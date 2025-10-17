Notable returns in WWE history: Cena, Edge, CM Punk, more

Open Extended Reactions

A pro wrestling return -- there's nothing quite like it. Shows are built on excitement and few things can energize a crowd like a big return.

As a pro wrestler builds their legacy, the audience becomes attached to them and their characters. Whether that performer gets injured or has other priorities in play, their eventual return -- whether it be planned, hinted at or unexpected -- can blow the roof off any arena in the world.

Let's take a look at some exciting WWE returns over the years.

The Undertaker - Judgment Day, May 21, 2000

This return is the most unique on this list from a storyline perspective. Since 1990, The Undertaker was the epitome of staying true to the role. He was The Undertaker and stayed in character as much as possible in and out of the ring. The character was the only thing many fans knew about him.

Sidelined for eight months due to a torn pectoral muscle, The Undertaker returned in the closing moments of the Judgment Day main event -- a 60-minute iron man match between Triple H and The Rock -- but this version of The Undertaker was different.

He tore down the aisle on a Harley in biker attire and caused havoc to an already chaotic main event. The return sent the crowd into a frenzy. It was the debut of The Undertaker's "American Badass" persona who had a successful run before returning to "The Deadman" character in 2004.

Triple H - RAW in MSG, Jan. 7, 2002

On the May 21, 2001, edition of Monday Night Raw, Triple H suffered a torn left quad. He valiantly finished the match but was sidelined for over eight months. That sets us up for our next triumphant return.

As the road to WrestleMania 18 began, Triple H was ready to return and did so in the arena that hosted the first WrestleMania -- Madison Square Garden. Triple H was injured as a heel but returned to an erupting response from the New York City crowd as one of the premier babyfaces on the roster.

He went on to win the Royal Rumble less than two weeks later on his way to the main event of WrestleMania alongside Chris Jericho.

NWO - No Way Out, Feb. 17, 2002

It had been nearly 10 years since Hulk Hogan stepped inside a WWE ring -- close to six for Kevin Nash and Scott Hall. At WCW Bash at the Beach 1996, the trio formed the NWO and pro wrestling was never the same. It helped carry WCW throughout the majority of its ratings dominance over WWE on Monday nights.

As WWE's Attitude Era developed, it rebounded in a big way and never looked back. In March of 2001, the WWE purchased WCW.

This led to the NWO debuting on WWE TV and at No Way Out 2002, Hogan, Nash and Hall returned.

It didn't take long for Hogan to pick up where he left off and create another iconic moment. Exactly one month later, he stood in the middle of the ring face-to-face with The Rock at WrestleMania 18 and absorbed one of the most exhilarating crowd reactions in pro wrestling history.

John Cena - Royal Rumble, Jan. 27, 2008

From an injury and recovery-time perspective, this is the most unexpected return on this list, which also emanated from Madison Square Garden.

It took John Cena less than four months to recover and rehab from a torn pectoral muscle and return to the ring. The Royal Rumble match is known for surprises -- this return qualified and then some.

Cena shocked the crowd as the final entrant and recorded four eliminations -- the last of which was Triple H -- on his way to victory. Triple H and Cena would cross paths again at WrestleMania 24. They battled in a WWE Championship triple threat match with Randy Orton.

Hardy Boyz - WrestleMania 33, Apr. 2, 2017

I can attest to the crowd reaction for this surprise return. I was in Camping World Stadium as Matt and Jeff Hardy made their WWE return on the biggest stage possible. Their entrance was the pop of the night.

The Hardy Boyz had great success outside of the WWE during their six-plus years away from the company. They reunited and teamed together in TNA, Ring of Honor and on the independent circuit. Their WWE return was not on the collective WWE fan's radar, which made the moment more special.

As the night's Tag Team Championship ladder match -- a signature match type for the Hardy Boyz -- was about to begin, WrestleMania 33 hosts The New Day announced them as a surprise addition to the match and the Orlando crowd (me included) lost their minds.

The Hardy Boyz won the titles and held tag team gold together as a duo in the WWE for the first time since 2007.

Edge - Royal Rumble, Jan. 26, 2020

In 2011, Edge retired from in-ring action. In an emotional speech on the April 11 edition of Monday Night Raw, he opened up to the audience about a neck injury that would force him to hang up the boots. The following year, Edge was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

About eight years post-retirement, Edge joined Sheamus on his YouTube show called "Celtic Warrior Workouts." During a bike ride for the show, Edge wiped out and took a fall, but he jumped to his feet unharmed. That opened up the door for a potential return knowing that his body could withstand such an impact.

The following year as the 21st entrant in the Royal Rumble match, Edge entered a pro wrestling match for the first time in about nine years. As the excitement flooded Minute Maid Park during his entrance, Edge's face told a story of triumph and appreciation.

CM Punk - Survivor Series: WarGames, Nov.25, 2023

CM Punk left the WWE in early 2014. He was burnt out and battling injuries after years of a rigorous schedule and needed time away from the ring.

After seven-plus years away from the ring with the exception of some sporadic appearances, CM Punk joined AEW. He first appeared on an episode of Rampage from Chicago. He spent two years with the company. That isn't the return we're here to discuss, however.

A few months following his AEW departure, Survivor Series: WarGames took place in (you guessed it) Chicago. As the show was about to go off the air after the men's WarGames main event, Cult of Personality by Living Colour hit, and the hometown crowd loved it.

The return led to the ongoing CM Punk run in the WWE, which has already been memorable, producing some fantastic rivalries with Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre.

