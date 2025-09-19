WWE dictionary: Essential elements of professional wrestling

Open Extended Reactions

For generations, both ESPN and the WWE have been giants in sports and entertainment, delivering drama and long-lasting memories to households worldwide.

Now, the two titans are joining forces.

ESPN platforms, including the all-new ESPN App, are now the exclusive home to the highest-profile WWE events of the year, including the two-night cultural phenomenon, WrestleMania.

With more eyes on the biggest promotion in professional wrestling, check out an introductory guide for viewers who may be new to the sport.

A

Angle: A storyline.

B

Babyface: The hero in the story.

Booker: The person responsible for setting up and deciding (or booking) the matches/angles.

Bump: A fall taken by a wrestler.

D

Dark match: A match that occurs before a televised event.

Dusty finish: A reversal/adjustment of a referee's decision based on an unexpected detail.

F

Finish: The closing sequence of a match.

Finisher: A wrestler's signature move.

G

Gimmick: A wrestler's persona/personality.

Go-home show: The final televised show before a PLE (premium live event).

Going over: A wrestler "going over" means winning a match.

Gorilla position: The production area just beyond the stage curtain.

H

Heat: Negative response from the crowd.

Heel: The villain in the story.

House show: A live non-televised event.

J

Job (or doing the job): Losing a match.

K

Kayfabe: The presentation of the performances as legitimate.

M

Mark: A fan.

N

Near-fall: A last-second kick out of a pinfall attempt.

O

Over: A wrestler getting or being "over" gets a strong reaction from the audience.

P

Pinfall: The pinning of a wrestler's shoulders to the mat for a three-count.

Pop: A positive crowd reaction.

Program: A rivalry/series of matches between performers.

Promo (or cutting a promo): Delivering a monologue.

Push: An elevation in status on the roster to a higher-profile rivalry/program.

Put over: A wrestler helping another rise the ranks, often by losing a match.

R

Run-in: Wrestler(s) interfering in a match.

S

Sell: Emphasizing a reaction to an opponent's action.

Shoot: Off script/real.

Spot: A specific occurrence or series of occurrences within a match.

Squared circle: The wrestling ring.

Stable (or faction): A recognized group of allies that work together.

Stiff: Delivering offensive maneuvers roughly.

Swerve: An unexpected change in the story.

W

Work: A fictional storyline.

