AFLW players' perspectives: Biggest takeaways from this year's prelim teams

Isadora McLeay and Imogen Evans are AFLW players currently taking part in an internship at Disney and ESPN, where they are given the opportunity to gain real-life work experience while having the flexibility to pursue their footballing goals and aspirations.

This week, the girls discuss the remaining four teams ahead of prelim week, and what has impressed them most through the November campaign.

Imogen Evans, Collingwood

The famous four is no more, Geelong have ended Melbourne's dominant dynasty and securing their spot in a preliminary final for the first time in their club's history.

This is a huge deal, Melbourne, Brisbane, North and Adelaide have been dominating the AFLW landscape since it's inception. So, to have Geelong bring some of this dominance to a halt is excellent for the growth of the competition.

Firstly, it piques interest. An upset will always bring new eyes to any competition, everyone loves to see the underdogs win.

Secondly, Geelong entered the competition in 2019 (same time as North), unlike Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane who we all know have existed from inception. The rise of Geelong demonstrates the strengthening of the league, ultimately foreshadowing a future where all teams are consecutively vying for top spot.

While it makes it a pain for tippers, it is more interesting for spectators as there is more consistent high-end talent on offer.

Brisbane's presence in the top four hasn't surprised me as such... but it's no fluke.

The vibe of the playing group is synonymous with the feeling the Collingwood men's team gave every opposition in 2023, you are never safe.

Brisbane's 'never say die' attitude certainly set psychological pressure on all their opposition.

The Lions entered the finals series with a home-and-away season result of a 7-3 win-loss ratio.

The aggressive, fast style of play displayed by Brisbane is a force to be reckoned with, as is the ability to hit the scoreboard efficiently through dominant key forwards and damaging sliding wingers.

Every player on the park brings their weapon's and demonstrates accordingly.

This information isn't new, however through the 2023 AFLW finals series Brisbane have shown me that they have no intention of slowing down, unlike the troublesome Demons.

Isadora McLeay, GWS

I have found this year's AFLW final series the most enjoyable yet, from upsets of the Demons going out in straight sets and Geelong coming from 6th place to make a prelim, it's been surprising one.

Georgie Prespakis for me has been so exciting to watch, her skill at ground level and almost basketball-like decisions makes her very dangerous in a Geelong side that is just building.

The skill level compared to other years and even other teams in the competition is just above all.

It has definitely shown where the bottom half of the ladder sit.

The football smarts and chemistry on the field within the remaining teams helps them portray a clear and simple game plan, making it very enjoyable for viewers to watch.