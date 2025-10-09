Grading the Wallabies' Rugby Championship

Open Extended Reactions

In a tournament that started with so much promise following an incredible record-breaking win in South Africa, it finished on a disappointingly flat note with the Wallabies failing to fire a shot in the second Bledisloe Test in Perth.

Playing six Tests across two months, the Wallabies finished the tournament third on the ladder with just two wins, saving their worst performance for last, while they fell outside the top six on the world rankings ladder in the crucial months leading to the World Cup draw in December.

Read on as we grade each of the Wallabies' Rugby Championship clashes and their tournament as a whole.

One of the most daunting tasks in world rugby is taking on the Springboks in Johannesburg and for the Wallabies it was made even more difficult with the loss of Tom Lynagh, Jake Gordon, Allan Alalaatoa, and Ben Donaldson in the lead up. Add their 62-year drought at the venue and the Wallabies arrived in South Africa very much the underdogs.

That's what made their incredible come-from-behind victory over the Springboks even more shocking.

Down by as much as 22 points midway through the first half the Wallabies produced one of the most stunning comebacks in recent history to score 38 unanswered points and stun the Springboks at home.

Led by the recalled James O'Connor, and courageous captain Harry Wilson, the 35-year-old righted the Wallabies sinking ship, getting the ball to width and exploiting the space on the edges. Max Jorgensen continued his impressive form with a stunning try using his out-and-out pace and silky footwork to bamboozle Manie Libbok.

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii ran away with a huge intercept try, Nic White was at his best, while the backrow trio Fraser McReight, Tom Hooper and Wilson were massive in the second-half turn around.

A+

Springboks left dejected after shock loss to Wallabies Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images/Getty Images

On a wet, stodgy surface, the Wallabies came so very close to doing the unthinkable again when they got within one point of the world champions with less than 10 minutes on the clock, before the Springboks pulled away to victory through the boot of Handre Pollard.

In another inspiring display the Wallabies continued to show a level of maturity and belief that had been absent in the group over the last two years, seemingly overcoming the loss of integral fullback Tom Wright and Nic White early, before Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii and Tanieal Tupou were also sidelined with injury.

The Springboks were determined to make a statement after their shock opening loss and the Wallabies were more than up to the task for much of the clash only for O'Connor's failing boot, crucial errors and questionable referee decisions to play against them.

Corey Toole's debut on the international stage was a highlight of the match, and he could have finished the game with two tries instead of one if not for a poor miss from referee James Dolman late in the match who failed to punish Apelele Fassi for not releasing Andrew Kellaway metres from the line with Toole close behind in support following his earlier spectacular break to set up the movement.

The Wallabies were far from perfect, squandering two attacking lineout opportunities midway through the first half, before stand in captain Fraser McReight turned conservative with the game on the line, instead looking to O'Connor to kick for points. Unfortunately, his radar failed him, missing a conversion to go ahead and two penalties late to close the gap.

B

In front of a packed-out stadium in Townsville, the Wallabies managed a second incredible come-from-behind win, this time after the siren, to make it two wins from three and retain their place high on the RC table.

Struggling with their slow starts once again, the Wallabies allowed the Pumas to kick themselves to a hefty lead before they clawed their way back into the contest through the second half.

The return of Tom Lynagh to fly-half was a mixed performance with the attack looking clunky and disjointed before O'Connor's substitution saw a turnaround in their performance and the side start to gain the ascendancy.

Scrappy discipline from the Wallabies hindered their game with Argentina making the most of the opportunities before they added two well-worked set piece tries off their scrum that saw Bautista Delguy and Mateo Carreras scoring in both corners through brilliant long-range play.

Len Ikitau continued his stellar form, producing a player of the match performance with his incredible attacking and defensive display, while his midfield partner Suaalii put in one of his best performances of the year, finishing the match with two tries.

But it was the combination of Angus Bell, O'Connor, and Brandon Paenga-Amosa off the bench in the second half that took the Wallabies to another level. Bell's impact was huge from the minute he stepped onto the pitch with his ball running bending the line on multiple occasions, while O'Connor gave the backline direction and Amosa scored the imperative try late to put the Wallabies in the box position.

An incredible six-minute display after the siren will go down in Wallabies folklore with Harry Wilson displaying his leadership skills to back in his teammates after the hooter to continue attacking the line through multiple penalties instead of simply taking the points and securing a draw.

A

Australia's Angus Bell (2nd L) celebrates a game winning try with teammates MICHAEL CHAMBERS/AFP via Getty Images

Frustrated by yet another slow start the Wallabies allowed the Pumas to kick themselves out to a 21-point lead that was simply a bridge too far to overcome. In his starting debut, it was an afternoon to forget for Tane Edmed who could only watch on as Julian Montoya charged down his short arm penalty kick to score early. He would be involved in a bungled attempt at claiming a midfield bomb as he and White clumsily collided.

He wasn't the team's undoing though with the side squandering a perfect attacking opportunity from a perfect 50/22, while Hunter Paisami -- replacing Ikitau -- pushed too many offloads and errors, and poor discipline mounted up.

Referee Christophe Ridley was the face of some questionable decisions going against the Wallabies, but more so it was Australia themselves who were their own worst enemies opening the door for the Pumas to take what became an unassailable lead. A no call on a blatant forward pass in the lead up to Filipo Daugunu's second try closed the gap and even put the Wallabies in a game-winning position with time still in hand.

A botched restart from the Wallabies however righted the referee and TMO's wrongs and was the full stop on a match the Wallabies didn't deserve to win.

C-

It will be a game many will look back and wonder what could have been.

With 12 minutes on the clock, the Wallabies found themselves just two points down after Carlo Tizzano burrowed his way over the line at the back of a rolling maul before O'Connor converted to put the Wallabies in match-winning frame.

But once again the Wallabies discovered you can't win at Eden Park if you're not getting the simple things done.

After another slow start, they allowed the All Blacks to push out to a strong 17-point lead after just 25 minutes, before O'Connor's schoolboy errors of failing to hit touch twice with penalty kicks and kicking a restart out were calamitous in their attempt to chase the All Blacks down. Add their 39 missed tackles, many of them in the second half, and the Wallabies were once again their own worst enemies.

At no stage in the match did the Wallabies ever lead, but for many periods they looked the better outfit, with Hooper and McReight immense at the breakdown and staunch in defence, while Ikitau was once again the side's best and they did remarkably well to claw their way back into the contest after Tate McDermott was sidelined with a hamstring injury early.

But errors riddled their game once more and they failed to adapt to the referee's interpretations at the breakdown as the All Blacks turned the tables and got onside of the Andrea Piardi in the second half. While Piardi's questionable decisions practically whistled the Wallabies out of the contest, the side needed to do more to keep the Italian out of the equation.

B-

Quinn Tupaea of the All Blacks celebrates a try Janelle St Pierre/Getty Images

After the most impressive of tournaments in years, the Wallabies saved their best for last, struggling to fire a shot in the wet in front of a capacity crowd in Perth.

While they came out firing in the opening minutes, their discipline was poor once again and their errors compounded to allow the All Blacks to push out to a strong lead.

It was lacklustre and ugly and it was hard to believe they were still in the fight part way through the second half despite their many errors. Their lineout was at it's worst, losing four inside the attacking zone while they missed 29 tackles and were handed a yellow card in each half -- blemishes on otherwise impressive tournaments for Hooper Ikitau.

Despite a strong start from Edmed -- who's boot put the Wallabies ahead early -- the lack of experience was telling late as the backline looked directionless closing in the end of the first half, while execution with the ball was poor. A restart straight into touch compounded their woes as the All Blacks secured impressive back-to-back tries within five minutes before the halftime break.

A Ikitau try late in the clash was a consolation after they earned just their fourth entry into the All Blacks 22 in 50th minute, while their defence was shot to pieces and they simply handed over too much ball with 15 turnovers. It was a far cry to what was produced to kick off their tournament.

D

TOURNAMENT GRADE: C

Starting a tournament with so much hope following a dream win in South Africa, the Wallabies fell short of their goals and let the perfect opportunity slip.

The stats aren't everything, and two wins from six matches doesn't tell the whole story, but failing to fire a shot in Perth, losing in Sydney, and squandering their best opportunity to fight for the Bledisloe Cup in years is a disappointing outcome for a group on the rise.

Smashed by injuries and the loss of Will Skelton to French rugby had their impact, but they're not excuses for why they fell short of finishing within the top two of a tournament they were very much in with a shot of winning.

While there's plenty of hope within the group, it's clear they're not world beaters just yet.