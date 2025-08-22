Open Extended Reactions

SUNDERLAND, England -- This was a statement performance from England and lift off for what is already a record-breaking Women's Rugby World Cup. As Friday evenings go, this was pretty much perfect for the tournament and the Red Roses.

The World Cup opener played out in front of a record crowd of 42,723 at Sunderland's Stadium of Light, where tournament favourites England scored 11 tries in their 69-7 win over the United States, avoided injury and took assertive first steps on the path they hope leads to Twickenham on Sept. 27. For the U.S., superstar Ilona Maher made her presence felt with some barnstorming carries in a competition being wonderfully, unashamedly different to what we've seen before.

This match was always going to signify something bigger than the Red Roses getting their competition going. It was the launchpad moment for a Women's World Cup the like of which we've never seen before. As the stadium announcer said, "Welcome to the biggest women's Rugby World Cup in history." And it did feel different -- even down to the touch of using Black Eyed Peas' "Pump It" to welcome the teams to the pitch, instead of the usual soul-stirring, dramatic orchestral melody.

Maher danced to the sound of Florence and the Machine as kick-off was seconds away, on a patch of grass where singer Anne-Marie had ushered in the tournament just a few minutes previous. There were fans of all ages, the screams greeting the players an octave higher than what we usually see in a men's match, while there were several fans wearing the cowboy hats which have become synonymous with the Red Roses. There were a smattering of stars and striped shirts, too, each trying to catch Maher's eye.

It was a festival, a celebration alongside a match where we saw the ruthless best of the Red Roses and enough of the U.S. to suggest they have enough about them to reach the quarterfinals.

Supporters had flocked to the North East for this match. The Stadium of Light was packed. Rugby shirts from clubs around the country dotted around the crowd, a flag reading "Rugby like Never Before" was draped around one supporter. There were rose headdresses, white England tops, American flags in some corners and there was enjoyment -- a wonderful melting pot of rugby fans both old and new.

England fans were in festive mood at the opening game of the Women's Rugby World Cup. George Wood - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

There were some of England's 1991 immortals there, too -- like the incredible Gill Burns. They were the trailblazers, who represented England in the first women's World Cup -- one not sanctioned by the sport's governing body at the time. It was the U.S. who took that tournament, beating England 19-6 in the final at Cardiff Arms Park in front of 3,000 or so fans.

Since then, over the years, it's been England who have grown with the U.S. largely favouring Sevens. And it was the Red Roses who were clear favourites for this.

Over the next five weeks, England are going to have to manage the pressure (and honour) of being tournament favourites. They have lost one match in 61 -- that was the 2022 World Cup final. Those memories still sting; the Red Roses are not about to let the same opportunity slip this time around.

You could forgive them for having butterflies as they ran out in front of this wall of adoration and expectation. Opening matches are a tricky test and never quite reflective of a team's complete ability. But England were four tries to the good at the break and could've had a couple more. Sadia Kabeya scored their opener as she was the one to profit from a brutally effective rolling maul, with Hannah Botterman scoring their second.

England's Hannah Botterman celebrates scoring her team's second try against the United States. Paul Harding/Getty Images

But the U.S. weren't there to make up the numbers and powered to their first score in the 25th minute as slack tackling in England's midfield allowed second-row Erica Jarrell to gallop through and over. England were momentarily stunned, with Maher making two powerful carries through their defence, but soon the Red Roses regrouped with Maud Muir and Ellie Kildunne scoring before half-time.

It was fascinating to gauge who the true crowd favourites were here. Player of the Match Kildunne received the loudest cheer as her name was read out pre-match, with Maher also welcomed with a rapturous cheer. Muir, Botterman and Emily Scarratt were also high on the decibel-metre.

But this was always about the collective and in the second half, England were relentless. Abby Dow crossed soon after the break, with Kildunne adding her second minutes later with a remarkable contortionist effort.

The tries flowed from thereon in. Amy Cokayne crashed over in the corner, Jess Breach grabbed a brace -- the second thanks to a wonderous piece of skill from Kildunne as she split the U.S. defence, nudged the ball through and juggled it off her knee to catch and put Breach away -- and replacement hooker Lark Atkin-Davies also scoring.

John Mitchell emptied the bench with Scarratt coming on to make history as the first England player to feature in five Rugby World Cups and, with the outstanding Meg Jones shifted to fly-half, England continued pinning the U.S. back. A second try from Atkin-Davies with five minutes left brought up their 11th score and cemented a scoreline which matched England's dominance.

It wasn't perfect for the Red Roses. Some of their defensive work was a little off on occasion and their kick off receipts were some times erratic. But that can be easily fixed. They got the job done and in some style, too.

This match will be remembered for the Red Roses' dominance but also the crowd which packed into the stadium. The 42,723 strong crowd broke the existing attendance record set by the 2022 final, which played out at Eden Park in front of 42,579, and just a couple thousand short of the entire combined attendance for the 2017 World Cup.

It was remarkable both on and off the field. England did what was required and the 2025 competition is well and truly off and running.