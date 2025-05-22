The ESPN Scrum Reset crew react to Ardie Savea's announcement as Super Rugby Pacific Player of the Year, debating whether he is the game's best player full-stop. (1:00)

Is Ardie Savea the best rugby player in the world? (1:00)

Open Extended Reactions

Rugby's hotly debated 20-minute red card has been ushered through to a final global law trial, the last step before it is written into the lawbook permanently.

The controversial trial law allows a player who has a committed an act of foul play to be replaced by another player after 20 minutes. The offending player however cannot return to the action.

World Rugby approved the global law trial at its council meetings this week, despite resistance from several international unions, including France and Ireland.

But it has near-unanimous support in the southern hemisphere, where it was first imagined and trialled, and will now be in place for all elite competitions from Aug. 1.

"The World Rugby Council has today approved the global trial of the 20-minute red card in elite competitions. This decision follows an extensive review of successful closed trials conducted in international and elite club rugby over the past year," a World Rugby press release read.

"The 20-minute red card aims to maintain the spectacle and competitive integrity of elite matches, while upholding rugby's unwavering commitment to player welfare. The trial will operate in all elite competitions ahead of a final decision on permanent adoption in 2026.

"Under this trial, a player who commits foul play that is not deemed deliberate or intentional will receive a red card and be permanently removed from the game. However, their team may return to a full complement after 20 minutes by bringing on one of their available replacements. This ensures that individual players - not the contest as a whole - bear the consequence of reckless actions.

"Importantly, referees retain the authority to issue a full and permanent red card for any foul play considered deliberate and highly dangerous. Two yellow cards will constitute a 20 minute red card, unless the second offence meets the threshold for a full red card.

"The 20-minute red card will join the suite of global law trials already in effect and will make its Rugby World Cup debut at the women's event in England this August as well as being used in the U20 Championship in June."

Australia's Samu Kerevi received a 20-minute red card for this tackle on Wales' Jac Morgan during the Autumn Nations Series clash in Cardiff David Rogers/Getty Images

If the 20-minute red card clears the final stage of testing through its use at the women's World Cup later this year, and other elite competitions, then it is likely it will be written into law for the run to Rugby World Cup 2027 and beyond.

One of the criticisms of the 20-minute red card is that it is not enough of a deterrent for illegal head contact or foul play, but WR chairman Brett Robinson said the game's global steward was committed to its unwavering promotion of player safety.

"Our mission is to ensure rugby is a compelling sport to play and watch. The 20-minute red card preserves the fairness and drama of elite competition by punishing the individual, not the entire team or the spectacle," Robinson said.

"Player welfare is non-negotiable. We monitor data around head injuries, tackle height, and concussion rigorously - and transparently. If evidence ever indicated this trial posed greater risk, we would end it immediately."

The moves comes 24 hours after United States player Alev Kelter was given just a three-week ban for stomping in her side's Pac4 series loss to Australia in Canberra.

Kelter was however given a straight red card, which is still in use despite its 20-minute red variant, but judicial officers were not convinced she had intended to strike Wallaroos centre Georgina Friedrichs.

Sevens star and now Wallaroos back Charlotte Caslick was one of several Australian players to question the length of ban, which also sent social media into a spin.

"Alev's really tough on the field but a really nice person off it and my dealings with her have always been really good ... but everyone's a little bit shocked by the fact it was only three weeks," Caslick told rugby.com.au

"Obviously it was a pretty hectic incident. I don't know the details they go into in their judicial meetings so can't comment on that but I feel like it was pretty savage and poor Georgie was a little bit banged up after it."

World Rugby also announced a centralised disciplinary process, which will allow for "quicker and more consistent decision making."