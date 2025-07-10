British and Irish Lions vs AUNZ XV: Owen Farrell on bench as Lions name team

British & Irish Lions coach Andy Farrell says he understands the criticism of his decision to call-up son Owen, but insists the veteran is the right choice to replace the injured Elliot Daly. (1:31)

Open Extended Reactions

Former England captain Owen Farrell has been named in the replacements for the British & Irish Lions' tour match against an Australia-New Zealand Invitational XV in Adelaide on Saturday.

Ireland's Tadhg Beirne will captain the Lions for the second time as Maro Itoje -- captain in their win against ACT Brumbies on Wednesday -- is rested.

Lions head coach Andy Farrell brought son Owen into the squad last week following Elliot Daly's broken arm, which ruled the versatile back out of the three-match test series against the Wallabies.

The 33-year-old playmaker Farrell slots in despite not playing a test since 2023 and after coming off an injury-plagued season in French club rugby. The match-day squad is much changed from the lineup that laboured to a 36-24 win over the ACT Brumbies in Canberra on Wednesday, though several players have been retained.

Owen Farrell could make his 19th Lions appearance on Saturday. Robbie Stephenson/PA Images via Getty Images

Winger Mack Hansen and loose forward Henry Pollock, who each played off the bench against the Brumbies, were included in the starting 15. England back Marcus Smith has also been retained on the bench after replacing injured fullback Blair Kinghorn in Canberra.

Farrell will be expected to give an update on Kinghorn's fitness at a press conference later on Thursday, with the player struggling with a knee problem. Hugo Keenan will start in the number 15 jersey in Kinghorn's place.

- British and Irish Lions vs AUNZ: Kick-off time, how to watch on TV

- ACT Brumbies 24-36 British and Irish Lions: Should the Wallabies be scared?

- British and Irish Lions: Owen Farrell makes any team better - Itoje