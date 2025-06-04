The ESPN Scrum Reset discuss speculation that NRL superstar Nathan Cleary is entertaining a code switch and just what Rugby Australia should be prepared to do to sign him. (2:03)

Open Extended Reactions

Welcome to the postseason.

After 16 weeks of scintillating rugby, Super Rugby Pacific has whittled the field down to only six.

For the Qualifying Finals, we have games in Christchurch, Hamilton and Canberra.

Good luck with your tips.

Friday, June 6

Crusaders vs. Queensland Reds

Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch, 5:05pm (AEST)

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Chay Fihaki, Braydon Ennor, David Havili (captain), Sevu Reece, Rivez Reihana, Noah Hotham; Christian Lio-Willie, Tom Christie, Ethan Blackadder, Antonio Shalfoon, Scott Barrett, Fletcher Newell, Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williams. Replacements: George Bell, George Bower, Kershawl Sykes-Martin, Tahlor Cahill, Cullen Grace, Kyle Preston, James O'Connor, Dallas McLeod.

Reds: Jock Campbell, Lachie Anderson, Josh Flook, Hunter Paisami, Filipo Daugunu, Tom Lynagh, Tate McDermott; Harry Wilson, Fraser McReight, Joe Brial, Ryan Smith, Josh Canham, Zane Nonggorr, Richie Asiata, Sef Fa'agase. Replacements: Josh Nasser, Jeffrey Toomaga-Allen, Joe Bloomfield, Angus Blyth, John Bryant, Kalani Thomas, Dre Pakaho, Tim Ryan.

Officials: Paul Williams; Assistants: Angus Mabey, Mike Winter; TMO; Richard Kelly

Prediction: The Crusaders stole second spot from the Brumbies at the death last week, meaning if they win this one they'll play at home again next week. They certainly put the Reds to the sword earlier in the year in Christchurch, but Queensland should have learned plenty from that game. Still, the return of Will Jordan and David Havili will only further add to the Crusaders' threats. Crusaders by 10.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Crusades $1.15, -13.5 $1.95; Reds $5.20; +13.5 $1.85

Saturday, June 7

Chiefs vs. Blues

FMG Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, 5:05pm (AEST)

Chiefs: Shaun Stevenson, Emoni Narawa, Daniel Rona, Gideon Wrampling, Leroy Carter, Damian McKenzie, Cortez Ratima; Simon Parker, Luke Jacobson (c), Samipeni Finau, Tupou Vaa'i, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, George Dyer, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Aidan Ross. Replacements: Brodie McAlister, Ollie Norris, Reuben O'Neill, Josh Lord, Wallace Sititi, Xavier Roe, Josh Jacomb, Etene Nanai-Seturo.

Blues: Corey Evans, Mark Tele'a, Rieko Ioane, AJ Lam, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie; Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papali'i, Adrian Choat, Laghlan McWhannell, Patrick Tuipulotu (c), Marcel Renata, Ricky Riccitelli, Joshua Fusitu'a. Replacements: Kurt Eklund, Jordan Lay, Angus Ta'avao, Josh Beehre, Anton Segner, Sam Nock, Harry Plummer, Cole Forbes.

Officials: Angus Gardner; Assistants: Damon Murphy, Matt Kellahan; TMO: James Leckie

Prediction: The Blues finished the regular season in style, but with the caveat that it was against the lowly Waratahs. This is a mighty step up against the Chiefs, who have been clearly the best team all year, save for a few hiccups in Fiji, Sydney and Wellington. The Blues must rediscover their punch and physicality up front if they are to be any chance, but you just feel Clayton McMillan's side is travelling too well to slip up here. Chiefs by 14.

Top Fantasy pick:

Odds [tab.com.au]: Chiefs $1.30, -8.5 $1.90; Blues $3.40, +8.5 $1.90

Allan Alaalatoa returns for the Brumbies' Qualifying Final against the Hurricanes in Canberra Phil Walter/Getty Images

Brumbies vs. Hurricanes

GIO Stadium, Canberra, 7.35pm (AEST)

Brumbies: Tom Wright, Andy Muirhead, Len Ikitau, David Feliuai, Corey Toole, Noah Lolesio, Ryan Lonergan; Tuaina Taii Tualima, Rory Scott, Rob Valetini, Tom Hooper, Nick Frost, Allan Alaalatoa, Billy Pollard, James Slipper. Replacements: Lachlamn Lonergan, Lington Leli, Feao Fotuaika, Lachlan Shaw, Luke Reimer, Harrison Goddard, Declan Meredith, Ollie Sapsford.

Hurricanes: Ruben Love, Bailyn Sullivan, Billy Proctor (co-capt), Peter Umaga-Jensen, Fatafehi Fineanganofo, Brett Cameron, Cam Roigard; Peter Lakai, Du'Plessis Kirifi (co-capt), Devan Flanders, Caleb Delany, Zach Gallagher, Tyrel Lomax, Asafo Aumua (co-capt), Xavier Numia. Replacements: Raymond Tuputupu, Tevita Mafileo, Pasilio Tosi, Hugo Plummer, Brad Shields (co-capt), Ereatara Enari, Ngatungane Punivai, Callum Harkin.

Officials: Nic Berry; Assistants: Jordan Way, Jeremy Markey; TMO: Brett Cronan

Prediction: This is the game of the weekend, with the Hurricanes returning to the scene of their stellar victory just a few weeks ago. The Brumbies lacked the physical edge they needed that night, and did so again for 40 minutes last week, in a timely wake-up call for the finals. The hosts are boosted by the return of skipper Allan Alaalatoa, which should help enormously both in general play and at the set-piece. Still, this is a genuine coin toss. Brumbies by 3.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Brumbies $1.80, -1.5 $1.90; Hurricanes $2.00, +11.5 $1.90