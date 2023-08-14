After calls for the AFL to introduce a wildcard week ahead of finals, Rohan Connolly says there's no need, and to just look at this week's fixture. (2:41)

West Coast ruckman Nic Naitanui and Swans key defender and former No. 1 draft pick Paddy McCartin have announced their AFL retirements.

Naitanui was contracted for 2024, but a season-ending achilles tendon injury that required surgery convinced him the time was right to bow out.

It ends his career at 213 AFL games, with the 33-year-old missing the club's 2018 premiership due to a serious knee injury.

"I feel like I have exhausted every avenue to work my way through my injury, but my body is sending a strong message that it is time," Naitanui said in a statement.

"You never want this day to come, but it always does and I'm content in the knowledge that I have given it everything.

"Being a power athlete who has relied on my ability to jump throughout my career, this injury was probably going to take that away from me.

"I am also looking at a lengthy rehabilitation from my latest surgery and there are no guarantees of making it back to AFL level even if everything goes to plan.

"I have given it a lot of thought in the last few weeks and this is the best decision for the club, myself and my family."

Naitanui will go down as one of the best and most unique ruckmen of all time, with his deft tapping abilities, amazing athleticism, and bulldozing work at ground level setting him apart.

A three-time All-Australian, Naitanui had to contend with two knee reconstructions and many other injuries through his decorated career.

He follows fellow West Coast stars Shannon Hurn and Luke Shuey in announcing his retirement over the past fortnight.

"Nic has been a legacy player for our football club and has been one of the most influential players of his generation," coach Adam Simpson said.

Meanwhile McCartin has been unable to fully recover from another bout of concussion, calling time on a career that spanned 63 games across two clubs.