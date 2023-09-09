Rugby World Cup Daily: Ford England's hero after third red in four Tests

France continued to swelter as another day of action took place across the country.

These daily files will give you the latest reporting from around the World Cup as well as betting lines, what to watch for information and best reads. Check in with ESPN throughout the tournament as we bring you the latest from France.

Today's edition: England make a statement as Argentina crumble, while Australia finally get a win under Eddie Jones.

- RUGBY WORLD CUP 2023: Squads | Schedule | Standings | Podcast | Injuries

THE LEAD:

At last England fans have something to smile about. For the second time in four Tests, Steve Borthwick's side were able to find a way to win with only 14 men on the field, after Tom Curry was dismissed after just three minutes of their 27-10 win over Argentina in their Rugby World Cup opener. It certainly wasn't pretty, with George Ford's right boot responsible for all 27 of England's points, but it will matter little to a team that had endured a terrible World Cup build-up that had left many fans doubting whether they would get out of their group, let alone challenge for a second World Cup crown.

Paul Harding/Getty Images

While the win will ease the pressure on coach Steve Borthwick, a third red card in four Tests will only further shine the spotlight on England's defensive technique. On this occasion it was back-rower Curry who got his defensive challenge wrong, albeit after a kick reception from Pumas fullback Juan Cruz Mallia who had only just landed back on the ground. Where suspended teammates Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola had made direct shoulder contact with their victim's heads, Curry's dismissal was the result of a head-on-head collision. As such, the fact he hadn't dipped at the hips meant he was always going to be in danger of a red-card upgrade, after the initial on-field ruling from French referee Mathieu Raynal had been a yellow-card bunker review.

The incident divided opinions on social media -- as these collisions tend to do -- but in all likelihood Curry will have to front a World Rugby disciplinary panel to plead his case in an attempt to avoid joining both Farrell and Vunipola among England's suspended stars.

Still, that evolving situation shouldn't detract from Ford's virtuoso performance, which will rank among the finest he has ever produced in the England No. 10 shirt. Three drop goals and six penalties might not make for a trending highlight reel, but in World Cup rugby that matters little. He was superb in Nice on Saturday night.

AROUND THE CUP

Tupou creates highlight reel moment in 50th Test

Taniela Tupou couldn't believe his luck when he was tracking back in defence midway through the second half of Australia's 35-15 win over Georgia in Paris on Saturday. With Georgia's star fullback Davit Niniashvili having burned the Wallabies on the counter, Australia were scrambling back in cover to try and neutralise the situation. After Nic White had brought Niniashvili to ground, the Georgian fullback popped the ball up in the air, but instead of finding a supporting teammate, he found Tupou, who tore off back in the other direction. While the prop didn't have the speed to get to the line, he found his own fullback Ben Donaldson looming up in support, and made the right choice to offload around the corner of another Georgian defender.

"I thought I had it [the try], I thought I had it," Tupou quipped later proudly adorned in his 50th Test cap. "I think if I had dummied and kept going I would have had him, but I was just as happy that I set up someone else. But I was hoping he scored because I was tired."

Tupou was among the Wallabies best in their 20-point win, their first under Jones in six Tests. The front-rower played a key role in a dominant Wallabies scrum, and was busy around the paddock with seven runs for 22 metres, while he also popped up at scrum-half while Tate McDermott was elsewhere engaged.

Taniela Tupou of Australia breaks forward with the ball Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Wallabies' O'Connor makes special World Cup opener even more memorable

Wallabies utility James O'Connor may not be taking part in the World Cup on the pitch, but he's continuing to create stellar moments off it after he saved the day for a young french fan at the opening night at the tournament.

Witnessing a father and his son Lino having their tickets scammed for France's opening win against the All Blacks at Stade de France on Friday night, the 33-year-old tested his French and offered to bring Lino in with him.

Posting a photo on Instagram, O'Connor said the father and son had travelled six hours to get to Paris for the game before they discovered their tickets were fake, while the Wallaby had a spare ticket as his own friend was running extremely late for the game.

"Funny how life works sometimes. Lino and his Dad had their tickets scammed at the game and travelled six hours just for this World Cup opener, so you can imagine the disappointment... Lino accepted the ticket and the rest is history.. We had a great time. Definitely tested my French, that's for sure."

No doubt a moment that Lino will remember for the rest of his life.

Namibia's World Cup drought continues

Namibia's wait for a first World Cup win extends to a record 23 games, after they were eventually blown off the park 52-8 by an error-strewn Italy in their opening match in Saint-Etienne. But they'll take plenty of heart after they opened the scoring within the first two minutes before they scored an excellent try via wing Gerswin Mouton.

While the scoreline blew out in the second half, the Azzurri won't be impressed with their opening efforts in the first half, squandering several try scoring opportunities. Taking a narrow 17-8 lead into the break, it was a superb 60-metre try through wing Ange Capuozzo that saw the game swing Italy's way.

Under the sweltering sun, Italy went on to earn a bonus point victory as they ran in seven tries as Namibia struggled to keep up with the pace and eventually wilted under the pressure.

With much tougher assignments in France and All Blacks to come the Azzurri coach Kieran Crowley will be looking for a much improved performance from his squad if they're to have any hope of scoring an upset and reaching the quarterfinal.

Romania stun the world -- at least for 30 seconds

Old head Jonny Sexton returned to his vintage best as he became Ireland's oldest player while also notching 24 points in his side's emphatic 82-8 win over Romania on Saturday night. In his first game back from suspension, Ireland's captain played more than half the match in a move that surprised many with his poor injury track record, many feared any bump could derail the team's World Cup with the fly-half so instrumental in the side's plans in the tournament ahead.

Instead, he played an assured game, scoring two tries and kicking seven conversions to leave 10 points short of overtaking Ireland great Ronan O'Gara as Ireland's top try scorer.

"Age is just a number, I'm just delighted to be back," Sexton said post match. "We're delighted obviously to get a result and to get a points difference like that. We knew it was gonna be a tough game at the start, especially with Romania being very physical and they certainly didn't let us down in that regard."

Meanwhile, for just 30 seconds the world was turned upside down when Romania pulled off a remarkable moment to score a stunning try in the second minute to take a lead over the World No.1 side. Collecting a dribbling kick just inside his own half, Romania fly-half Hinckley Vaovasa stepped inside the kick chase and found space down the left wing before offloading 15 metres from the line to halfback Gabriel Rupanu who dove down under the posts to score first blood in the lopsided contest.

NEWS OF THE DAY

There will be no panic from the All Blacks after their first-up loss to France on Friday night, despite it being their first ever pool loss at the Rugby World Cup. Having the definitive game in Pool A was always going to offer the loser another opportunity, and while Italy are on the improve it will take something special from the Azzurri to really worry either France or the All Blacks.

"We're disappointed with the result but we're also very aware we're in a tournament where we've got a clear goal in pool play and nothing has really changed in that sense," he said.

"We've got to pull apart a few pieces. Where we got to in that first 50-odd minutes was really pleasing, and we perhaps could have been in an even better position if we'd dealt with that period before halftime a little bit smarter. We got into a good position against a really strong team in a pretty hostile environment.

"Then we got squeezed, got frustrated a little bit and started to lose the battle at the breakdown and certainly we lost the aerial battle, particularly when chasing our kicks where we got clumsy. Between those two areas the French fed off that."

Meanwhile, the All Blacks have added Ethan Blackadder as the replacement for injured winger Emoni Narawa. Given Sam Cane's back injury, which ruled him out of Friday night's tournament opener, and Shannon Frizell's own injury, Foster felt it prudent to bolster his back-row stocks rather than bring in another outside back.

MATCH PREVIEWS

Pool D: Japan vs. Chile, Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse (1p.m. local / 9p.m. AEST / 12p.m. GMT)

Odds [tab.com.au]: Japan $1.01, -24.5 $1.90; Chile $17, +24.5 $1.90

Either way, history will be made on Sunday night when Chile run out in Toulouse to become the 26th team to take part in the Rugby World Cup. While Japan have struggled in the lead up to the tournament, they enter the match as overwhelming favourites and should make easy work of the World Cup debutants. The sweltering conditions will suit the Brave Blossoms who enjoy frenetic, loose play and they'll look to exhaust their opposition and break them open early. While a win is almost guaranteed Jamie Joseph will want to see some consistency and well structured play as they prepare for even sterner tests as the tournament progresses.

Pool B: South Africa vs. Scotland, Stade de Marseille, Marseille (5:45p.m. local / 1:45a.m. / 4:45p.m. GMT)

Odds [tab.com.au]: South Africa $1.18, -11.5 $1.85; Scotland $4.80, +11.5 $1.95

One of three Pool C blockbusters, this game pits the world No. 3 against the world No. 5, with Scotland looking for a first win in 10 attempts against South Africa. And it looks Scotland's best chance, too, across that losing run, given their recent efforts under Gregor Townsend and the evolution in their attacking game. They will, however, need to achieve at least parity against an enormous Springboks pack, and their hulking reinforcements that occupy the bench. If South Africa are dominant up front, then they will simply wear down the smaller Scottish side, which will create plenty of opportunities for the Springboks fleet-footed outside backs. The spotlight will be on the goal kicking of Manie Libbok at the back for South Africa, but his rising combination with Damian Willemse, and the experience of Willie le Roux off the bench, gives the Boks the ability to run riot, just as they did against both Wales and New Zealand in their warmup games.

-- Sam Bruce

Pool C: Wales vs. Fiji, Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux (9p.m. local / 5a.m. AEST / 8p.m. GMT)

Odds [tab.com.au]: Wales $1.53, -4.5 $1.95; Fiji $2.50, +4.5 $1.85

The second game of a cracking double-header to finish off the opening weekend of action, this game has huge ramifications for Pool C. It is particularly vital for Fiji who have to back up in seven days time to face Australia. The Fijians had a near perfect build-up winning the Pacific Nations Cup before they were only narrowly beaten by France, and then wrapped up their preparations with a first ever win over England - at Twickenham to boot. They are a team playing with the cohesion formed through the Fijian Drua, but one further booster by their European-based quality. Wales, meanwhile, were fairly ordinary in their preparations, duking out a win over England before a defeat to the same opposition, who were down a man, and then a hammering by South Africa. Wales will come with few surprises under Warren Gatland and will look to engage Fiji at the set-piece and slow the contest down. But you just feel this Fijian outfit is building something special and at last have the substance to match their style.

-- Sam Bruce

- Week 1: line-ups, verdicts, tips

TOP FEATURES OF THE DAY

Cagey Wallabies break their duck, but fail to issue World Cup statement

Job done. The Wallabies got the win they needed, plus a bonus point, in a solid hit-out against Georgia. While it wasn't a performance to scare any of the World Cup heavyweights, their scrum, aerial kicking and new fullback Ben Donaldson, were superb.