently high, built on the passion of fans who strongly believe that they are watching a team of players who are just as loyal and as dedicated to their state as they are.

Over the years there have been many debates over whether a player should be donning the Maroon or Blue, but very seldom an outcry that a New Zealand or England player has missed out. There have been occasions when the initial choice has been big news. Prolific star Kalyn Ponga was eligible to play for either Queensland/Australia or New Zealand. He chose Queensland and therefore Australia, although he has recently suggested that he would be willing to switch his allegiances to New Zealand. This move would be even more likely now that he would not have to give up his beloved Maroons jersey.

Despite the doubts, ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys was adamant that the change was necessary.

"If a player is eligible to play State of Origin, it makes no sense to exclude them simply because they've represented New Zealand or England at Test level," V'landys said.

"State of Origin is about where you're from and what State you're eligible for - not which country you represent internationally. If you're eligible, you should be able to play for your State.

"Over 45 years, State of Origin has developed into something special, and we want the best players playing if they're eligible.

"The Commission has a responsibility to grow both the international game and State of Origin, and this change strengthens both."

With the corresponding announcement that one of the 2027 State of Origin games will be played in Auckland, the cynical among us might think the eligibility change is about having a couple of Kiwis run out to encourage a full house at Eden Park.

Most of us have been happy enough with the old selection process, with some a bit concerned at the number of stars heading off to represent Tier 2 teams. The day could perceivably come where there are very few Origin players going on to represent the Kangaroos. It would be like allowing Sheffield Shield cricket teams to field as many internationals as they want.

This solution to a problem that doesn't really exist, can only weaken the pathway to representing Australia.