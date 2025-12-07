Aussie women finally edge NZ, win Cape Town 7s

Open Extended Reactions

Australia women's sevens team have snapped a run of four straight final defeats by New Zealand to win the Cape Town Sevens and immediately turn the tables from last week's result in Dubai.

Australia went undefeated in South Africa over the weekend and crushed their fierce rivals 26-12 in the decider, having earlier opened up a 26-0 lead.

Led superbly by co-captains Madison Ashby and Isabella Nasser, who was named Player of the Final, and with the obligatory contribution from superstar Madi Levi, Australia were unstoppable in Cape Town.

Levi ran in four tries as Australia thumped the United States 34-7 in the semifinal, before Tim Walsh's side then established a vital early lead against the Black Ferns Sevens they were never in danger of relinquishing.

"It feels really good, we were hurting last week when we lost to the Kiwis but we put it out there today," Nasser said.

"We worked on things we needed to get right for this week and it was a big squad effort.

Madison Ashby runs the ball for Australia during their win over New Zealand in Cape Town Sevens women's final GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP via Getty Images

"We soak in the crowd energy and atmosphere and it's absolutely amazing."

Australia's men meanwhile faced a difficult weekend following their runner-up finish in Dubai, the Aussies finishing seventh with just the one win in Cape Town.

The sevens now takes a break until the final weekend in January when the focus shifts to Singapore, before Australia then hosts its stop on the circuit in Perth a week later.