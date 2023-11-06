Open Extended Reactions

NFL Week 10 kicks off Thursday night with the Carolina Panthers visiting the Chicago Bears. Sunday morning football continues from Frankfurt, Germany featuring the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots. Sunday night's game will pit the New York Jets against the Las Vegas Raiders while Monday Night Football will cap off the week with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills hosting the Denver Broncos.

Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Sports Analytics Group. Odds by ESPN BET.

Carolina Panthers @ Chicago Bears -3.5

Soldier Field, Chicago

Thursday 8:15 p.m. ET

Money Line: Carolina Panthers (+155) ; Chicago Bears (-185)

Total: 40.5 (seventh highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Bears by 4.6 (63.4% to win outright)

Indianapolis Colts -2 @ New England Patriots

Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, Germany

Sunday 9:30 a.m. ET

Money Line: Indianapolis Colts (-125) ; New England Patriots (+105)

Total: 43.5 (fifth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Colts by 0.4 (51.2% to win outright)

Houston Texans @ Cincinnati Bengals -7

Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: Houston Texans (+270) ; Cincinnati Bengals (-340)

Total: 47.5 (Highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Bengals by 5.3 (65.4% to win outright)

New Orleans Saints -2.5 @ Minnesota Vikings

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: New Orleans Saints (-140) ; Minnesota Vikings (+120)

Total: 40.5 (seventh highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Saints by 0.3 (50.9% to win outright)

Green Bay Packers @ Pittsburgh Steelers -3.5

Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: Green Bay Packers (+160) ; Pittsburgh Steelers (-190)

Total: 37.5 (12th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Steelers by 3.3 (59.6% to win outright)

Tennessee Titans @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers -1

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: Tennessee Titans (-105) ; Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-115)

Total: 38.5 (10th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Titans by 1.5 (54.5% to win outright)

San Francisco 49ers -3 @ Jacksonville Jaguars

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: San Francisco 49ers (-165) ; Jacksonville Jaguars (+140)

Total: 44.5 (fourth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: 49ers by 2.1 (56.3% to win outright)

Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens -6

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: Cleveland Browns (+220) ; Baltimore Ravens (-270)

Total: 38.5 (10th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Ravens by 7 (70% to win outright)

Atlanta Falcons -2 @ Arizona Cardinals

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

Money Line: Atlanta Falcons (-125) ; Arizona Cardinals (+105)

Total: 41.5 (sixth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Falcons by 5.1 (64.8% to win outright)

Detroit Lions @ Los Angeles Chargers

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

Money Line: Not yet posted

Total: Not yet posted

FPI favorite: Chargers by 2.1 (56.1% to win outright)

New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys -16

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Money Line: New York Giants (+800) ; Dallas Cowboys (-1400)

Total: 39.5 (ninth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Cowboys by 12.8 (82.8% to win outright)

Washington Commanders @ Seattle Seahawks -6

Lumen Field, Seattle

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Money Line: Washington Commanders (+220) ; Seattle Seahawks (-270)

Total: 45.5 (third highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Seahawks by 6 (67.3% to win outright)

New York Jets @ Las Vegas Raiders

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET

Money Line: Not yet posted

Total: Not yet posted

FPI favorite: Jets by 3.5 (60.4% to win outright)

Denver Broncos @ Buffalo Bills -7.5

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

Monday 8:15 p.m. ET