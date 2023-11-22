AFLW players' perspectives: Biggest takeaways from this year's prelim teams

Isadora McLeay and Imogen Evans are AFLW players currently taking part in an internship at Disney and ESPN, where they are given the opportunity to gain real-life work experience while having the flexibility to pursue their footballing goals and aspirations.
This week, the girls discuss the remaining four teams ahead of prelim week, and what has impressed them most through the November campaign.
Imogen Evans, Collingwood
The famous four is no more, Geelong have ended Melbourne's dominant dynasty and securing their spot in a preliminary final for the first time in their club's history.
This is a huge deal, Melbourne, Brisbane, North and Adelaide have been dominating the AFLW landscape since it's inception. So, to have Geelong bring some of this dominance to a halt is excellent for the growth of the competition.
Firstly, it piques interest. An upset will always bring new eyes to any competition, everyone loves to see the underdogs win.
Secondly, Geelong entered the competition in 2019 (same time as North), unlike Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane who we all know have existed from inception. The rise of Geelong demonstrates the strengthening of the league, ultimately foreshadowing a future where all teams are consecutively vying for top spot.
While it makes it a pain for tippers, it is more interesting for spectators as there is more consistent high-end talent on offer.
Brisbane's presence in the top four hasn't surprised me as such... but it's no fluke.
The vibe of the playing group is synonymous with the feeling the Collingwood men's team gave every opposition in 2023, you are never safe.
Brisbane's 'never say die' attitude certainly set psychological pressure on all their opposition.
The Lions entered the finals series with a home-and-away season result of a 7-3 win-loss ratio.
The aggressive, fast style of play displayed by Brisbane is a force to be reckoned with, as is the ability to hit the scoreboard efficiently through dominant key forwards and damaging sliding wingers.
Every player on the park brings their weapon's and demonstrates accordingly.
This information isn't new, however through the 2023 AFLW finals series Brisbane have shown me that they have no intention of slowing down, unlike the troublesome Demons.
Isadora McLeay, GWS
I have found this year's AFLW final series the most enjoyable yet, from upsets of the Demons going out in straight sets and Geelong coming from 6th place to make a prelim, it's been surprising one.
Georgie Prespakis for me has been so exciting to watch, her skill at ground level and almost basketball-like decisions makes her very dangerous in a Geelong side that is just building.
The skill level compared to other years and even other teams in the competition is just above all.
It has definitely shown where the bottom half of the ladder sit.
The football smarts and chemistry on the field within the remaining teams helps them portray a clear and simple game plan, making it very enjoyable for viewers to watch.
Although they have only played one final game so far, North Melbourne excites me defensively. Arguably the best defensive team all year, all players value team defence so much, whether you're a forward, mid or back, something a lot of coaches strive for their team to do.
The way Emma Kearney and Jasmine Ferguson provide outstanding layers of support from the opposition goal line, and then switch to attacking midfielders makes them such a hard team to score against.
It is why it shouldn't be too much of a shock that against a star-studded Melbourne forward line they only conceded 9 points.
A defender who has stood out to me this finals series is Chelsea Biddell - who is very much a quiet achiever in a very dominant Adelaide Crows side.
Learning from teammate Sarah Allan over the years, Biddell's composure with the ball and decision making is something teams would die for to have in their back 50.
Biddell's versatility is what puts her above the rest, she can play on any type of forward. In the first week of finals, she took on a strong mark in Tayla Smith, but was able to keep the tall forward to just 3 marks and 6 disposals compared to her 7 marks and 17 disposals.
Then in the semis she lined up against young small forward Cynthia Hamilton, keeping her to limited meters gained and possessions.
With a few more games under Sarah Allan's belt after coming back from injury, this defensive duo could be very dangerous for North's tall forward line this week.