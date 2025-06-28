British and Irish Lions 54-7 Western Force: Three things we learned from first win

The British and Irish Lions got their tour of Australia off to a winning start after seeing off Western Force 54-7. (1:23)

The British and Irish Lions got their first win of 2025 with a 54-7 thrashing of the Western Force in Perth. It was a much cleaner performance from the one produced against Argentina, with plenty to like in both attack and defence.

Now we've had a look at the majority of the players, here are three things we learned from the win in Western Australia.

Finn Russell brandishes any doubts about his spot

Finn Russell went a long way to cementing his place as first-choice fly-half on Saturday. Steve Christo/Sportsfile via Getty Images

While it is widely expected that Finn Russell will start the Test matches at fly-half, you never like to count anyone out before a ball has been kicked; particularly with Fin Smith and Marcus Smith waiting in the wings. However, his performance against the Force shows why Russell is considered one of -- if not the best -- in the world right now. His audacity and vision to put the cross-field kick up that set up the first try was a taste of the skill he has.