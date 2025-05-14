The ESPN Scrum Reset discuss reports that World Rugby is looking to stage its Nations Championship finals series in New York City in 2030. (1:02)

Super Rugby Pacific is building towards a thrilling conclusion of the regular season, after the away teams won all four road games in Round 13.

Those victories were vital for each of the Chiefs, Brumbies, Reds and Blues, who are all jostling for position inside the top six.

The defeats were however crushing for the Waratahs and Force in particular, while the Crusaders are now in a real battle for a top-two seeding

Read on for all lineups, tips and injury updates for Round 14.

Good luck with your tips.

Friday, May 16

Hurricanes vs. Highlanders

Sky Stadium, Wellington, 5:05pm (AEST)

Hurricanes: Callum Harkin, Bailyn Sullivan, Billy Proctor, Riley Higgins, Ngatungane Punivai, Ruben Love, Cam Roigard; Brayden Iose, Peter Lakai, Brad Shields, Isaia Walker-Leawere Zach Gallager, Pasilio Tosi, Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia. Replacements: Raymond Tuputupu, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Tevita Mafileo, Will Tucker, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Ereatara Enari, Brett Cameron, Fatafehi Fineanganofo

Highlanders: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Jonah Lowe, Tanielu Tele'a, Timoci Tavatavanawai (co-capt), Jona Nareki, Taine Robinson, Folau Fakatava, Sean Withy, Veveni Lasaqa, Te Kamaka Howden, Fabian Holland, Mitch Dunshea, Saula Ma'u, Jack Taylor, Ethan de Groot (co-capt). Replacements: Soane Vikena, Josh Bartlett, Sosefo Kautai, Oliver Haig, Michael Loft, Adam Lennox, Cameron Millar, Thomas Umaga-Jensen.

Officials: Marcus Playle; Assistants: Fraser Hannon, Stu Curran; TMO: Glenn Newman

Prediction: The Hurricanes are finishing the season with wind in their sails. Their second half against the Chiefs was as good a rugby that's been played all year. The Highlanders are meanwhile heading in the other direction, ravaged by injury when they are already short on class. Hurricanes by 23.

Top Fantasy pick: Ruben Love has been brilliant for the Canes at 10. They'll run up some tries in this one; he could be amongst them, as well as landing plenty of points with the boot.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Hurricanes $1.12, -14.5 $1.90; Highlanders $5.70, +14.5 $1.85

NSW Waratahs vs. Crusaders

Allianz Stadium, Sydney, 7.35pm [AEST]

Waratahs: Andrew Kellaway, Darby Lancaster, Henry O'Donnell, Joey Walton, Triston Reilly, Tane Edmed, Jake Gordon; Langi Gleeson, Charlie Gamble, Rob Leota, Miles Amatosero, Fergus Lee-Warner, Daniel Botha, Dave Porecki, Angus Bell. Replacements: Mahe Vailanu, Tom Lambert, Taniela Tupou, Ben Grant, Felix Kalapu, Teddy Wilson, Jack Bowen, Lalakai Foketi.

Crusaders: Johnny McNicholl, Chay Fihaki, Braydon Ennor, David Havili (capt), Sevu Reece, Rivez Reihana, Noah Hotham; Christian Lio-Willie, Tom Christie, Cullen Grace, Antonio Shalfoon, Quinten Strange, Kershawl Sykes-Martin, Ioane Moananu,Tamaiti Williams. Replacements: George Bell, George Bower, Seb Calder,Tahlor Cahill, Corey Kellow, Kyle Preston, James O'Connor, Dallas McLeod.

Officials: Paul Williams; Assistants: Angus Mabey, Mike Winter; TMO: Richard Kelly

Prediction: The Waratahs have been rocked by the loss of Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii for the remainder of the season. They were up early against the Reds last week, building a 14-0 lead, before succumbing in the second half. The Crusaders led the Chiefs at the break, but were then completely dominated after the break. NSW have a good recent record over the Crusaders, particularly in Sydney, so shouldn't be written off. But the Crusaders are fighting for the top-two; motivation enough to see them home? Waratahs by 2.

Top Fantasy Pick: Langi Gleeson has been one of the form back-rowers of the competition. If his hands hold up, he will cause the Crusaders trouble with his carries.

Odds: Waratahs $3.10, +7.5 $1.85; Crusaders $1.34, -7.5 $1.90

Scott Barrett is one of a number of All Blacks who haven't made the trip to Sydney to face the Waratahs Joe Allison/Getty Images

Saturday, May 17

Fijian Drua vs. Western Force

Churchill Park, Lautoka, 1:35pm (AEST)

Drua: Isaia Armstrong-Ravula, Ponipate Loganimasi, Iosefo Masi, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Taniela Rakuro, Kemu Valetini, Philip Baselala; Elia Canakaivata, Isoa Tuwai, Etonia Waqa, Isoa Nasilasila, Samuela Tawake, Tevita Ikanivere, Haereiti Hetet. Replacements: Mesulame Dolokoto, Peni Ravai, Mesake Doge, Leone Rotuisolia, Kitione Salawa, Leone Nawai, Inia Tabuavou, Selestino Ravutaumada

Force: Kurtley Beale, Bayley Kuenzle, Sio Tomkinson, Reesjan Pasitoa, Mac Grealy, Alex Harford, Henry Robertson; Reed Prinsep, Kane Koteka, Will Harris, Darcy Swain, Jeremy Williams, Tom Robertson, Nic Dolly, Ryan Coxon. Replacements: Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Atu Moli, Tiaan Tauakipulu, Sam Carter, Titi Nofoagatotoa, Issac Fines-Leleiwasa, Ben Donaldson, George Poolman.

Officials: Jordan Way; Assistants: Matt Kellehan; Jeremy Markey; TMO: Brett Cronan

Prediction: The Force head to the graveyard of the Pacific with their season hanging by a thread. They are still without Carlo Tizzano and little-known Alex Harford starts at No. 10. The Drua were terrible against the Blues last week, but are incredibly tough to be in Lautoka. Ben Donaldson's presence on the bench for the Force is interesting; maybe the visitors think they can steal it late? Drua by 10.

Top Fantasy pick: It's great to see Tevita Ikanivere back in the No. 2 jersey. Expect him to carry with authority through the middle of the paddock.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Drua $1.34, -6.5 $1.90; Force $3.10, 62.5 $1.85

Moana Pasifika vs. Blues

North Harbour Stadium, Albany, 5:05pm (AEST)

Pasifika: William Havili, Tevita Ofa, Lalomilo Lalomilo, Danny Toala, Kyren Taumoefolau, Patrick Pellegrini, Jonathan Taumateine, Semisi Tupou Ta'eiloa, Ardie Savea (captain), Miracle Faiilagi, Samuel Slade, Tom Savage, Feleti Sae-Ta'ufo'ou, Millennium Sanerivi, Tito Tuipulotu. Replacements: Samiuela Moli, Abraham Pole, Chris Apoua, Allan Craig, Sione Havili Talitui, Melani Matavao, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Julian Savea.

Blues: Corey Evans, AJ Lam, Rieko Ioane, Xavi Taele, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Taufa Funaki; Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papali'i, Adrian Choat, Josh Beehre, Patrick Tuipulotu (capt), Angus Ta'avao, Ricky Riccitelli, Joshua Fusitu'a. Replacements: Kurt Eklund, Mason Tupaea, Marcel Renata, Laghlan McWhannell, Cam Christie, Finlay Christie, Harry Plummer, Cole Forbes.

Officials: Angus Gardner; Graham Cooper, Ben O'Keeffe; Glenn Newman

Prediction: This is a tasty matchup between the two in-form local rivals. Moana are in the hunt for the playoffs, but this looks nearly must-win with a trip to Hamilton to face the Chiefs still to come. The Blues produced their best effort yet in dusting the Drua in Suva and are further bolstered by the return of Caleb Clarke. Blues by 5.

Top Fantasy pick: Look for a big game from Caleb Clarke on his return from injury.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Pasifika $3.70, +6.5 $1.90; Blues $1.25, -9.5 $1.90

Brumbies vs. Queensland Reds

Gio Stadium, Canberra, 7.35pm

Brumbies: Tom Wright, Andy Muirhead, Len Ikitau, David Feliuai, Corey Toole, Declan Meredith, Ryan Lonergan; Tom Hooper, Rory Scott, Rob Valetini, Lachlan Shaw, Nick Frost, Allan Alaalatoa, Billy Pollard, James Slipper. Replacements: Lachlan Lonergan, Lington Leli, Rhys van Nek, Cadeyrn Neville, 20. Tuaina Taii Tualima, Harrison Goddard, Hudson Creighton, Ollie Sapsford.

Reds: Jock Campbell, Lachie Anderson, Filipo Daugunu, Hunter Paisami, Tim Ryan, Harry McLauglin-Phillips, Tate McDermott; John Bryant, Fraser McReight, Joe Brial, Ryan Smith, Josh Canham, Zane Nonggorr, Richie Asiata, Sef Fa'agase. Replacements: Josh Nasser, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Massimo de Lutiis, Angus Blyth, Connor Vest, Kalani Thomas, Dre Pakeho, Heremaia Murray.

Officials: Nic Berry; Assistants: Damon Murphy, Jordan Kaminski; TMO: James Leckie

Prediction: The game of the round. Both teams have lost their regular 10s, but also have good depth in Declan Meredith and Harry McLaughlin-Phillips. The Brumbies are otherwise near full strength with the return of Billy Pollard, while the Reds have lost Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and Seru Uru. They do however get Hunter Paisami back. The hosts need to win this one to shore up a top-two spot, we think they'll do just that. Brumbies by 10.

Top Fantasy Pick: Fraser McReight was superb last week in a big return to form. He can back that effort up here in Canberra.

Injury Ward

Brumbies

Jack Debreczeni - groin, 3-4 weeks Ben O'Donnell - hamstring operation, 3-4 weeks Charlie Cale - lower back injury, timeline 4-5 weeks Tevita Alatini - ACL reconstruction rehabilitation, timeline TBC Blake Schoupp - ruptured achilles, 8+ months

Blues

Reon Paul (shoulder), Ofa Tu'ungafasi (neck, season), Sam Darry (shoulder, season).

Chiefs

Etene Nanai-Seturo, Hamstring, Returning Soon; Kaleb Trask, Ankle, TBC; Liam Coombes-Fabling, Knee, Mid-term; Anton Lienert Brown, Collarbone, Mid-term; Malachi Wrampling, Hamstring, Mid-term; Fiti Sa, Shoulder, Long-term; Rameka Poihipi, Knee, Season

Crusaders

Ethan Blackadder (hamstring/TBC), Dom Gardiner (foot/TBC), Jonny Lee (calf/4 weeks), Lewis Ponini (calf/ 4-6 weeks), Finlay Brewis (shoulder/season), Will Jordan [knee, TBA], Scott Barrett, Fletcher Newell

Fijian Drua

Tuidraki Samusamuvodre- Knee, short-term Vilive Miramira - Knee, short-term Ilaisa Droasese - Wrist, short-term Epeli Momo - Knee, long-term Frank Lomani - Shoulder, long-term Caleb Muntz- Shoulder, short-term Meli Derenalagi - Knee, long-term

Highlanders

Caleb Tangitau (Groin 1-2 weeks) Tanielu Tele'a (Hamstring 1-2 weeks) Jona Nareki (Knee 1-2 Weeks) Nikora Broughton (Knee MCL 4-6 weeks) Finn Hurley (Quad, Season), Hayden Michaels (Hamstring, Season) Ajay Faleafaga (Broken hand, Season) James Arscott (Shoulder, TBC)

Hurricanes

Brett Cameron (Knee, Season) Devan Flanders (Ankle, Round 14) Harry Godfrey (Lower Leg, Round 15) Peter Umaga-Jensen (Shoulder, TBC)

Moana Pasifika

Alamanda Motuga (shoulder) Feleti Sae-Ta'ufo'ou (concussion) Fine Inisi (ankle) James Lay (neck) Lotu Inisi (knee) Michael Curry (neck) Neria Fomai (knee/out for season) Sama Malolo (shoulder/out for season) Samiuela Moli (rib) Sione Mafile'o (neck) Solomon Alaimalo (foot).

NSW Waratahs

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii [fractured jaw] Max Jorgensen (syndesmosis), Jimmy Hendren (broken wrist)

Queensland Reds

George Blake, Matt Faessler, Josh Flook, Matt Gibbon, Frankie Goldsbrough, Will McCulloch, Josh Nasser, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Seru Uru, Harry Wilson, Liam Wright

Western Force,

Vaiolini Ekuasi (shoulder) Harry Johnson-Holmes (knee, season) Harry Hoopert (knee, season) Tom Horton (head injury protocols) Brandon Paenga-Amosa (ankle) Divad Palu (shoulder) Marley Pearce (shoulder) Dylan Pietsch (quad) Matt Proctor (shoulder)

Suspensions

Blues: Mark Tele'a

Highlanders: Sean Withy (Round 12)

All odds correct at time of publication.