And so it all comes down to this: one round to decide the final make-up of the top six!

As it stands, no team from first through to eighth is assured of its final finishing position, with all five games in this weekend's final round have at least some bearing on the ladder.

Read on for all lineups, tips and injury updates for Round 16.

Friday, May 30

Highlanders vs. Chiefs

Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, 5:05pm (AEST)

Highlanders: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Jonah Lowe, Tanielu Tele'a, Timoci Tavatavanawai (co-capt), Taniela Filimone, Taine Robinson, Cam Millar, Folau Fakatava; Sean Withy, Veveni Lasaqa, Te Kamaka Howden, Tai Cribb, Fabian Holland, Saula Ma'u, Jack Taylor, Ethan de Groot (co-capt). Replacements: Soane Vikena, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Sefo Kautai, Will Stodart, Michael Loft, Adam Lennox, Sam Gilbert, Thomas Umaga-Jensen.

Chiefs: Shaun Stevenson, Leroy Carter, Daniel Rona, Quinn Tupaea, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Damian McKenzie, Xavier Roe; Wallace Sititi, Luke Jacobson (c), Samipeni Finau, Tupou Vaa'i, Josh Lord, Reuben O'Neill, Bradley Slater, Jared Proffit. Replacements: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ollie Norris, George Dyer, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Simon Parker, Cortez Ratima, Josh Jacomb, Manasa Mataele.

Officials: Ben O'Keefe; Assistants: Marcus Playle, Jackson Henshaw; TMO; Glenn Newman

Prediction: The Highlanders must still be kicking themselves after last week's near-miss against the Crusaders, when goal-kicking let them down. But Jamie Joseph's men have shown in each of the past two weeks that they are a tough nut to crack, and they would love nothing more than to spoil the Chiefs' march towards top seeding for the playoffs. The visitors were in scintillating form last week against Moana Pasifika, though, and look to peaking at just the right time. Chiefs by 7.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Highlanders $5.20, +12.5 $1.90; Chiefs $1.14; -12.5 $1.85

Brumbies vs. Crusaders

GIO Stadium, Canberra, 7.35pm [AEST]

Brumbies: Tom Wright, Andy Muirhead, Len Ikitau, David Feliuai, Corey Toole, Noah Lolesio, Ryan Lonergan; Tuaina Taii Tualima, Rory Scott, Rob Valetini, Tom Hooper, Nick Frost, Feao Fotuaika, Billy Pollard, James Slipper. Replacements: Lachlan Lonergan, Rhys van Nek, Lington Leli, Lachlan Shaw, Luke Reimer, Harrison Goddard, Hudson Creighton, Ollie Sapsford

Crusaders: Johnny McNicholl, Chay Fihaki, Levi Aumua, Dallas McLeod, Sevu Reece, Rivez Reihana, Noah Hotham; Christian Lio-Willie, Tom Christie, Ethan Blackadder, Antonio Shalfoon, Scott Barrett, Tamaiti Williams, Codie Taylor, George Bower. Replacements: George Bell, Lewis Ponini, Seb Calder, Tahlor Cahill, Corey Kellow, Kyle Preston, James O'Connor, Brayden Ennor.

Officials: James Doleman; Assistants: Angus Mabey, Fraser Hannon; TMO: Richard Kelly

Prediction: The clear game of the round, given it's third vs. second and the all-important homeground advantage, through to the semis at least, is on offer. The Brumbies come into this one refreshed after the bye, but do so without skipper Allan Alaalatoa. The week before that, they held the Reds to just 14 points and will need to be miserly here once more. The Crusaders struggled against the Highlanders last week and were lucky to hold on. But they have a perfect record against Aussie teams this season, and always turn up in Canberra. Noah Lolesio is a big in for the Brumbies. Brumbies by 3.

Odds: [tab.com.au] Brumbies $1.85; -0.5 $1.90; Crusaders $1.90; +0.5 $1.85

Noah Lolesio returns from injury for the Brumbies' vital clash with the Crusaders on Friday night Mark Nolan/Getty Images

Saturday, May 31

Blues vs. NSW Waratahs

Eden Park, Auckland, 5:05pm (AEST)

Blues: Corey Evans, Mark Tele'a, Rieko Ioane, AJ Lam, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie; Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papali'i, Anton Segner, Laghlan McWhannell, Patrick Tuipulotu (capt), Marcel Renata, Ricky Riccitelli, Joshua Fusitu'a. Replacements: Kurt Eklund, Jordan Lay, Angus Ta'avao, Josh Beehre, Adrian Choat, Sam Nock, Harry Plummer, Cole Forbes.

Waratahs: Lawson Creighton, Andrew Kellaway, Lalakai Foketi, Joey Walton, Triston Reilly, Jack Bowen, Teddy Wilson; Langi Gleeson, Jamie Adamson, Hugh Sinclair, Miles Amatosero, Fergus Lee-Warner, Taniela Tupou, Dave Porecki, Angus Bell. Replacements: Mahe Vailanu, Tom Lambert, Daniel Botha, Ben Grant, Leafi Talataina, Jack Grant, Tane Edmed, Darby Lancaster

Officials: Nic Berry; Assistants: Paul Williams, George Myers; TMO; Brett Cronan

Prediction: Somehow, the Waratahs are still alive in 2025. Their super-point win in Perth extended their season by another week -- sadly there is no place they'd rather not go than Auckland. NSW has just one win there in history, not just one from Super Rugby, but one full-stop. They have given Jack Bowen a shot at fly-half this week, with Tane Edmed slotting back to the bench, and there is no Jake Gordon The Blues should be refreshed after the bye last week and, on paper at least, should have too much firepower for the Waratahs. Blues by 23.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Blues $1.04, -19.5 $1.90; Waratahs $9.00, +19.5 $1.85

Hurricanes vs. Moana Pasifika

Sky Stadium, Wellington, 5:05pm (AEST)

Hurricanes: Ruben Love, Bailyn Sullivan, Billy Proctor (co-capt), Peter Umaga-Jensen, Fehi Fineanganofo, Brett Cameron, Cam Roigard, Peter Lakai, Du'Plessis Kirifi (co-capt), Devan Flanders, Hugo Plummer, Zach Gallagher, Tyrel Lomax, Jacob Devery, Xavier Numia. Replacements: Raymond Tuputupu, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Pasilio Tosi, Will Tucker, Brad Shields (co-capt), Ereatara Enari, Jone Rova, Tjay Clarke.

Pasifika: Tevita Ofa, Kyren Taumoefolau, Lalomilo Lalomilo, Julian Savea, Solomon Alaimalo, Patrick Pellegrini, Jonathan Taumateine; Semisi Tupou Ta'eiloa, Ardie Savea (capt), Miracle Faiilagi, Samuel Slade, Tom Savage, Feleti Sae-Ta'ufo'ou, Millennium Sanerivi, Tito Tuipulotu. Replacements: Samiuela Moli, Abraham Pole, Chris Apoua, Allan Craig, Lotu Inisi, Melani Matavao, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Pepesana Patafilo.

Officials: Angus Gardner; Assistants: Matt Kellahan, Graham Cooper; TMO: Glenn Newman

Prediction: The Hurricanes continue to impress in the back half of the season, last week's win over the Reds in Brisbane another example of their ability to upset the formguide during the playoffs. Win this one and they are assured fourth spot, and they will also want to exact revenge on Moana Pasifika after a loss earlier in the year. Ardie Savea was meanwhile powerless as Pasifika were crunched by the Chiefs last week. They'll need to move on quickly from that as a maiden finals berth beckons. Sadly, the Hurricanes look to be travelling to well right now. Hurricanes by 12.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Hurricanes $1.20, -11.5 $1.87; Pasifika $4.20, +11.5 $1.87

Queensland Reds vs. Fijian Drua

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, 7:35pm (AEST)

Reds: Jock Campbell, Lachie Anderson, Josh Flook, Hunter Paisami, Tim Ryan, Tom Lynagh, Tate McDermott; Harry Wilson, Fraser McReight, Joe Brial, Ryan Smith, Josh Canham, Zane Nonggorr, Richie Asiata, Sef Fa'agase. Replacements: Josh Nasser, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Nick Bloomfield, Angus Blyth, John Bryant, Kalani Thomas, Harry McLaughlin-Philips, Filipo Daugunu

Drua: Selestino Ravutaumada, Ponipate Loganimasi, Iosefo Masi, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Taniela Rakuro, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Philip Baselala; Kitione Salawa, Motikai Murray, Etonia Waqa, Isoa Nasilasila, Mesake Vocevoce, Samuela Tawake, Tevita Ikanivere, Haereiti Hetet. Replacements: Zuriel Togiatama, Peni Ravai, Mesake Doge, Joseva Tamani, Elia Canakiavata, Simione Kuruvoli, Inia Tabuavou, Isikeli Rabitu

Officials: Damon Murphy; Assistants: Jordan Way, Jeremy Markey; TMO: James Leckie

Prediction: A poor seven-minute period before halftime hurt the Reds badly last week, despite a brave second-half fightback. They need just one point to guarantee themselves fifth, but they will want to rediscover their best before a roadtrip, to either New Zealand or Canberra, in the first week of the playoffs. The Drua have been the great disappointments this season, particularly away from home, and their season was done a fortnight ago. This should be a comfortable Queensland win. Reds by 20.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Reds $1.07, -16.5 $1.90; Drua $7.50, +16.5 $1.85

Injury Ward

Brumbies

Allan Alaalatoa - ankle, 2-3 weeks, Jack Debreczeni - groin, 3-4 weeks Ben O'Donnell - hamstring operation, 3-4 weeks Charlie Cale - lower back injury, timeline 4-5 weeks Tevita Alatini - ACL reconstruction rehabilitation, timeline TBC Blake Schoupp - ruptured achilles, 8+ months

Blues

Reon Paul (shoulder), Ofa Tu'ungafasi (neck, season), Sam Darry (shoulder, season).

Chiefs

Etene Nanai-Seturo, Hamstring, Returning Soon; Kaleb Trask, Ankle, TBC; Liam Coombes-Fabling, Knee, Mid-term; Anton Lienert Brown, Collarbone, Mid-term; Malachi Wrampling, Hamstring, Mid-term; Fiti Sa, Shoulder, Long-term; Rameka Poihipi, Knee, Season

Crusaders

Ethan Blackadder (hamstring/TBC), Dom Gardiner (foot/TBC), Jonny Lee (calf/4 weeks), Lewis Ponini (calf/ 4-6 weeks), Finlay Brewis (shoulder/season), Will Jordan [knee, TBA], Scott Barrett, Fletcher Newell

Fijian Drua

Tuidraki Samusamuvodre- Knee, short-term Vilive Miramira - Knee, short-term Ilaisa Droasese - Wrist, short-term Epeli Momo - Knee, long-term Frank Lomani - Shoulder, long-term Caleb Muntz- Shoulder, short-term Meli Derenalagi - Knee, long-term

Highlanders

Caleb Tangitau (Groin 1-2 weeks) Tanielu Tele'a (Hamstring 1-2 weeks) Jona Nareki (Knee 1-2 Weeks) Nikora Broughton (Knee MCL 4-6 weeks) Finn Hurley (Quad, Season), Hayden Michaels (Hamstring, Season) Ajay Faleafaga (Broken hand, Season) James Arscott (Shoulder, TBC)

Hurricanes

Brett Cameron (Knee, Season) Devan Flanders (Ankle, Round 14) Harry Godfrey (Lower Leg, Round 15) Peter Umaga-Jensen (Shoulder, TBC)

Moana Pasifika

Alamanda Motuga (shoulder) Feleti Sae-Ta'ufo'ou (concussion) Fine Inisi (ankle) James Lay (neck) Lotu Inisi (knee) Michael Curry (neck) Neria Fomai (knee/out for season) Sama Malolo (shoulder/out for season) Samiuela Moli (rib) Sione Mafile'o (neck) Solomon Alaimalo (foot).

NSW Waratahs

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii [fractured jaw] Max Jorgensen (syndesmosis), Jimmy Hendren (broken wrist)

Queensland Reds

George Blake, Matt Faessler, Josh Flook, Matt Gibbon, Frankie Goldsbrough, Will McCulloch, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Seru Uru, Liam Wright

Western Force,

Vaiolini Ekuasi (shoulder) Harry Johnson-Holmes (knee, season) Harry Hoopert (knee, season) Tom Horton (head injury protocols) Divad Palu (shoulder) Marley Pearce (shoulder) Dylan Pietsch (quad) Matt Proctor (shoulder)

Suspensions

Blues: Mark Tele'a

Highlanders: Sean Withy (Round 12)

All odds correct at time of publication.