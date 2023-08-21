Veteran All Blacks hooker Dane Coles has been left "gobsmacked" by revelations his former Test coach Steve Hansen has joined Eddie Jones' Wallabies in camp this week, just over a fortnight out from Rugby World Cup 2023.

News of Hansen's arrival at Wallabies camp in France was revealed by the Sydney Morning Herald on Monday afternoon [AEST], with Rugby Australia figures later confirming the World Cup winner had been brought in by Jones in an unpaid capacity.

According to the Herald, Hansen will remain with the Wallabies for the build-up to their final World Cup warm-up match against the tournaments hosts in Paris on Sunday.

Hansen's presence at Wallabies training came as a complete shock to the wider rugby public given his deeds with the All Blacks and his Bledisloe dominance over the Wallabies during his time as New Zealand coach, a period when he enjoyed a testy relationship with former Australia coach Michael Cheika.

It is understandable, then, that Coles jaw almost hit the floor in London where he was told of Hansen's new gig on Monday morning [BST].

"Who's that? Yeah, like actually? What like in a camp sort of setup?" Coles told reporters when informed that one of his former All Blacks coaches had shacked up with the Wallabies.

"Oh, that hurts a little bit to be fair, I'm actually a bit gobsmacked. I know he's quite tight with Eddie, I think they're pretty good mates. But he's a bit of an icon in the All Blacks setup; yeah I'm actually a bit speechless. It's a bit disappointing, but we can't do much about that."

Asked whether news of Hansen's involvement with the Wallabies was stinging, Coles added: "Yeah, it does kind of a bit, hey? I love him, he's a great man. I'm actually gobsmacked; I don't know whether you guys are having a bit of a laugh. But he's not obviously in our environment at the moment, so we've just got to leave it... hopefully he doesn't tell Eddie all our secrets.

"But I think he'll be respectful, that's the main thing. If he's respectful, which I think he will be to the All Blacks, then there'll be no problems. And that's just me trying to process what you've just said."

Ironically, it was Jones who brought the curtain down on Hansen's ambitions of a second straight World Cup triumph when England defeated the All Blacks 19-7 in the semifinals in Japan. The New Zealander stepped aside after the tournament, creating the opportunity for his then assistant Ian Foster to take on the head coaching role.

Hansen has since been one of Foster's leading supporters, particularly when the current All Blacks coach came within a whisker of losing his job in 2022. Then, when New Zealand Rugby decided to announce Scott Robertson as the All Blacks coach from 2024, Hansen again criticized the governing body's treatment of its current national coach.

It is unknown whether Hansen told Foster he would be working with the Wallabies this week.

Riding an unbeaten 11-game streak, the All Blacks face arguably their toughest assignment along that journey when they face the Springboks on the neutral turf of Twickenham this weekend.

The one-off Test is a sellout at the home of English rugby and perhaps a nice distraction for local fans who have had little to cheer about in recent times; red cards to Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola, and a misfiring attack putting coach Steve Borthwick, who replaced Jones as England coach after the Australian was sacked last December, under enormous pressure.

But Coles and the All Blacks won't be worried about England nor the Wallabies, while the hooker also has little interest in seeking out the Australian for a coaching gig when he hangs up the boots.

"I'm actually looking for a job, [but] nah," Coles joked. "Obviously he's [Jones] a unique man and I s'pose in media and press conferences and that, he loves to have a yarn.

"But that's nothing to do with us, we're the All Blacks and we can't do much about what the Aussies are up to and, like I said, our complete focus is on playing the Boks this weekend."