France captain Antoine Dupont criticised the standard of refereeing in his team's 29-28 defeat to South Africa on Sunday that knocked the tournament hosts out of the Rugby World Cup.

The 26-year-old, who made his return from a facial injury for the quarterfinal clash after missing the final pool game, felt France had been on the wrong end of a few decisions from referee Ben O'Keeffe.

"It's hard to talk about things at the moment but there were a few clear things that should have been blown that weren't blown," Dupont said.

"I don't want to be a bad loser and complain about the refereeing, but I'm not sure it was up to the mark tonight.

"This doesn't take anything away from the South Africans, who beat us in the fight tonight, they played really well."

Antoine Dupont was excellent on his return to the France team after missing the country's final pool match with a fractured cheekbone. Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

France coach Fabien Galthie did not join Dupont's criticism of the officiating, although he did point out that South Africa lock Eben Etzebeth's fumbled interception attempt when the French were pressing for a second early try had been a key moment.

"I understand the players' frustrations, I really do, but I won't criticise the refereeing," he said.

"We congratulate South Africa and hope they continue with success in the tournament.

"We have to be brave tonight as we have been for the last four years."

Galthie could not disguise his desolation after his four-year plan to bring the nation its first World Cup triumph ended in a one-point loss to the Springboks.

The coach's first thoughts after the 29-28 defeat were for the fans who had supported the team so vociferously throughout the campaign as well as the players and their families but said he had no regrets about how it had been conducted.

"No regrets, none," he told reporters. "The players have a right to lose a match like this. I thought we did everything to optimise our potential and we dealt with a few incidents as well.

"For four years, we wrote a beautiful picture for French rugby, the players can be proud, coaches can be proud."

Galthie, who is contracted until after the next World Cup in 2027, said he would continue as coach.

"There is a French team that will continue to play, they will soon be playing the first match of the Six Nations in Marseille," he said.

"What we've been through at this tournament is another chapter in the story of the French team."