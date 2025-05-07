The ESPN Scrum Reset react to Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii's dubious hit on Noah Lolesio at the weekend, pondering whether his technique could come back to bite the Wallabies against the Lions. (1:47)

Super Rugby Pacific has just four rounds of the regular season to run and the ladder could not be more jammed.

This week we have a vital top-of-the table clash between the Crusaders and Chiefs, while the Waratahs and Force face potentially must-win derbies with the Reds and Brumbies respectively.

Read on for all lineups, tips and injury updates.

Good luck with your tips.

Friday, May 9

Fijian Drua vs. Blues

HFC Bank Stadium, Suva, 5:05pm (AEST)

Drua: Ponipate Loganimasi, Selestino Ravutaumada, Vuate Karawalevu, Inia Tabuavou, Taniela Rakuro, Kemu Valetini, Simione Kuruvoli; Kitione Salawa, Isoa Tuwai, Joseva Timani, Isoa Nasilasila, Mesake Vocevoce, Mesake Doge, Zuriel Togiatama, Haereiti Hetet. Replacements: Tevita Ikanivere, Peni Ravai, Samuela Tawake, Sailosi Vukalokalo, Elia Canakiavata, Philip Baselala, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Isikeli Rabitu

Blues: Corey Evans, Cole Forbes, Rieko Ioane, Xavi Taele, AJ Lam, Beauden Barrett, Taufa Funaki, Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papali'i, Anton Segner, Laghlan McWhannell, Patrick Tuipulotu (capt), Marcel Renata, Ricky Riccitelli, Joshua Fusitu'a. Replacements: Kurt Eklund, Mason Tupaea, Angus Ta'avao, Josh Beehre, Adrian Choat, Finlay Christie, Harry Plummer, Zarn Sullivan.

Prediction: The Blues overcame the Force last week, but still look short on rhythm. The Drua found a way to pinch the result from the Reds and played some of their best attacking rugby of the season. This could be another high-scoring affair, with the visitors maybe just holding the edge? Blues by 5.

Top Fantasy pick: Look for a big game from Hoskins Sotutu.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Drua $2.75, +6.5 $1.85; Blues $1.42, -6.5 $1.90

NSW Waratahs vs. Queensland Reds

Allianz Stadium, Sydney, 7.35pm [AEST]

Waratahs: Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Andrew Kellaway, Henry O'Donnell, Joey Walton, Triston Reilly, Tane Edmed, Jake Gordon; Langi Gleeson, Charlie Gamble, Rob Leota, Miles Amatosero, Fergus Lee-Warner, Daniel Botha, Dave Porecki, Angus Bell. Replacements: Mahe Vailanu, Tom Lambert, Taniela Tupou, Ben Grant, Felix Kalapu, Teddy Wilson, Jack Bowen, Darby Lancaster.

Reds: Jock Campbell, Lachie Anderson, Filipo Daugunu, Dre Pakeho, Tim Ryan, Tom Lynagh, Tate McDermott; John Bryant, Fraser McReight, Seru Uru, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Josh Canham, Zane Nonggorr, Richie Asiata, Sef Fa'agase. Replacements: Josh Nasser, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Massimo de Lutiis, Ryan Smith, Angus Blyth, Joe Brial, Kalani Thomas, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips.

Prediction: The Waratahs have been bolstered by the return of Dave Porecki, which should help their set-piece, and lock Fergus Lee-Warner. Meanwhile, Tane Edmed will make his first run-on start since Round 3. The Reds also have some good news on the injury front, with Filipo Daugunu back. The Tahs can't afford to drop this one if they want to play finals, and they are unbeaten at home. The travel factor could also worry the Reds, after last week's tough hit-out in Fiji. Waratahs by 3.

Top Fantasy Pick:

Odds: Waratahs $2.30, +3.5 $1.90; Reds $1.60, -3.5 $1.90

Tane Edmed is back in the Waratahs No. 10 jersey for Friday's crunch clash with the Reds Matt King/Getty Images

Saturday, May 10

Crusaders vs. Chiefs

Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch, 5:05pm (AEST)

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Chay Fihaki, Braydon Ennor, David Havili (capt), Sevu Reece, Rivez Reihana, Noah Hotham; Christian Lio-Willie, Tom Christie, Cullen Grace, Antonio Shalfoon, Scott Barrett, Fletcher Newell, Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williams. Replacements: Ioane Moananu, George Bower, Seb Calder, Jamie Hannah, Corey Kellow, Kyle Preston, James O'Connor, Dallas McLeod.

Chiefs: Shaun Stevenson, Emoni Narawa, Daniel Rona, Quinn Tupaea, Leroy Carter, Damian McKenzie, Cortez Ratima, Wallace Sititi, Luke Jacobson (capt), Simon Parker, Tupou Vaa'i, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, George Dyer, Brodie McAlister, Ollie Norris. Replacements: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Aidan Ross, Reuben O'Neill, Josh Lord, Samipeni Finau, Xavier Roe, Josh Jacomb, Gideon Wrampling.

Prediction: This top-of-table clash is the clear game of the round. The Crusaders have opted for Rivez Reihana at 10, with James O'Connor expected to come on and provide the key touches later. The Chiefs have Damian McKenzie back after a couple of weeks out, and will want to bounce back after last week's poor second half against the Canes. The hosts in a tight one maybe? Crusaders by 2.

Top Fantasy pick: Codie Taylor could be the option in a tight battle up front.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Crusaders $1.68, -2.5 $1.87; Chiefs $2.10, +2.5 $1.87

Western Force vs. ACT Brumbiess

Sky Stadium, Wellington, 5:35pm (AEST)

Force: Kurtley Beale, Harry Potter, Bayley Kuenzle, Hamish Stewart, Mac Grealy, Ben Donaldson, Henry Robertson; Nick Champion de Crespigny, Carlo Tizzano, Will Harris, Darcy Swain, Jeremy Williams, Tom Robertson, Nic Dolly, Ryan Coxon. Replacements: Tom Horton, Atu Moli, Tiaan Tauakipulu, Lopeti Faifua, Reed Prinsep, Nic White, Max Burey, Sio Tomkinson

Brumbies: Tom Wright, Andy Muirhead, Len Ikitau, David Feliuai, Corey Toole, Noah Lolesio, Ryan Lonergan; Tom Hooper, Rory Scott, Rob Valetini, Lachlan Shaw, Nick Frost, Allan Alaalatoa, Lachlan Lonergan, James Slipper. Replacements: Liam Bowron, Lington Leli, Rhys van Nek, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Luke Reimer, Harrison Goddard, Declan Meredith, Ollie Sapsford.

Prediction: This is another tough game to call, particularly after the Force upset the Brumbies in Canberra earlier in the year. They have the ability to do it again, but the Brumbies are travelling much better now. The hosts really need to win this one if they're to play finals, while the Brumbies could find themselves back in the top two with a win. Brumbies by 3.

Top Fantasy pick: Carlo Tizzano continues to get it done week on week.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Force $2.55, +5.5 $1.87; Brumbies $1.48, -5.5 $1.87

Injury Ward

Brumbies

Jack Debreczeni - groin, 3-4 weeks Ben O'Donnell - hamstring operation, 3-4 weeks Charlie Cale - lower back injury, timeline 4-5 weeks Tevita Alatini - ACL reconstruction rehabilitation, timeline TBC Blake Schoupp - ruptured achilles, 8+ months

Blues

Caleb Clarke (thigh), Reon Paul (shoulder), Ofa Tu'ungafasi (neck, season), Sam Darry (shoulder, season).

Chiefs

Damian McKenzie, Hand, Returning Soon Etene Nanai-Seturo, Hamstring, Returning Soon Kaleb Trask, Ankle, TBC Liam Coombes-Fabling, Knee, Mid-term Anton Lienert Brown, Collarbone, Mid-term Malachi Wrampling, Hamstring, Mid-term Fiti Sa, Shoulder, Long-term Rameka Poihipi, Knee, Season

Crusaders

Ethan Blackadder (hamstring/TBC), Dom Gardiner (foot/TBC), Jonny Lee (calf/4 weeks), Lewis Ponini (calf/ 4-6 weeks), Braydon Ennor (hamstring/2 weeks), George Bell (foot/ 4-6 weeks), Finlay Brewis (shoulder/season)

Fijian Drua

Tuidraki Samusamuvodre- Knee, short-term Vilive Miramira - Knee, short-term Ilaisa Droasese - Wrist, short-term Epeli Momo - Knee, long-term Frank Lomani - Shoulder, long-term Caleb Muntz- Shoulder, short-term Meli Derenalagi - Knee, long-term

Highlanders

Caleb Tangitau (Groin 1-2 weeks) Tanielu Tele'a (Hamstring 1-2 weeks) Jona Nareki (Knee 1-2 Weeks) Nikora Broughton (Knee MCL 4-6 weeks) Finn Hurley (Quad, Season), Hayden Michaels (Hamstring, Season) Ajay Faleafaga (Broken hand, Season) James Arscott (Shoulder, TBC)

Hurricanes

Brett Cameron (Knee, Season) Devan Flanders (Ankle, Round 14) Harry Godfrey (Lower Leg, Round 15) Peter Umaga-Jensen (Shoulder, TBC)

Moana Pasifika

Alamanda Motuga (shoulder) Feleti Sae-Ta'ufo'ou (concussion) Fine Inisi (ankle) James Lay (neck) Lotu Inisi (knee) Michael Curry (neck) Neria Fomai (knee/out for season) Sama Malolo (shoulder/out for season) Samiuela Moli (rib) Sione Mafile'o (neck) Solomon Alaimalo (foot).

NSW Waratahs

Max Jorgensen (syndesmosis), Dave Porecki (calf), Charlie Gamble (calf), Jimmy Hendren (broken wrist)

Queensland Reds

George Blak,e Filipo Daugunu, Matt Faessle,r Josh Flook, Matt Gibbon, Frankie Goldsbrough, Mason Gordon, Will McCulloch, Josh Nasse, Harry Wilson, Liam Wright

Western Force,

Vaiolini Ekuasi (shoulder) Harry Johnson-Holmes (knee, season) Harry Hoopert (knee, season) Tom Horton (head injury protocols) Brandon Paenga-Amosa (ankle) Divad Palu (shoulder) Marley Pearce (shoulder) Dylan Pietsch (quad) Matt Proctor (shoulder)

Suspensions

Blues: Mark Tele'a

Highlanders: Sean Withy (Round 12)

