Wallabies assistant Geoff Parling to replace Michael Cheika as Leicester coach

Geoff Parling will stay with the Wallabies until after the British & Irish Lions tour. Michael Steele/Getty Images

Geoff Parling will leave his role as Wallabies assistant coach to take up the head coach post at Leicester Tigers ahead of next season.

Parling will continue coaching Australia through their 2025 series against the British & Irish Lions before taking up the role at Leicester. He will form part of the new-look leadership group as they plan for life post-Michael Cheika, who is leaving at the end of the season.

Former second-row Parling played for Leicester from 2009-2015 and won two Premiership titles.

His playing career saw him also have spells with Newcastle Falcons, Exeter Chiefs, Munakata Sanix Blues and Melbourne Rebels. He also made 29 appearances for England and won three Test caps on the 2013 Lions tour of Australia.

He started his coaching career with the Melbourne Rebels and started working with the Wallabies in 2020 before joining permanently under Joe Schmidt in 2024.

"I was lucky enough have some incredible moments in the Leicester Tigers jersey, made through hard work by good people, and so I am extremely proud to be coming back to lead the club," Parling said.

"There are not many opportunities that would make myself and my family think about leaving Australia, the place we've called home for the past seven years, but coming back to Leicester Tigers is one that we are really looking forward to."

"I know the club is looking for stability, and I will be focused on building an environment with strong foundations, where people can see both what is needed and what it means to be a Tiger."

Rugby Australia's Director of High Performance, Peter Horne said: "Since arriving in Australia, Geoff has given his heart and soul to Australian Rugby and for that we are very grateful.

"We are obviously sad to see him go but we understand the opportunity presented to him by Leicester Tigers is a good one for his family and career.

"The Wallabies look forward to working with Geoff through the Lions series and he will always be a friend of Australian Rugby."

