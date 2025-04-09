The ESPN Scrum Reset team run the rule over the Wallabies winger contenders after their collective strong start to the Super Rugby Pacific season. (1:06)

Super Rugby Pacific has passed its halfway mark and has set course for the playoffs.

Round 9 throws up a number of vital clashes, headlined by the Hurricanes-Crusaders clash and the Aussie derby between the Reds and Brumbies.

Read on for all lineups, tips and injury updates.

Good luck with your tips.

Friday, April 11

Hurricanes vs. Crusaders

Sky Stadium, Wellington, 5:05pm (AEDT)

Hurricanes: Ruben Love, Ngatungane Punivai, Bailyn Sullivan, Peter Umaga-Jesen, Kini Naholo, Riley Hohepa, Cam Roigard; Peter Lakai, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Brayden Iose, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Caleb Delany, Tyrel Lomax, Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia. Replacements: Raymon Tuputupu, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Pasilio Tosi, Will Tucker, Brad Shields, Ereatara Enari, Callum Harkin, Fatafehi Fineanganofo.

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Chay Fihaki, Levi Aumua, David Havili, Sevu Reece, Taha Kemara, Noah Hotham; Christian Lio-Willie, Ethan Blackadder, Cullen Grace, Jamie Hannah, Scott Barrett, Fletcher Newell, Ioane Moananu, Tamaiti Williams. Replacements: Matt Moulds, George Bower, Kershawl Sykes-Martin, Antonio Shalfoon, Tom Christie, Mitch Drummon, James O'Connor, Macca Springer.

Officials: James Doleman; Assistant Referees: Todd Petrie, Fraser Hannon; TMO: Glenn Newman

Prediction: The Crusaders were too strong when these two sides met earlier in the season, but the Hurricanes have improved since then. They'll also be kicking themselves about letting one slip in Auckland last week. However, buoyed by the return of skipper David Havili and All Blacks Scott Barrett, Ethan Blackadder and Tamaiti Williams, the Crusaders will fancy their chances of a road win, too. Crusaders by 2.

Top Fantasy pick: Back on his favoured left wing, Sevu Reece is a strong option this week.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Hurricanes $1.90, -0.5 $1.90; Crusaders $1.90, +0.5 $1.90

NSW Waratahs vs. Chiefs

Allianz Stadium, Sydney, 5:05pm (AEDT)

Waratahs: Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Andrew Kellaway, Lalakai Foketi, Joey Walton, Triston Reilly, Lawson Creighton, Teddy Wilson; Langi Gleeson, Jamie Adamson, Rob Leota, Ben Grant, Hugh Sinclair, Daniel Botha, Ethan Dobbins, Angus Bell. Replacements: Julian Heaven, Isaac Kailea, Taniela Tupou, Miles Amatasero, Leafi Talataina, Jack Grant, Jack Bowen, Henry O'Donnell

Chiefs: Damian McKenzie, Shaun Stevenson, Gideon Wrampling, Quinn Tupaea, Leroy Carter, Josh Jacomb, Cortez Ratima; Simon Parker, Luke Jacobson, Samipeni Finau, Tupou Vaa'i, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, George Dyer, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ollie Norris. Replacements: Bradley Slater, Jared Profit, Reuben O'Neill, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Kaylum Boshier, Xavier Roe, Daniel Rona, Emoni Narawa.

Officials: Angus Mabey; Assistant Referees: Marcus Playle, Stu Curran; TMO: James Leckie

Prediction: This game has a "must-win" feel about it for NSW, such is their run to the playoffs. But after back-to-back weeks when they've capitulated after halftime, it's going to take something special for them to arrest their slide against the competition leaders. The Chiefs are also battle hardened after a bruising encounter with the Reds. Chiefs by 14.

Top Fantasy pick: Damian McKenzie will enjoy the extra freedom at fullback, particularly if the weather holds up in Sydney.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Waratahs $4, +10.5 $1.95; Chiefs $1.24, -10.5 $1.85

Saturday, April 12

Blues vs. Moana Pasifika

Eden Park, Auckland, 2:35pm (AEDT)

Blues: Corey Evans, Mark Tele'a, Rieko Ioane, AJ Lam, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie; Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papali'i, Anton Segner, Josh Beehre, Patrick Tuipulotu (capt), Angus Ta'avao, Ricky Riccitelli, Joshua Fusitu'a. Replacements: Kurt Eklund, Mason Tupaea, PJ Sheck, Cam Christie, Adrian Choat, Taufa Funaki, Harry Plummer, Stephen Perofeta.

Moana: William Havili, Kyren Taumoefolau, Lalomilo Lalomilo, Danny Toala, Pepesana Patafilo, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Melani Matavao; Semisi Tupou Ta'eiloa, Ardie Savea (capt), Miracle Faiilagi, Allan Craig, Samuel Slade, Feleti Sae-Ta'ufo'ou, Millennium Sanerivi, Abraham Pole. Replacements: Sama Malolo, James Lay, Chris Apoua, Tom Savage, Sione Havili Talitui, Aisea Halo, Patrick Pellegrini, Fine Inisi.

Officials: Paul Williams; Assistant Referees: Mike Winter, Warwick Lahmert; TMO: Richard Kelly

Prediction: Moana Pasifika achieved a piece of history last week, winning back-to-back games for the first time in Super Rugby. They also get star back-rower Miracle Faiilagi back for this one. However, the Blues looked more like their 2024 selves last week, which is a worrying sign for the rest of the competition. They may be about to go on a run. Blues by 3.

Top Fantasy pick: Look for a huge game from Miracle Faiilagi. If he performs like he did a fortnight ago, Pasifika will be very close to a third straight win.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Blues $1.15, -13.5 $1.85; Moana $5.20, +13.5 $1.95

Highlanders vs. Fijian Drua

Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, 5:05pm (AEDT)

Highlanders: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Taniela Filimone, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Jona Nareki, Cameron Millar, Folau Fakatava; Hugh Renton, Veveni Lasaqa, Oliver Haig, Fabian Holland, Will Stodart, Sosefo Kautai, Henry Bell, Ethan de Groot. Replacements: Jack Taylor, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma'u, Tai Cribb, Nikora Broughton, Adam Lennos, Sam Gilbert, Tanielu Tele'a.

Drua: Caleb Muntz, Selestino Ravutaumada, Iosefo Masi, Inia Tabuavou, Ponipate Longanimasi, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Simione Kuruvoli; Elia Canakaivata, Isoa Tuwai, Joseva Tamani, Isoa Nasilasila, Mesake Vocevoce, Mesake Doge, Mesulame Dolokoto, Haereiti Hetet. Replacements: Zuriel Togiatama, Peni Ravai, Samuela Tawake, Leone Rotuisolia, Vilive Miramira, Philip Baselala, Isikeli Rabitu, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre

Officials: Nic Berry; Assistant Referees: Jordan Way, Jeremy Markey; TMO: Brett Cronan

Prediction: The Highlanders will be happy to be back at home after a frustrating tour of Australia. They can't afford to drop this one at home if they're to be a serious finals threat. Fortunately for Jamie Joseph's side, the Drua just can't seem to string it together for long enough; they are winless since their win over the Chiefs in Round 3. Highlanders by 10.

​Top Fantasy pick: Timoci Tavatavanawai is a threat on both sides of the ball.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Highlanders $1.30, -8.5 $1.95; Drua $3.40, +8.5 $1.85

Harry Wilson will be sidelined for six weeks after fracturing his arm against the Chiefs in Hamilton Michael Bradley/Getty Images

Queensland Reds vs. Brumbies

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, 7:35pm (AEDT)

Reds: Heremaia Murray, Lachie Anderson, Dre Pakaho, Hunter Paisami, Tim Ryan, Tom Lynagh, Tate McDermott; Joe Brial, Fraser McReight, Seru Uru, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Josh Canham, Zane Nonggorr, Matt Faessler, Sef Fa'agase. Replacements: Richie Asiata, Alex Hodgman, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Angus Blyth, John Bryant, Kalani Thomas, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Jock Campbell.

Brumbies: Tom Wright, Andy Muirhead, Len Ikitau, David Feliuai, Corey Toole, Noah Lolesio, Ryan Lonergan; Tuaina Taii Tualima, Rory Scott, Rob Valetini, Tom Hooper, Nick Frost, Billy Pollard, James Slipper. Replacements: Lachlan Lonergan, Blake Schoupp, Feao Fotuaika, Lachlan Shaw, Luke Reimer, Harrison Goddard, Declan Meredith, Ollie Sapsford.

Officials: Angus Gardner; Assistant Referees: Matt Kellahan, Damon Murphy; TMO: Graham Cooper

Prediction: What a game this is to round out the weekend. The Brumbies are refreshed after the bye and have the added motivation of Andy Muirhead's 100th game, but the Reds have a centurion of their own in Tate McDermott. Queensland also showed that they were capable of mixing it with the Chiefs in wet conditions last week, and that is a good formline for this one. Still, a real arm wrestle, with head-to-head Wallabies battles await. The Reds will miss Wallabies skipper Harry Wilson though, he is out for six weeks with an fractured arm.

​Top Fantasy pick: On his 100th game, Tate McDermott is a smart selection at scrum-half

Odds [tab.com.au]: Reds $1.60, -3.5 $1.85; Brumbies $2.30, +3.5 $1.95

Injury Ward

Brumbies

Lachlan Lonergan (return to play protocol, concussion, expected back Round 9), Kadin Pritchard (return to play protocol, concussion, expected back Round 9), Charlie Cale (lower back injury, timeline TBC), Ben O'Donnell (hamstring operation), Tevita Alatini (ACL), Harry Vella (ACL)

Blues

PJ Sheck (shoulder), Zarn Sullivan (foot), Ben Ake (shoulder), Adrian Choat (knee), Taufa Funaki (shoulder), Reon Paul (shoulder, Ofa Tu'ungafasi (neck), Anton Segner (concussion), Sam Darry (shoulder, season), AJ Lam (leg).

Chiefs

Simon Parker (Knee, Short-term), Anton Lienert-Brown (Leg, Short-term), Josh Lord (Knee, Mid-term), Rameka Poihipi (Knee, Season), Kaleb Trask (Hamstring, Mid-term), Etene Nanai-Seturo (Hamstring, Long-term), Liam Coombes-Fabling (Knee, Mid-term), Fiti Sa, (Shoulder, Long-term), Wallace Sititi (Knee, Long-term), Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi (Shoulder, Short-term)

Crusaders

Dom Gardiner (Hamstring/ 2 weeks) Johnny McNicholl (Hamstring/ 3-4 weeks) Kyle Preston (Rib/1-2 weeks) Kershawl Sykes-Martin (Knee/ 2 weeks) George Bell (Foot/season) Braydon Ennor (Hamstring/TBC) Finlay Brewis (Shoulder/season)

Fijian Drua

Epeli Momo (Knee)

Highlanders

Oliver Haig (Foot / 2 weeks ) Jonah Lowe (ACL / 1-2 weeks ) Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens (Neck / 2-3 weeks) Folau Fakatava (Hamstring / 1-2 weeks) Finn Hurley (Quad / TBC) Nikora Broughton (Rib Injury / 1-2 weeks) Hugh Renton (Groin /1-2 weeks)

Hurricanes

Brett Cameron (Knee/season) Devan Flanders (Ankle/ Round 12) Tjay Clarke (Shoulder/ Round 11) Daniel Sinkinson (Hamstring/ Round 8) Riley Higgins (Hand/ Round 8) Harry Godfrey (Lower Leg/Round 11) Billy Proctor (Achilles/ TBC)

Moana Pasifika

James Lay (elbow) Julian Savea (knee) Losi Filipo (shoulder) Lotu Inisi (hamstring) Michael Curry (shoulder injury) Samiuela Moli (hamstring) Sione Havili Talitui (ankle)

NSW Waratahs

Max Jorgensen (ankle), Jake Gordon (medial ligament) Mahe Vailanu (broken arm) Dave Porecki (calf) Fergus Lee-Warner (foot) Lucas Ripley (shoulder)

Queensland Reds

Josh Flook, Matt Gibbon, Frankie Goldsbrough, Mason Gordon Isaac Henry, Will McCulloch, Liam Wright

Western Force,

Harry Johnson-Holmes (knee) Bayley Kuenzle (knee) Harry Hoopert (knee) Divad Palu (shoulder) Matt Proctor (shoulder) Papillon Sevele (knee)

Suspensions

Drua: Motikiai Murray (Round 9)

Highlanders: Sean Withy (Round 12)

All odds correct at time of publication.