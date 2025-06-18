Open Extended Reactions

After 16 rounds and two weeks of finals we're finally here, the grand final between the two best in the competition, the Crusaders and the Chiefs.

The Crusaders earned their place after punishing the Reds in the quarters before they came home strong against the Blues last weekend, meanwhile the Chiefs had to go the long road, losing to the Blues in the quarters before marching over the top of the Brumbies in the semis.

Who comes out on top in the 2025 grand final?

Good luck with your tips.

Saturday, June 21

Crusaders vs. Chiefs

Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch, 5:05pm (AEST)

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, Braydon Ennor, David Havili, Macca Springer, Rivez Reihana, Noah Hotham; Christian Lio-Willie, Tom Christie, Ethan Blackadder, Antonio Shalfoon, Scott Barrett, Fletcher Newell, Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williams. Replacements: George Bell, George Bower, Seb Calder, Jamie Hannah, Cullen Grace, Kyle Preston, James O'Connor, Dallas McLeod.

Chiefs: Shaun Stevenson, Emoni Narawa, Daniel Rona, Quinn Tupaea, Leroy Carter, Damian McKenzie, Cortez Ratima, Wallace Sititi, Luke Jacobson, Samipeni Finau, Tupou Vaa'i, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, George Dyer, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ollie Norris. Replacements: Brodie McAlister, Aidan Ross, Reuben O'Neill, Jimmy Tupou, Kalyum Boshier, Xavier Roe, Josh Jacomb, Etene Nanai-Seturo

Officials: Angus Gardner; Assistants: Damon Murphy, Matt Kellahan; TMO; Brett Cronan

Prediction: One was denied at the final hurdle last year, the other bounced back from their worst season in two decades, both now facing off for the 2025 title. Remaining unchanged following their runaway victory over the Brumbies last week, the Chiefs enter the final brimming with confidence, but the Crusaders have more than just home ground advantage on their side; history also stands with the men from Christchurch with 31 straight finals win at home. Making two changes to their starting line-up the Crusaders have more than enough firepower to challenge the Chiefs after welcoming back Macca Springer and Tamati Williams, while the Chiefs will be looking to Damian McKenzie and game breaker Quinn Tupaea to make it third time lucky after finals defeats in 2023 and 20024. This will go down to who can keep their nerve when the pressure is on. Chiefs by 3.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Crusaders $1.85, -1.5 $2; Chiefs $1.95; +1.5 $1.80