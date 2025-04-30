The race to the finals is heating up with just five more rounds to determine who reaches the playoffs.
After a massive Anzac Round last week, 10 teams hit the pitch again this weekend with the action starting in Auckland on Friday night and continuing through Saturday with a massive Brumbies-Waratahs derby in Canberra before the weekend rounds out in Dunedin with the Highlanders and the Moana.
Read on for all lineups, tips and injury updates.
Good luck with your tips.
Friday, May 2
Blues vs. Western Force
Eden Park, Auckland, 5:05pm (AEST)
Blues: Stephen Perofeta, Cole Forbes, Rieko Ioane, Xavi Taele, AJ Lam, Beauden Barrett, Taufa Funaki, Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papali'i, Anton Segner, Laghlan McWhannell, Patrick Tuipulotu (capt), Marcel Renata, Ricky Riccitelli, Joshua Fusitu'a.
Replacements: Kurt Eklund, Mason Tupaea, Angus Ta'avao, Josh Beehre, Cam Christie, Adrian Choat, Sam Nock, Corey Evans.
Force: Kurtley Beale, Harry Potter, Bayley Kuenzle, Hamish Stewart, Mac Grealy, Ben Donaldson, Henry Robertson, Reed Prinsep, Carlo Tizzano, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Darcy Swain, Jeremy Williams (c), Tom Robertson, Nic Dolly, Ryan Coxon.
Replacements: Albert Alcock, Atu Moli, Josh Smith, Josh Thompson, Will Harris, Nic White, Max Burey, George Poolman
Officials: Ben O'Keeffe; Assistant Referees: Stu Curran, Jackson Henshaw; TMO: Richard Kelly
Prediction: They scored one of the most outlandish tries last week but were eventually overrun by the Chiefs in Hamilton, meanwhile the Blues were punished for their mistakes by the Reds. It'll be a historic moment if the Force manage to pull off a victory in Auckland, but with the emotional return of Kurtley Beale at fullback and the Blues struggles to put a complete performance together this season, the Force will enter the match ready to pounce.
Top Fantasy pick: One of the most prolific tacklers in the competition expect Carlo Tizzano to come in firing against a massive Blues back-row.
Odds [tab.com.au]: Blues $1.10, -14.5 $1.87; Force $6, +14.5 $1.887
Saturday, May 3
Fijian Drua vs. Queensland Reds
HFC Bank Stadium, Suva, 12:05pm (AEST)
Drua: Isaiah Armstrong-RavulaPeni Ravai, Selestino Ravutaumada, Inia Tabuavou, Vuate Karawalevu, Taniela Rakuro, Kemu Valetini, Simione Kuruvoli, Kitione Salawa, Isoa Tuwai, Etonia Waqa, Isoa Nasilasila, Mesake Vocevoce, Mesake Doge (c), Zuriel Togiatama,
Replacements: Tevita Ikanivere, Haereiti Hetet, Samuela Tawake, Leone Rotuisolia, Joseva Tamani, Elia Canakiavata, Philip Baselala, Isikeli Rabitu
Reds: Jock Campbell, Lachie Anderson, Dre Pakeho, Hunter Paisami, Tim Ryan, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Tate McDermott (c), Joe Brial, Fraser McReight, Seru Uru, Angus Blyth, Ryan Smith, Zane Nonggorr, Richie Asiata, Sef Fa'agase,
Replacements: Max Craig, Alex Hodgman, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Josh Canham, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Kalani Thomas, Tom Lynagh, Heremaia Murray
Officials: Marcus Playle; Assistant Referees: James Doleman, Fraser Hannon; TMO: Glenn Newman
Prediction: The Drua in Fiji is always a tough assignment, but as we've seen this season, it's definitely not the impossible. The Drua have struggled this season and the Reds will be filled with confidence following their convincing win last week. This will be the week for the Reds to make a finals statement.
Top Fantasy pick: This is a game Fraser McReight relishes in. High-tempo, hard hitting with plenty of opportunities at the breakdown.
Odds [tab.com.au]: Drua $2.25, +3.5 $1.85; Reds $1.60, -3.5 $1.90
Hurricanes vs. Chiefs
Sky Stadium, Wellington, 5:35pm (AEST)
Hurricanes: Callum Harkin, Ngane Punivai, Billy Proctor (co-capt), Riley Higgins, Kini Naholo, Ruben Love, Cam Roigard, Peter Lakai, Du'Plessis Kirifi (co-capt), Brayden Iose, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Caleb Delany, Tyrel Lomax, Asafo Aumua, Tevita Mafileo. Replacements: Raymond Tuputupu, Xavier Numia, Pasilio Tosi, Zach Gallagher, Brad Shields (co-capt), Ereatara Enari, Riley Hohepa, Bailyn Sullivan.
Chiefs: Shaun Stevenson, Emoni Narawa, Daniel Rona, Quinn Tupaea, Leroy Carter, Josh Jacomb, Cortez Ratima, Luke Jacobson (capt), Kaylum Boshier, Samipeni Finau, Tupou Vaa'i, Josh Lord, George Dyer, Bradley Slater, Ollie Norris. Replacements: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Aidan Ross, Reuben O'Neill, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Simon Parker, Wallace Sititi, Xavier Roe, Gideon Wrampling.
Officials: Nic Berry; Assistant Referees: Damon Murphy, Jordan Way; TMO: Brett Cronan
Prediction: This will be one of the matches of the round. The Chiefs have made a statement this season and don't look like they can be stopped, but the Hurricanes have proven their no easy beats on their own turf. This will be a spicy contest.
Top Fantasy pick: A standout performer each week, Cam Roigard is an easy pick.
Odds [tab.com.au]: Hurricanes $2.25, +3.5 $1.87; Chiefs $1.60, -3.5 $1.87
Brumbies vs. NSW Waratahs
GIO Stadium, Canberra, 7:35pm (AEST)
Brumbies: Tom Wright, Andy Muirhead, Len Ikitau, David Feliuai, Corey Toole, Noah Lolesio, Ryan Lonergan, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Rory Scott, Rob Valetini, Tom Hooper, Nick Frost, Allan Alaalatoa (c), Billy Pollard, James Slipper.
Replacements: Lachlan Lonergan, Lington Ieli, Feao Fotuaika, Lachlan Shaw, Luke Reimer, Klayton Thorn, Declan Meredith, Ollie Sapsford
Waratahs: Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Andrew Kellaway, Lalakai Foketi, Joey Walton, Triston Reilly, Lawson Creighton, Jake Gordon (co-c), Langi Gleeson, Jamie Adamson, Rob Leota, Ben Grant, Hugh Sinclair (co-c), Daniel Botha, Ethan Dobbins, Angus Bell.
Replacements: Mahe Vailanu, Tom Lambert, Taniela Tupou, Miles Amatosero, Leafi Talataina, Teddy Wilson, Tane Edmed, Henry O'Donnell
Officials: Angus Gardner; Assistant Referees: Matt Kellahan, Graham Cooper; TMO: James Leckie
Prediction: The Brumbies were shocked at home by the Hurricanes last week and they'll be determined not to make the same mistakes again. Meanwhile, the Waratahs haven't won a match on the road yet this season. This Aussie derby always brings fireworks and this weekend will be no exception.
Top Fantasy pick: Hard ball runners will be key on Saturday so expect Rob Valetini to make plenty of metres.
Odds [tab.com.au]: Brumbies $1.28, +9.5 $1.85; Waratahs $3.40, -9.5 $1.87
Highlanders vs. Moana Pasifika
Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, 1:35pm (AEST)
Highlanders: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Sam Gilbert, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Timoci Tavatavanawai (co-capt), Jonah Lowe, Cameron Millar, Nathan Hastie, Hugh Renton (co-capt), Sean Withy, Te Kamaka Howden, Oliver Haig, Fabian Holland, Saula Ma'u, Soane Vikena, Ethan de Groot. Replacements: Jack Taylor, Josh Bartlett, Rohan Wingham, Mitch Dunshea, Veveni Lasaqa, Folau Fakatava, Taine Robinson, Jake Te Hiwi.
Moana: William Havili, Tevita Ofa, Lalomilo Lalomilo, Danny Toala, Kyren Taumoefolau, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Jonathan Taumateine, Semisi Tupou Ta'elioa, Ardie Savea (captain), Miracle Faiilagi, Samuel Slade, Tom Savage, Chris Apoua, Millennium Sanerivi, Tito Tuipulotu.Replacements: Tomasi Maka, Monu Moli, Pone Fa'amausili, Ofa Tauatevalu, Sione Havili Talitui, Melani Matavao, Julian Savea, Patrick Pellegrini.
Officials: Paul Williams; Assistant Referees: Angus Mabey, Mike Winter; TMO: Richard Kelly
Prediction: The Highlanders have been woeful this year, while Moana are producing their best season to date. Don't be surprised if Moana claim their first ever victory in Dunedin.
Top Fantasy pick: It goes without saying really, get Ardie Savea in your line-up. He's leading the Super Rugby Pacific player of the year tally for a reason.
Odds [tab.com.au]: Highlanders $1.55, -3.5 $1,85; Moana $2.35 +3.5 $1.90
Injury Ward
Brumbies
Jack Debreczeni - groin, 3-4 weeks Ben O'Donnell - hamstring operation, 3-4 weeks Charlie Cale - lower back injury, timeline 4-5 weeks Tevita Alatini - ACL reconstruction rehabilitation, timeline TBC Blake Schoupp - ruptured achilles, 8+ months
Blues
Caleb Clarke (thigh), Reon Paul (shoulder), Ofa Tu'ungafasi (neck, season), Sam Darry (shoulder, season).
Chiefs
Damian McKenzie, Hand, Returning Soon Etene Nanai-Seturo, Hamstring, Returning Soon Kaleb Trask, Ankle, TBC Liam Coombes-Fabling, Knee, Mid-term Anton Lienert Brown, Collarbone, Mid-term Malachi Wrampling, Hamstring, Mid-term Fiti Sa, Shoulder, Long-term Rameka Poihipi, Knee, Season
Crusaders
Ethan Blackadder (hamstring/TBC), Dom Gardiner (foot/TBC), Jonny Lee (calf/4 weeks), Lewis Ponini (calf/ 4-6 weeks), Braydon Ennor (hamstring/2 weeks), George Bell (foot/ 4-6 weeks), Finlay Brewis (shoulder/season)
Fijian Drua
Tuidraki Samusamuvodre- Knee, short-term Vilive Miramira - Knee, short-term Ilaisa Droasese - Wrist, short-term Epeli Momo - Knee, long-term Frank Lomani - Shoulder, long-term Caleb Muntz- Shoulder, short-term Meli Derenalagi - Knee, long-term
Highlanders
Caleb Tangitau (Groin 1-2 weeks) Tanielu Tele'a (Hamstring 1-2 weeks) Jona Nareki (Knee 1-2 Weeks) Nikora Broughton (Knee MCL 4-6 weeks) Finn Hurley (Quad, Season), Hayden Michaels (Hamstring, Season) Ajay Faleafaga (Broken hand, Season) James Arscott (Shoulder, TBC)
Hurricanes
Brett Cameron (Knee, Season) Devan Flanders (Ankle, Round 14) Harry Godfrey (Lower Leg, Round 15) Peter Umaga-Jensen (Shoulder, TBC)
Moana Pasifika
Alamanda Motuga (shoulder) Feleti Sae-Ta'ufo'ou (concussion) Fine Inisi (ankle) James Lay (neck) Lotu Inisi (knee) Michael Curry (neck) Neria Fomai (knee/out for season) Sama Malolo (shoulder/out for season) Samiuela Moli (rib) Sione Mafile'o (neck) Solomon Alaimalo (foot).
NSW Waratahs
Max Jorgensen (syndesmosis), Dave Porecki (calf), Charlie Gamble (calf), Jimmy Hendren (broken wrist)
Queensland Reds
George Blake Filipo Daugunu Matt Faessler Josh Flook Matt Gibbon Frankie Goldsbrough Mason Gordon Will McCulloch Josh Nasser Harry Wilson Liam Wright
Western Force,
Vaiolini Ekuasi (shoulder) Harry Johnson-Holmes (knee, season) Harry Hoopert (knee, season) Tom Horton (head injury protocols) Brandon Paenga-Amosa (ankle) Divad Palu (shoulder) Marley Pearce (shoulder) Dylan Pietsch (quad) Matt Proctor (shoulder)
Suspensions
Blues: Mark Tele'a
Highlanders: Sean Withy (Round 12)
All odds correct at time of publication.