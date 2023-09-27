Rohan Connolly previews this year's huge Grand Final clash between Collingwood and Brisbane, 20 years after they met in back-to-back AFL deciders. (3:09)

Experienced coach Brett Ratten will return to Hawthorn as the AFL club's head of coaching performance and development.

New Richmond coach Adem Yze had been keen to lure Ratten to the Tigers, while he had also been linked to Melbourne before joining the Hawks.

Ratten worked under Alastair Clarkson during Hawthorn's premiership three-peat in between his stints as head coach at Carlton (2007-2012) and St Kilda (2019-2022).

He was North Melbourne's caretaker coach while Clarkson took leave earlier this year and will mentor third-year coach Sam Mitchell and his staff.

Brett Ratten spent the 2023 season as an assistant under Alastair Clarkson. Photo by Steve Bell/Getty Images

"I am really confident about the direction Hawthorn has taken in developing a young list on the way back to contending for premiership success, it is one of the main reasons why I choose to return to the Hawks," Ratten said.

Hawthorn football boss Rob McCartney hailed Ratten's experience.

"We're thrilled to bring someone of Brett's calibre into our program. He will play a key role in mentoring and developing our coaching staff," McCartney said.

"With his experience, expertise, and immense football IQ, we believe Brett will make an immediate impact both on and off the field.

"On top of his obvious coaching skillset, Brett is a fantastic person with great perspective, who will no doubt have a positive influence on our culture and provide great mentorship for everyone across our program."

Ratten's arrival follows long-standing assistant coach Chris Newman departing the Hawks to return to former club Richmond.

The Tigers' forwards coach Xavier Clarke has departed for North Melbourne to work as an assistant coach under Clarkson.