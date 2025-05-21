The ESPN Scrum Reset team hit out at Rugby Australia's lack of promotion for the AUNZ Invitational team that will face the Lions, with the squad still to unveil a single player. (2:04)

Open Extended Reactions

Super Rugby Pacific has reached the penultimate round of the season and the ladder could not really be any tighter.

The vital top two seedings for the playoffs are still up for grabs, with the Brumbies, Chiefs and Crusaders all battling it out for homeground advantage.

Beyond that, fourth place is also a red-hot shootout, as is the scramble for the sixth and final place in the playoffs.

Read on for all lineups, tips and injury updates for Round 15.

Good luck with your tips.

Friday, May 23

Crusaders vs. Highlanders

Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch, 5:05pm (AEST)

Crusaders: Johnny McNicholl, Sevu Reece, Braydon Ennor, David Havili (capt), Macca Springer, Rivez Reihana, Mitchell Drummond; Christian Lio-Willie, Tom Christie, Cullen Grace, Jamie Hannah, Scott Barrett, Tamaiti Williams, Codie Taylor, George Bower. Replacements: George Bell, Lewis Ponini, Seb Calder, Quinten Strange, Corey Kellow, Kyle Preston, James O'Connor, Dallas McLeod.

Highlanders: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Jonah Lowe, Tanielu Tele'a, Timoci Tavatavanawai (co-capt), Taniela Filimone, Taine Robinson; Folau Fakatava, Sean Withy, Veveni Lasaqa, Te Kamaka Howden, Mitch Dunshea, Fabian Holland, Saula Ma'u, Jack Taylor, Ethan de Groot (co-capt). Replacements: Soane Vikena, Josh Bartlett, Sefo Kautai, Tai Cribb, Will Stodart, Adam Lennox, Cameron Millar, Thomas Umaga-Jensen.

Officials: Todd Petrie; Assistants: Ben O'Keefe, Jackson Henshaw; TMO; Richard Kelly

Prediction: The Crusaders made light work of the Waratahs in Sydney last week, and are further boosted by the return of All Blacks skipper Scott Barrett and Test hooker Codie Taylor. They should have too much firepower for a Highlanders team that was gallant in a heartbreaking loss to the Hurricanes last week, but lacks the class to worry their neighbours to the north. Crusaders by 18.

Top Fantasy pick:

Odds [tab.com.au]: Crusaders $1.13, -14.5 $1.87; Highlanders $5.50, +14.5 $1.87

Queensland Reds vs. Hurricanes

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, 7.35pm [AEST]

Reds: Jock Campbell, Lachie Anderson, Dre Pakeho, Hunter Paisami, Filipo Daugunu, Tom Lynagh, Tate McDermott; Harry Wilson, Fraser McReight, Joe Brial, Ryan Smith, Josh Canham, Zane Nonggorr, Richie Asiata, Sef Fa'agase. Replacements: Josh Nasser, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Trevor King, Angus Blyth, John Bryant, Kalani Thomas, Harry McLaughlin-Philips, Tim Ryan.

Hurricanes: Callum Harkin, Daniel Sinkinson, Billy Proctor, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Fatafehi Fineanganofo , Ruben Love, Cam Roigard; Peter Lakai, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Brad Shields, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Zach Gallager, Tyrel Lomax, Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia. Replacements: Raymond Tuputupu, Tevita Mafileo/Pouri Rakete-Stones, Pasilio Tosi, Hugo Plummer, Devan Flanders, Ereatara Enari, Brett Cameron, Bailyn Sullivan

Officials: Paul Williams; Assistants: Angus Mabey, Mike Winter; TMO: Brett Cronan

Prediction: This is a hugely important game for both sides, with fourth spot on the final log likely up for grabs. The Reds at last welcome back Wallabies skipper Harry Wilson from a broken arm and fly-half Tom Lynagh is also back. They are however at the very depths of their front-row options. The Hurricanes will be disappointed by their performance last week, but somehow still found a way to win after the final hooter; they also already have one win in Australia this year, over the Brumbies to boot. If Du'Plessis Kirifi is able to upset the Reds' speedy recycle and starve them of quality ball, then the visitors will be very hard to beat. Queensland, however, have only dropped one game at home this year and need a shot of momentum for the playoffs. This can be it. Reds by 2.

Top Fantasy Pick:

Odds: Reds $1.75, -7.5 $1.90; Hurricanes $2.00, +1.5 $1.85

Harry Wilson is finally back at No. 8 for the Reds after over a month out with a broken arm Michael Bradley/Getty Images

Saturday, May 24

Chiefs vs. Moana Pasifika

FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, 5:05pm (AEST)

Chiefs: Shaun Stevenson, Emoni Narawa, Daniel Rona, Quinn Tupaea, Leroy Carter, Damian McKenzie, Cortez Ratima, Wallace Sititi, Luke Jacobson (capt), Simon Parker, Tupou Vaa'i, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, George Dyer, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ollie Norris. Replacements: Brodie McAlister, Aidan Ross, Reuben O'Neill, Josh Lord, Samipeni Finau, Xavier Roe, Josh Jacomb, Gideon Wrampling.

Pasifika: Tevita Ofa, Kyren Taumoefolau, Lalomilo Lalomilo, Danny Toala, Solomon Alaimalo, Patrick Pellegrini, Jonathan Taumateine, Semisi Tupou Ta'eiloa, Ardie Savea (capt), Miracle Faiilagi, Samuel Slade, Tom Savage, Feleti Sae-Ta'ufo'ou, Millennium Sanerivi, Tito Tuipulotu. Replacements: Samiuela Moli, Abraham Pole, Chris Apoua, Allan Craig, Sione Havili Talitui, Melani Matavao, Julian Savea, Jackson Garden-Bachop.

Officials: James Doleman; Assistants: Marcus Playle, Fraser Hannon; TMO: Richard Kelly

Prediction: Is there a better story right now than Moana Pasifika? And how good is Ardie Savea going? The biggest question is, can he inspire them to another stunning win over their local rivals, in what would be a sweep of the NZ teams, at least once, in 2025? It's certainly possible, but the Chiefs have looked imperious in recent weeks and they will be refreshed after having last week's bye. They are also hunting top spot and the No. 1 seeding for the playoffs. Chiefs by 12.

Top Fantasy pick:

Odds [tab.com.au]: Chiefs $1.13, -14.5 $1.87; Pasifika $5.50, +14.5 $1.87

Harry Wilson is finally back at No. 8 for the Reds after over a month out with a broken arm Michael Bradley/Getty Images

Western Force vs. NSW Waratahs

HBF Stadium, Perth, 7:35pm (AEST)

Force: Mac Grealy, Harry Potter, Bayley Kuenzle, Hamish Stewart, Dylan Pietsch, Ben Donaldson, Nic White; Nick Champion de Crespigny, Carlo Tizzano, Will Harris, Darcy Swain, Jeremy Williams, Tom Robertson, Nic Dolly, Fatongia Paea. Replacements: Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Ryan Coxon, Tiaan Tauakipulu, Reed Prinsep, Titi Nofoagatotoa, Henry Robertson, Alex Harford, Kurtley Beale

Waratahs: Lawson Creighton, Andrew Kellaway, Lalakai Foketi, Joey Walton, Triston Reilly, Tane Edmed, Jake Gordon; Langi Gleeson, Charlie Gamble, Hugh Sinclair, Miles Amatosero, Fergus Lee-Warner, Taniela Tupou, Dave Porecki, Angus Bell. Replacements: Mahe Vailanu, Tom Lambert, Daniel Botha, Ben Grant, Jamie Adamson, Teddy Wilson, Jack Bowen, Darby Lancaster

Officials: Angus Gardner; Assistants: Matt Kellahan, Graham Cooper; TMO: Brett Cronan

Prediction: Two Australian teams who will have had far higher hopes for their season, find themselves languishing near the bottom of the ladder. The Waratahs received a public lashing from their coach after last week's horror opening against the Crusaders; NSW this week have been forced into a few changes with no Rob Leota, while Taniela Tupou finally returns to the run-on team. The Force rested a few key troops from their trip to Fiji, where they were hammered from the Drua, with each of Carlo Tizzano, Ben Donaldson, Harry Potter and Nick Champion de Crespigny all back in this week's run-on side. The hosts might just have too much, though the travel factor can't be ignored either. Force by 3.

Top Fantasy pick:

Odds [tab.com.au]: Force $1.68, -1.5 $1.85; Waratahs $2.10, +1.5 $1.90

Injury Ward

Brumbies

Allan Alaalatoa - ankle, 2-3 weeks, Jack Debreczeni - groin, 3-4 weeks Ben O'Donnell - hamstring operation, 3-4 weeks Charlie Cale - lower back injury, timeline 4-5 weeks Tevita Alatini - ACL reconstruction rehabilitation, timeline TBC Blake Schoupp - ruptured achilles, 8+ months

Blues

Reon Paul (shoulder), Ofa Tu'ungafasi (neck, season), Sam Darry (shoulder, season).

Chiefs

Etene Nanai-Seturo, Hamstring, Returning Soon; Kaleb Trask, Ankle, TBC; Liam Coombes-Fabling, Knee, Mid-term; Anton Lienert Brown, Collarbone, Mid-term; Malachi Wrampling, Hamstring, Mid-term; Fiti Sa, Shoulder, Long-term; Rameka Poihipi, Knee, Season

Crusaders

Ethan Blackadder (hamstring/TBC), Dom Gardiner (foot/TBC), Jonny Lee (calf/4 weeks), Lewis Ponini (calf/ 4-6 weeks), Finlay Brewis (shoulder/season), Will Jordan [knee, TBA], Scott Barrett, Fletcher Newell

Fijian Drua

Tuidraki Samusamuvodre- Knee, short-term Vilive Miramira - Knee, short-term Ilaisa Droasese - Wrist, short-term Epeli Momo - Knee, long-term Frank Lomani - Shoulder, long-term Caleb Muntz- Shoulder, short-term Meli Derenalagi - Knee, long-term

Highlanders

Caleb Tangitau (Groin 1-2 weeks) Tanielu Tele'a (Hamstring 1-2 weeks) Jona Nareki (Knee 1-2 Weeks) Nikora Broughton (Knee MCL 4-6 weeks) Finn Hurley (Quad, Season), Hayden Michaels (Hamstring, Season) Ajay Faleafaga (Broken hand, Season) James Arscott (Shoulder, TBC)

Hurricanes

Brett Cameron (Knee, Season) Devan Flanders (Ankle, Round 14) Harry Godfrey (Lower Leg, Round 15) Peter Umaga-Jensen (Shoulder, TBC)

Moana Pasifika

Alamanda Motuga (shoulder) Feleti Sae-Ta'ufo'ou (concussion) Fine Inisi (ankle) James Lay (neck) Lotu Inisi (knee) Michael Curry (neck) Neria Fomai (knee/out for season) Sama Malolo (shoulder/out for season) Samiuela Moli (rib) Sione Mafile'o (neck) Solomon Alaimalo (foot).

NSW Waratahs

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii [fractured jaw] Max Jorgensen (syndesmosis), Jimmy Hendren (broken wrist)

Queensland Reds

George Blake, Matt Faessler, Josh Flook, Matt Gibbon, Frankie Goldsbrough, Will McCulloch, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Seru Uru, Liam Wright

Western Force,

Vaiolini Ekuasi (shoulder) Harry Johnson-Holmes (knee, season) Harry Hoopert (knee, season) Tom Horton (head injury protocols) Divad Palu (shoulder) Marley Pearce (shoulder) Dylan Pietsch (quad) Matt Proctor (shoulder)

Suspensions

Blues: Mark Tele'a

Highlanders: Sean Withy (Round 12)

All odds correct at time of publication.