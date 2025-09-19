        <
        >

          WWE dictionary: Essential elements of professional wrestling

          John Cena and Cody Rhodes have built legendary WWE careers around "babyface" storylines. Elsa/Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins and Sean Coyle
          Sep 19, 2025, 03:06 PM

          For generations, both ESPN and the WWE have been giants in sports and entertainment, delivering drama and long-lasting memories to households worldwide.

          Now, the two titans are joining forces.

          ESPN platforms, including the all-new ESPN App, are now the exclusive home to the highest-profile WWE events of the year, including the two-night cultural phenomenon, WrestleMania.

          With more eyes on the biggest promotion in professional wrestling, check out an introductory guide for viewers who may be new to the sport.

          A

          Angle: A storyline.

          B

          Babyface: The hero in the story.

          Booker: The person responsible for setting up and deciding (or booking) the matches/angles.

          Bump: A fall taken by a wrestler.

          D

          Dark match: A match that occurs before a televised event.

          Dusty finish: A reversal/adjustment of a referee's decision based on an unexpected detail.

          F

          Finish: The closing sequence of a match.

          Finisher: A wrestler's signature move.

          G

          Gimmick: A wrestler's persona/personality.

          Go-home show: The final televised show before a PLE (premium live event).

          Going over: A wrestler "going over" means winning a match.

          Gorilla position: The production area just beyond the stage curtain.

          H

          Heat: Negative response from the crowd.

          Heel: The villain in the story.

          House show: A live non-televised event.

          J

          Job (or doing the job): Losing a match.

          K

          Kayfabe: The presentation of the performances as legitimate.

          M

          Mark: A fan.

          N

          Near-fall: A last-second kick out of a pinfall attempt.

          O

          Over: A wrestler getting or being "over" gets a strong reaction from the audience.

          P

          Pinfall: The pinning of a wrestler's shoulders to the mat for a three-count.

          Pop: A positive crowd reaction.

          Program: A rivalry/series of matches between performers.

          Promo (or cutting a promo): Delivering a monologue.

          Push: An elevation in status on the roster to a higher-profile rivalry/program.

          Put over: A wrestler helping another rise the ranks, often by losing a match.

          R

          Run-in: Wrestler(s) interfering in a match.

          S

          Sell: Emphasizing a reaction to an opponent's action.

          Shoot: Off script/real.

          Spot: A specific occurrence or series of occurrences within a match.

          Squared circle: The wrestling ring.

          Stable (or faction): A recognized group of allies that work together.

          Stiff: Delivering offensive maneuvers roughly.

          Swerve: An unexpected change in the story.

          W

          Work: A fictional storyline.

