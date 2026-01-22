Baltimore to host Springboks-All Blacks 'Greatest Rivalry' finale

Open Extended Reactions

The Springboks and All Blacks will play the fourth and final Test of their "Greatest Rivalry" series at the home of the Baltimore Ravens in September, as World Rugby ramps up its attempts to sell the sport to the United States ahead of the 2031 World Cup.

The announcement was made early Friday morning [AEDT], with the M&T Bank Stadium Test on Sept. 12 completing what is an eight-game schedule for the All Blacks, the first seven of which will all be played in South Africa. It is also a move in step with New Zealand Rugby's commercial aspirations, which saw them strike a deal with private equity firm Silver Lake in 2022.

New Zealand will return to the States for the second straight year after they defeated Ireland at a sold-out Soldier Field in Chicago last year, only this time they will do it with a new coach following the shock sacking of Scott Robertson.

"Having the opportunity to once again play in the U.S., less than a year after our last game, is exciting for the All Blacks and for New Zealand Rugby," interim NZR chief executive Steve Lancaster said.

"The US is an important market for us and for rugby more broadly, as we look ahead to Rugby World Cup 2031. This will mark the fourth time the team has played in the US in five years, so it's great to be in another new city to show sports fans the spectacle and excitement of rugby.

"Rugby's Greatest Rivalry aims to be unlike any other, and playing in a city with the potential to form a part of the 2031 Rugby World Cup just adds another layer to this tour. We look forward to welcoming fans of the All Blacks and the haka in Baltimore in September."

NZR and their SA Rugby counterparts created the "Greatest Rugby Rivalry" concept in a bid to revive old-school international tours, but the Rugby Championship, also contested by Australia and Argentina, will not be played in 2026 as a result.

The Springboks and All Blacks will conclude their 'Greatest Rivalry' series in Baltimore James Foy/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It does loom as a huge money spinner for both South Africa and New Zealand, though, with three Tests to be played in the Republic, while the All Blacks will also face the country's four United Rugby Championship sides, setting the stage for the conclusion in Baltimore.

"Taking the Springboks to new audiences and territories is a key objective for South African rugby and the opportunity to do so in a ground-breaking match against our fiercest rivals was a major determinant in where the fourth Test would be played," said Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby.