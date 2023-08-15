Five days after Trent Cotchin called it quits, fellow triple Richmond premiership hero Jack Riewoldt has joined his great mate in retirement.

Ranked third for most goals in the club's history with 786 after leading the Tigers' goal-kicking in 11 of his 17 seasons, Riewoldt on Tuesday told teammates he will wind up his AFL career that started in 2007.

The 34-year-old had been considering playing on next year after kicking 31 goals in an up-and-down season for Richmond.

"I am ready for the next chapter, and I think the club is ready to regenerate and find a new path forward," Riewoldt said.

"I never thought my journey would get this far or that I would be a part of anything like what I have been. But I am so thankful for everyone who has played a part."

Jack Riewoldt has officially announced his retirement from the AFL. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Riewoldt was expecting to play a support role for Tom Lynch this year, but the towering Tigers forward has not featured since hurting his foot in round four.

A three-time Coleman medallist, Riewoldt, with 346 appearances, will bow out having played the second-most games at Richmond behind Tigers legend Kevin Bartlett (403).

Riewoldt was a standout in his early years, even when the Tigers struggled, and continued to thrive when Richmond started playing finals consistently.

After the Tigers broke through for their first premiership in 37 years in 2017, Riewoldt famously got on stage with US indie rockers The Killers and belted out the band's iconic song Mr Brightside while still wearing his jumper from the Grand Final.

Richmond's final home game for the season is this Saturday against North Melbourne at the MCG, where Riewoldt and Cotchin will be given an emotional send-off in front of the Tigers faithful.

Cotchin has missed the last two matches with calf soreness but will return against the Kangaroos.

Richmond, who will almost certainly miss finals unless a string of unlikely results fall their way, are set to end their season at the Adelaide Oval against Port Adelaide in round 24.