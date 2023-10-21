Demons quash Kangaroos to go top of AFLW ladder

Open Extended Reactions

Melbourne are back on top of the AFLW ladder after claiming a thrilling 23-point win over fellow premiership contenders North Melbourne.

Finishing with four unanswered goals, the defending premiers continued their winning ways against the Kangaroos with a 5.7 (37) to 2.2 (14) victory at Ikon Park on Saturday.

In the seven matches between the two teams, North have only won the first meeting in 2019.

"In this competition, you don't get the opportunity to play against really quality teams on a regular basis so sometimes it can give you a false sense of where you're at," Kangaroos coach Darren Crocker said.

"We didn't bring the best version of our footy tonight and that is the most disappointing thing.

"That's not the real North Melbourne and the way we want to go about our footy.

"But it wasn't all doom and gloom. I don't think anything needs to change majorly."

The Demons have returned to winning ways, sweeping aside North Melbourne in a 23-point win, and returning to the top of the ladder. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Vice-captain Tyla Hanks (one goal, 26 disposals) put on a masterclass for the Demons in midfield, alongside Olivia Purcell (28 disposals, five clearances) and Blaithin Mackin (21, four).

True to form, Kangaroos skipper Emma Kearney (six intercept marks) was a brick wall in defence, while Ash Riddell (31 disposals) worked tirelessly around the ball.

Unsung hero Shelley Heath was sensational in a hard tag role against Jasmine Garner, limiting the league best-and-fairest favourite to a season-low two clearances and no goals.

Dogged by slow starts since their Round 4 loss to the Brisbane Lions, second gamer Niamh Martin sparked North with the game-opening goal to set the tone.

Casey Sheriff levelled scores after being gifted 50 metres from a marking encroachment, but it would only take three minutes for Tess Craven to snatch back the one-goal advantage by quarter time.

Looking certain to create a larger lead, Amy Smith was stopped short by a superb Maeve Chaplin smother.

Melbourne skipper Kate Hore plucked the Sherrin out of the air despite a heavy Kangaroo defensive presence, slotting through her 17th goal of the season to put the Dees ahead.

Ruck Georgia Campbell then doubled down for Melbourne with her first-ever AFLW goal to leave them nine points ahead at half-time.

Another spectacular mark by Hore led to the Demons' third goal, with Hanks slotting the only major of the third term.

With the Kangaroos' game plan tumbling under Melbourne pressure, the league's current leading goalkicker Eden Zanker put boot to ball in the final quarter to register her 18th goal of the season and seal the win.

With two rounds left, Melbourne (7-1) take on 13th-placed Fremantle before finishing the home-and-away season against fourth-placed Brisbane.

North Melbourne (6-2) take on fellow premiership hopefuls Adelaide, followed by a meeting against the winless Western Bulldogs.