WWE dictionary: Essential elements of professional wrestling

For generations, both ESPN and the WWE have been giants in sports and entertainment, delivering drama and long-lasting memories to households worldwide.
Now, the two titans are joining forces.
ESPN platforms, including the all-new ESPN App, are now the exclusive home to the highest-profile WWE events of the year, including the two-night cultural phenomenon, WrestleMania.
With more eyes on the biggest promotion in professional wrestling, check out an introductory guide for viewers who may be new to the sport.
A
Angle: A storyline.
B
Babyface: The hero in the story.
Booker: The person responsible for setting up and deciding (or booking) the matches/angles.
Bump: A fall taken by a wrestler.
D
Dark match: A match that occurs before a televised event.
Dusty finish: A reversal/adjustment of a referee's decision based on an unexpected detail.
F
Finish: The closing sequence of a match.
Finisher: A wrestler's signature move.
G
Gimmick: A wrestler's persona/personality.
Go-home show: The final televised show before a PLE (premium live event).
Going over: A wrestler "going over" means winning a match.
Gorilla position: The production area just beyond the stage curtain.
H
Heat: Negative response from the crowd.
Heel: The villain in the story.
House show: A live non-televised event.
J
Job (or doing the job): Losing a match.
K
Kayfabe: The presentation of the performances as legitimate.
M
Mark: A fan.
N
Near-fall: A last-second kick out of a pinfall attempt.
O
Over: A wrestler getting or being "over" gets a strong reaction from the audience.
P
Pinfall: The pinning of a wrestler's shoulders to the mat for a three-count.
Pop: A positive crowd reaction.
Program: A rivalry/series of matches between performers.
Promo (or cutting a promo): Delivering a monologue.
Push: An elevation in status on the roster to a higher-profile rivalry/program.
Put over: A wrestler helping another rise the ranks, often by losing a match.
R
Run-in: Wrestler(s) interfering in a match.
S
Sell: Emphasizing a reaction to an opponent's action.
Shoot: Off script/real.
Spot: A specific occurrence or series of occurrences within a match.
Squared circle: The wrestling ring.
Stable (or faction): A recognized group of allies that work together.
Stiff: Delivering offensive maneuvers roughly.
Swerve: An unexpected change in the story.
W
Work: A fictional storyline.
Check out the ESPN WWE hub page for news, features, schedules, and more.