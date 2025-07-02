Queensland Reds 12 vs 52 British and Irish Lions: Three things we learned in Brisbane

The British & Irish Lions have beaten Queensland Reds 52-12 in their third warm-up Test on their tour of Australia. (0:48)

It was a case of another match and another 50 points for the British and Irish Lions on Wednesday as they eased past the Queensland Reds with a 52-12 win in Brisbane.

We had our first look at scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park, while Hugo Keenan was unlucky to miss out on his first game after being ruled out with illness.

The show continues on Saturday in Sydney against the New South Wales Waratahs, but here are three things we learned from the clash at Suncorp Stadium.

Gibson-Park shows class

Just as half-back partner Finn Russell did last week in his first match, Jamison Gibson-Park is showing why he is a clear front runner to start the Test matches. His decision making was excellent and despite just coming back from injury, his pass execution was excellent and he looked sharp.

Small things things like his awareness to go down the short-side for the Lions' third try showed why he is considered one of the best in the world.

He looks to have so much time and has the awareness and cool head needed for the first Test against the Wallabies. The Gibson-Park - Russell combination already looks a solid one and it will only grow as they get more time together.

Maro Itoje produces captain's knock

As England and Lions captain, Itoje is one of two, maybe three players whose Test spot is assured. However, he always needed to produce a big game in one of the tour matches to show what he's about and he did just that in Brisbane. 10 carries and 17 tackles with a try to top it all off will do wonders for Itoje and the squad as a whole.

There's nothing like seeing your captain stand up and be counted. His positive interactions with the referee will also be reassuring as he continues to develop that skill.

Man of the match Jac Morgan also deserves a mention, with his nine carries and 21 tackles helping stamp his authority on the No. 7 jersey. The pack is coming along really nicely, while competition for places is still extremely fierce.

Squad management becomes crucial as bruising tour rolls on

The injury to Daly and ice on the wrist of Russell, as well as the tour-ending injury to Williams, have shown just how brutal these series are. It's another short turnaround for the Lions who will have limited training time ahead of their clash with the Waratahs on Saturday.

This is what it's all about, but managing his players, getting the rehab done and reviewing games quickly will become ever-more important for Farrell as the series heads towards the Test matches. This is where Farrell, an exceptional coach who has made Ireland one of the best sides in the world, really comes into his own.

Expect more rotation -- with Maro Itoje and Jac Morgan playing the whole game against the Reds -- as the coach figures out his strongest XV.