The race to the finals is heating up with just five more rounds to determine who reaches the playoffs.

After a massive Anzac Round last week, 10 teams hit the pitch again this weekend with the action starting in Auckland on Friday night and continuing through Saturday with a massive Brumbies-Waratahs derby in Canberra before the weekend rounds out in Dunedin with the Highlanders and the Moana.

Read on for all lineups, tips and injury updates.

Friday, May 2

Blues vs. Western Force

Eden Park, Auckland, 5:05pm (AEST)

Blues: Stephen Perofeta, Cole Forbes, Rieko Ioane, Xavi Taele, AJ Lam, Beauden Barrett, Taufa Funaki, Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papali'i, Anton Segner, Laghlan McWhannell, Patrick Tuipulotu (capt), Marcel Renata, Ricky Riccitelli, Joshua Fusitu'a.

Replacements: Kurt Eklund, Mason Tupaea, Angus Ta'avao, Josh Beehre, Cam Christie, Adrian Choat, Sam Nock, Corey Evans.

Force: Kurtley Beale, Harry Potter, Bayley Kuenzle, Hamish Stewart, Mac Grealy, Ben Donaldson, Henry Robertson, Reed Prinsep, Carlo Tizzano, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Darcy Swain, Jeremy Williams (c), Tom Robertson, Nic Dolly, Ryan Coxon.

Replacements: Albert Alcock, Atu Moli, Josh Smith, Josh Thompson, Will Harris, Nic White, Max Burey, George Poolman

Officials: Ben O'Keeffe; Assistant Referees: Stu Curran, Jackson Henshaw; TMO: Richard Kelly

Prediction: They scored one of the most outlandish tries last week but were eventually overrun by the Chiefs in Hamilton, meanwhile the Blues were punished for their mistakes by the Reds. It'll be a historic moment if the Force manage to pull off a victory in Auckland, but with the emotional return of Kurtley Beale at fullback and the Blues struggles to put a complete performance together this season, the Force will enter the match ready to pounce.

Top Fantasy pick: One of the most prolific tacklers in the competition expect Carlo Tizzano to come in firing against a massive Blues back-row.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Blues $1.10, -14.5 $1.87; Force $6, +14.5 $1.887

Saturday, May 3

Fijian Drua vs. Queensland Reds

HFC Bank Stadium, Suva, 12:05pm (AEST)

Drua: Isaiah Armstrong-RavulaPeni Ravai, Selestino Ravutaumada, Inia Tabuavou, Vuate Karawalevu, Taniela Rakuro, Kemu Valetini, Simione Kuruvoli, Kitione Salawa, Isoa Tuwai, Etonia Waqa, Isoa Nasilasila, Mesake Vocevoce, Mesake Doge (c), Zuriel Togiatama,

Replacements: Tevita Ikanivere, Haereiti Hetet, Samuela Tawake, Leone Rotuisolia, Joseva Tamani, Elia Canakiavata, Philip Baselala, Isikeli Rabitu

Reds: Jock Campbell, Lachie Anderson, Dre Pakeho, Hunter Paisami, Tim Ryan, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Tate McDermott (c), Joe Brial, Fraser McReight, Seru Uru, Angus Blyth, Ryan Smith, Zane Nonggorr, Richie Asiata, Sef Fa'agase,

Replacements: Max Craig, Alex Hodgman, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Josh Canham, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Kalani Thomas, Tom Lynagh, Heremaia Murray

Officials: Marcus Playle; Assistant Referees: James Doleman, Fraser Hannon; TMO: Glenn Newman

Prediction: The Drua in Fiji is always a tough assignment, but as we've seen this season, it's definitely not the impossible. The Drua have struggled this season and the Reds will be filled with confidence following their convincing win last week. This will be the week for the Reds to make a finals statement.

Top Fantasy pick: This is a game Fraser McReight relishes in. High-tempo, hard hitting with plenty of opportunities at the breakdown.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Drua $2.25, +3.5 $1.85; Reds $1.60, -3.5 $1.90