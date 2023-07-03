Key defender Jacob Weitering has been cleared of his striking charge in a major boost for Carlton ahead of Sunday's AFL match against Fremantle.

Weitering was booked during the third term of Sunday's win over Hawthorn at the MCG for striking ruckman Lloyd Meek off the ball.

But the match review verdict was that while "Weitering makes contact with his left hand to Meek, any high contact made was negligible".

The Blues have won their past two games to remain in touch with the top eight ahead of this weekend's away game against the Dockers.

Fremantle are a game outside eighth spot after their loss to the Western Bulldogs and star Nathan Fyfe might be out for the rest of the season with a stress fracture in his left foot.

Also on Monday, six players were fined for a melee during St Kilda's tight win over West Coast.