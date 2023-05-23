Melbourne midfielder Lachie Hunter will miss Saturday's clash with Fremantle at the MCG after failing to have his one-match ban overturned at the AFL Tribunal.

Hunter was reported on the spot for a high bump on Connor Rozee after his right hip collected the sliding Port Adelaide midfielder in the head.

Rozee wasn't seriously hurt by the incident, but the match review officer deemed Hunter's forceful front-on contact as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.

Lawyer Adrian Anderson, acting for Melbourne, argued Hunter was contesting the ball and only turned his body to brace for contact at the last moment.