The ESPN Scrum Reset team react to the high tackle on Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii's in Round 9, analysing whether his decision not to go down influenced the TMO's review. (1:25)

Super Rugby Pacific has passed its halfway mark and has set course for the playoffs.

The Easter weekend is set to deliver a string of top quality games, headlined by a quadruple-header on Saturday across Fiji, New Zealand and Australia.

Read on for all lineups, tips and injury updates.

Good luck with your tips.

Friday, April 18

Crusaders vs. Blues

Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch, 5:05pm (AEDT)

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Chay Fihaki, Levi Aumua, David Havili (captain), Sevu Reece, Taha Kemara, Noah Hotham, Christian Lio-Willie, Ethan Blackadder, Cullen Grace, Antonio Shalfoon, Scott Barrett, Fletcher Newell, Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williams. Replacements: Ioane Moananu, George Bower, Kershawl Sykes-Martin, Jamie Hannah, Corey Kellow, Kyle Preston, James O'Connor, Dallas McLeod.

Blues: Zarn Sullivan, Cole Forbes, Rieko Ioane, AJ Lam, Mark Tele'a, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie; Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papali'i, Anton Segner, Josh Beehre, Patrick Tuipulotu (captain), Angus Ta'avao, Ricky Riccitelli, Joshua Fusitu'a. Replacements: Kurt Eklund, Mason Tupaea, Hamdahn Tuipulotu, Lachlan McWhannell, Cameron Suafoa, Adrian Choat, Taufa Funaki, Harry Plummer.

Officials: Nic Berry; Assistant Referees: Jordan Way, Matt Kellahan ; TMO: Brett Cronan

Prediction: The Blues strung back-to-back wins together for the first time last week, and are starting to resemble more of the team that lifted the trophy last year. But this is a different challenge against a Crusaders team now sitting pretty in top spot, with its long list of All Blacks delivering across the paddock. Can Beauden Barrett inspire an upset? Crusaders by 7.

Top Fantasy pick: The Crusaders were far too good for the Blues a few weeks ago in Auckland, and are rightful favourites here. Livewire No. 9 Noah Hotham looks a good option as your No. 9 this week.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Crusaders $1.45, -5.5 $1.90; Blues $2.65, +5.5 $1.85

Saturday, April 19

Fijian Drua vs. NSW Waratahs

Churchill Park, Lautoka, 12:05pm (AEDT)

Drua: Isikeli Rabitu, Taniela Rakuro, Iosefo Masi, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Ponipate Longanimasi, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Simione Kuruvoli; Elia Canakaivata, Motikiai Murray, Etonia Waqa, Leone Rotuisolia, Isoa Nasilasila, Mesake Doge, Mesulame Dolokoto, Peni Ravai. Replacements: Zuriel Togiatama, Emosi Tuqiri, Samu Tawake, Vilive Miramira, Isoa Tuwai, Leone Nawai, Kemu Valetini, Inia Tabuavou

Waratahs: Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Andrew Kellaway, Lalakai Foketi, Joey Walton, Triston Reilly, Lawson Creighton, Teddy Wilson; Leafi Talataina, Charlie Gamble, Jamie Anderson, Ben Grant, Hugh Sinclai, Daniel Botha, Ethan Dobbins, Isaac Kailea. Replacements: Julian Heaven, Tom Lambert, Siosifa Amone, Miles Amatosero, Langi Gleeson, Jack Grant, Tane Edmed, Henry O'Donnell.

Officials: Paul Williams; Assistant Referees: Mike Winter, Warwick Lahmert; TMO: Richard Kelly

Prediction: Top marks if you backed the Waratahs last weekend, the $4.50 outsiders thoroughly deserved their win over the Chiefs. Most impressive was their defensive resolve, particularly after they had conceded over 45 points in heavy defeats by the Hurricanes and Moana. But the Tahs are yet to win on the road in 2025 and this is a mighty challenge in Lautoka. The Drua's season appears all but over, though they will be desperate to perform for their fanatical supporters. If the Tahs can withstand an early onslaught, and not get stuck in an attacking free-for-all, perhaps they can take down the Fijians? Drua by 3.

Top Fantasy pick: Which Drua team turns up? If it's the one whose passes stick, then Ponipate Longanimasi is a magnificent finisher on the wing.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Drua $1.52, -4.5 $1.85; Waratahs $2.45, +40.5 $1.90

Moana Pasifika vs. Brumbies

Navigation Homes Stadium, Pukekohe, 2:35pm (AEDT)

Moana: Tevita Ofa, Fine Inisi, Pepesana Patafilo, Julian Savea, Kyren Taumoefolau, Patrick Pellegrini, Jonathan Taumateine, Semisi Tupou Ta'eiloa, Sione Havili Talitui (captain), Miracle Faiilagi, Michael Curry, Tom Savage, Sione Mafile'o, Samiuela Moli, Abraham Pole. Reserves: Sama Malolo, Monu Moli, Chris Apoua, Samuel Slade, Ola Tauelangi, Melani Matavao, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Danny Toala.

Brumbies: Tom Wright, Andy Muirhead, Ollie Sapsford, David Feliuai, Corey Toole, Noah Lolesio, Ryan Lonergan; Tuaina Taii Tualima, Rob Valetini, Tom Hooper, Nick Frost, Allan Alaalatoa, Lachlan Lonergan, Rhys van Nek. Replacements: Billy Pollard, James Slipper, Feao Fotuaika, Lachlan Shaw, Cadeyrn Neville, Harrison Goddard, Declan Meredith, Hudson Creighton.

Officials: Angus Mabey; Assistant Referees: James Doleman, Ben O'Keeffe ; TMO: Glenn Newman

Prediction: This is a vital game for both teams. Moana need to stay in touch with the top six, while the Brumbies know that a third road win for 2025 will put them in an excellent position for a top-two finish given that four of their closing five games are at home. We'll also see two of the premier forwards go at it here; can Miracle Faiilagi inspire another memorable Moana win, or will Rob Valetini use his size and physicality to drag the Brumbies to victory? Brumbies by 10.

Top Fantasy pick: Allan Alaalatoa is back to his best and is in unprecedented try-scoring form. He is an excellent prop option this week.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Moana $2.40, +4.5 $1.87; Brumbies $1.53, -4.5 $1.87

Chiefs vs. Highlanders

FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, 5:05pm (AEDT)

Chiefs: Shaun Stevenson, Emoni Narawa, Daniel Rona, Quinn Tupaea, Leroy Carter, Damian McKenzie, Xavier Roe; Luke Jacobson (captain), Jahrome Brown, Samipeni Finau, Tupou Vaa'i, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, George Dyer, Brodie McAlister, Aidan Ross. Replacements: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Jared Proffit, Reuben O'Neill, Jimmy Tupou, Kaylum Boshier, Cortez Ratima, Josh Jacomb, Anton Lienert-Brown.

Highlanders: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Taniela Filimone, Tanielu Tele'a, Timoci Tavatavanawai (co-capt), Jona Nareki, Cameron Millar, Folau Fakatava; Hugh Renton (co-capt), Veveni Lasaqa, Oliver Haig, Mitch Dunshea, Fabian Holland, Sosefo Kautai, Henry Bell, Ethan de Groot. Replacements: Soane Vikena, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma'u, Te Kamaka Howden, Will Stodart, Adam Lennox, Sam Gilbert, Thomas Umaga-Jensen.

Officials: Angus Gardner; Assistant Referees: Jordan Way, Matt Kellahan; TMO: Brett Cronan

Prediction: The Highlanders kept in touch with the top six with a win over the lowly Drua, but this is a huge step up away in Hamilton, against a Chiefs side that likely had strips torn of it by coach Clayton McMillan after last weekend's diabolical showing in Sydney. Damian McKenzie was the chief offender in that one, and he'll be desperate to atone for his seven turnovers. You feel the Highlanders might feel the full wrath of the Chiefs here. Chiefs by 15.

​Top Fantasy pick: This feels like the kind of game the Chiefs could blow wide open. If their attack is humming, then Shaun Stevenson is bound to benefit.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Chiefs $1.13, -15.5 $1.87; Highlanders $5.50, +15.5 $1.87

Angus Bell in action for the Waratahs during Round 5. Pita Simpson/Getty Images

Western Force vs. Hurricanes

HBF Park, Perth, 7:35pm (AEDT)

Force: Mac Grealy, Harry Potter, Sio Tomkinson, Hamish Stewart, Bayley Kuenzle, Ben Donaldson, Nic White; Vaiolini Ekuasi, Carlo Tizzano, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Darcy Swain, Jeremy Williams, Tom Robertson, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Marley Pearce. Replacements: Nic Dolly, Atu Moli, Josh Smith, Reed Prinsep, Will Harris, Henry Robertson, Max Burey, George Poolman.

Hurricanes: Callum Harkin, Ngane Punivai, Bailyn Sullivan, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Fehi Fineanganofo, Ruben Love, Cam Roigard; Peter Lakai, Du'Plessis Kirifi (co-capt), Brad Shields (co-capt), Isaia Walker-Leawere, Caleb Delany, Tyrel Lomax, Asafo Aumua (co-capt), Xavier Numia. Replacements: Raymond Tuputupu, Tevita Mafileo, Pasilio Tosi, Zach Gallagher, Brayden Iose, Ereatara Enari, Riley Higgins, Billy Proctor.

Officials: Damon Murphy; Assistant Referees: Jeremy Markey, Jordan Kaminski; TMO: Graham Cooper

Prediction: This is another tantalising fixture that will test tippers and supporters alike. The Force should be fresh off after a week off, but their last outing against the Highlanders wasn't all that convincing, despite the victory. The Hurricanes meanwhile have shown only glimpses of their best, and left it all too late against the Crusaders last week. The Force have shown they have far more points in them this year, but defence is where they will need to deliver here. Keep the Hurricanes under 20 points and they'll win it. That is easier said than done, however, particularly if Cam Roigard, Kini Naholo and their athletic back-row get going. Hurricanes by 5.

​Top Fantasy pick: This is almost a no-brainer given his performances so far this season, but you simply must include Carlo Tizzano.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Force $2.20, +3.5 $1.87; Hurricanes $1.62, -3.5 $1.87

Injury Ward

Brumbies

Lachlan Lonergan (return to play protocol, concussion, expected back Round 9), Kadin Pritchard (return to play protocol, concussion, expected back Round 9), Charlie Cale (lower back injury, timeline TBC), Ben O'Donnell (hamstring operation), Tevita Alatini (ACL), Harry Vella (ACL)

Blues

PJ Sheck (shoulder), Ben Ake (shoulder), Adrian Choat (knee), Taufa Funaki (shoulder), Reon Paul (shoulder), Ofa Tu'ungafasi (neck), Anton Segner (concussion), Sam Darry (shoulder, season), AJ Lam (leg).

Chiefs

Simon Parker (Knee, Short-term), Anton Lienert-Brown (Leg, Short-term), Josh Lord (Knee, Mid-term), Rameka Poihipi (Knee, Season), Kaleb Trask (Hamstring, Mid-term), Etene Nanai-Seturo (Hamstring, Long-term), Liam Coombes-Fabling (Knee, Mid-term), Fiti Sa, (Shoulder, Long-term), Wallace Sititi (Knee, Long-term), Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi (Shoulder, Short-term)

Crusaders

Dom Gardiner (Hamstring/ 2 weeks) Johnny McNicholl (Hamstring/ 3-4 weeks) Kyle Preston (Rib/1-2 weeks) Kershawl Sykes-Martin (Knee/ 2 weeks) George Bell (Foot/season) Braydon Ennor (Hamstring/TBC) Finlay Brewis (Shoulder/season)

Fijian Drua

Epeli Momo (Knee)

Highlanders

Oliver Haig (Foot / 2 weeks ) Jonah Lowe (ACL / 1-2 weeks ) Finn Hurley (Quad / TBC) Nikora Broughton (Rib Injury / 1-2 weeks) Hugh Renton (Groin /1-2 weeks)

Hurricanes

Brett Cameron (Knee/season) Devan Flanders (Ankle/ Round 12) Tjay Clarke (Shoulder/ Round 11) Daniel Sinkinson (Hamstring/ Round 8) Riley Higgins (Hand/ Round 8) Harry Godfrey (Lower Leg/Round 11) Billy Proctor (Achilles/ TBC)

Moana Pasifika

James Lay (elbow) Julian Savea (knee) Losi Filipo (shoulder) Lotu Inisi (hamstring) Michael Curry (shoulder injury) Samiuela Moli (hamstring) Sione Havili Talitui (ankle)

NSW Waratahs

Max Jorgensen (ankle), Jake Gordon (medial ligament) Mahe Vailanu (broken arm) Dave Porecki (calf) Fergus Lee-Warner (foot) Lucas Ripley (shoulder)

Queensland Reds

Josh Flook, Matt Gibbon, Frankie Goldsbrough, Mason Gordon Isaac Henry, Will McCulloch, Liam Wright

Western Force,

Harry Johnson-Holmes (knee) Harry Hoopert (knee) Divad Palu (shoulder) Matt Proctor (shoulder) Papillon Sevele (knee)

Suspensions

Drua: Motikiai Murray (Round 9)

Highlanders: Sean Withy (Round 12)

