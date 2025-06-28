British and Irish Lions 54-7 Western Force: Three things we learned from first win

The British and Irish Lions got their first win of 2025 with a 54-7 thrashing of the Western Force in Perth. It was a much cleaner performance from the one produced against Argentina, with plenty to like in both attack and defence.
Now we've had a look at the majority of the players, here are three things we learned from the win in Western Australia.
Finn Russell brandishes any doubts about his spot
While it is widely expected that Finn Russell will start the Test matches at fly-half, you never like to count anyone out before a ball has been kicked; particularly with Fin Smith and Marcus Smith waiting in the wings. However, his performance against the Force shows why Russell is considered one of -- if not the best -- in the world right now. His audacity and vision to put the cross-field kick up that set up the first try was a taste of the skill he has.
He controlled the match from his first touch to the last and looked completely at home in Perth. Then, there was the foresight and rugby IQ he displayed for the Lions third try, where he took a quick tap as the Force looked to be taking a breather and the rest was a foregone conclusion. It's that type of quick thinking that can be the difference on a Lions tour, and Russell executed it perfectly.
... but almost every other place up for grabs
You do have to consider that this is just their second match and jet lag will no doubt still be lingering, but aside from Russell and captain Maro Itoje, you'd expect that nobody else is nailed on to start the Tests. Not because there's a lack of talent, but because there's so much. James Lowe and Mack Hansen were impressive on the wings, but Tommy Freeman and Duhan van der Merwe will get another crack to show their stuff.
Sione Tuipulotu has been impressive having played both games and he is perhaps the closest of the players we've seen to definitely starting, but the midfield is another competitive area.
Tomos Williams -- who went off with a hamstring injury -- looked lively but we're still yet to see the injured Jamison Gibson-Park at scrum-half. Joe McCarthy made a huge impression at lock, and it will be interesting how Farrell uses him and Beirne given Itoje will take up one of the lock positions.
It was great to see Henry Pollock bring his no-fear attitude to the arena on debut too. Should that continue, he will be well in the mix for a starting place.
The Aussies wanted to batter and bruise... and they did
Wallabies and Force scrum-half Nic White warned the Lions that the Super Rugby sides will look to bring plenty of physicality to their games, even if the score does blow out. His prediction came true, especially in the first 50 minutes on Saturday. Don't expect the Lions to have to have it all their own way in these tour matches, with pride on the line and players no doubt looking to make an impression on Aussie coach Joe Schmidt.
The Force never took a backwards step and were always up for the battle... Expect more of the same in the other five build-up matches.
